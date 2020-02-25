Salem
Monday
A Cherry Street resident reported a fraud at 5:14 p.m.
A hit and run accident was reported on Loring Avenue at 5:35 p.m.
Tuesday
A person in his 50s was reported missing from a Lemon Street address at 9:11 a.m. but police were told that he sometimes leaves and returns.
A hit and run accident was reported on Essex Street at 9:13 a.m.
Shoplifting was reported on Highland Avenue at 9:20 a.m.
Marblehead
Monday
Police took a report of an unattended death at 2:31 p.m. on Shetland Road.
A handheld portable radio was reported stolen from a dock at Riverhead Beach just after 3 p.m.
Police took a report of skateboarders who refused to leave a parking lot on Washington Street after one of them was nearly struck by a car at 4:46 p.m. The three were just leaving when police arrived.
Tuesday
The owner of a Hyundai that had been parked in front of Fen Yang on Atlantic Avenue for several days, collecting multiple tickets, was contacted by police at 6:50 a.m. She told officers that she has been sick but that she would return to move the car.
Swampscott
Monday
An accident was reported on Paradise Road at 11:16 a.m.
Police took a report of a burglary in progress on Sampson Avenue at 2:36 p.m. It turned out to be wind that had blown a door open.
A case of identity theft was reported at 2:53 p.m. on Deer Cove Road
Police took a report at 5:32 p.m. of a driver in a black Chevy pickup truck harassing an employee at a drive-through window at the Dunkin' Donuts on Paradise Road at around 3 p.m. The caller wanted police to check on the employee. The employee told police that the customer was a regular and his "behavior was usually like that."
Beverly
Monday
Police went to Beverly Hospital at 4:46 p.m. for a report of two people arguing in the emergency room.
Police responded to Lynch Park at 8:27 p.m. to check out a report of multiple cars in the area.
Two people were fighting in the street at Lovett and Abbott streets at 9:36 p.m.
Police and firefighters responded to 47 Story Ave. at 9:38 p.m. for a possible oven fire.
Tuesday
A man "possibly on drugs" was at the CVS at 434 Rantoul St. at 1:09 a.m.
A woman and child were reportedly walking in the breakdown lane on Route 128 near exit 19 at 8:44 a.m.
An accident involving multiple cars caused property damage at Dodge Street and Tozer Road at 11:22 a.m.
Peabody
Monday
A man found a wallet in front of Capone's Restaurant on Summit Street and brought it to the police station at 11:03 a.m. The wallet contained $228, credit cards and a driver's license. Police contacted the owner and returned the wallet to her.
A Brooksby Village resident reported at 2:37 p.m. that $5,000 to $10,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen.
A resident at 2:51 p.m. reported illegal dumping in the area of Emerson Park.
A person reported at 3:41 p.m. that she lost her cell phone in the Higgins Middle School seventh-floor girls bathroom.
A driver was injured by his seat belt in an accident near Down River Ice Cream on Andover Street at 6:25 p.m. The man said he would drive himself to the hospital.
A caller reported a pedestrian walking up the exit 26 off-ramp toward Route 128 at 9:01 p.m. An officer picked up the man, who appeared to be slightly intoxicated, and gave him a ride to a location where his girlfriend would pick him up.
Tuesday
Three people were taken to Salem Hospital after an accident on Central Street at 2:30 p.m.
A driver was given a verbal warning on Main Street at 2:31 p.m. for driving with a dog on his lap.
Danvers
Monday
Police took a report of a 16-year-old shoplifting at Marshall's in the Liberty Tree Mall at 5:03 p.m.
Police went to an oil business on Cherry Street at 5:15 p.m. for an argument between two coworkers.
Middleton
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Jose Vargas, 31, of Lawrence, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on South Main Street on a charge of drunken driving; one passenger was arrested on a warrant and police will seek a summons for a third person charged with carrying a firearm while intoxicated.
