Peabody
Tuesday
Police went to the food court at the Northshore Mall, at 2:15 p.m., to assist the parents of a five-year-old who had run away. The child was located in short order and was reunited with his parents in the food court.
Police and the animal control officer were dispatched to the vicinity of 13 Nickerson Road, at 2:20 p.m., after a caller reported a tan pitbull had attacked a person in the street. When the officers arrived, they learned the pitbull, named Loki, had attacked another dog, not a person. No one appeared to be at home at pitbull owners' residence, but police determined Loki's rabies vaccination had expired in November. At 2:50 p.m., the animal control officer left a voicemail with the Loki's owner after being unable to reach her. A callback was requested to discuss the incident and to verify rabies vaccination. The owner was advised that Loki was to be quarantined immediately, and that she would receive a citation for two unlicensed dogs — Loki and another she owned, two unvaccinated dogs, second offense and the unrestrained dogs second offense. Northeast Veterinary Hospital confirmed that both of the dogs' vaccinations had lapsed unless they were received elsewhere.
Police were called to the food court at the Northshore Mall at 4:05 p.m. to assist security with a missing juvenile who was resisting and had been detained. Police requested two ambulances, and two parties were transported to a local medical facility.
At 8:20 p.m., security at Northshore Mall broke up a fight. One juvenile left without incident, and the other will be picked up by her mother.
Wednesday
A Glen Road woman called police, at 8:35 a.m., to request to see an officer regarding her father, who was also her landlord. The officer documented the woman's concerns.
Police pulled over a vehicle at 10:15 a.m., in the vicinity of Brothers Deli, 11 Main St., and an additional officer was requested for observation of the operator. The 32-year-old Lynn resident was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failure to yield to another vehicle. The vehicle was left parked on Nichols Lane.
A Washington Street woman called police, at 10:40 a.m. to say she was not feeling well after a night of drinking. No response needed.
Police were dispatched, at 11:05 a.m., to the intersection of Summit and Lynnfield streets for an accident with injury. Two parties were transported to Salem Hospital with at least one complaining of a neck injury. The vehicle was left in the liquor store parking lot.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Ruby Avenue woman told police, at 9:40 a.m., that she had received a letter from DCM Services out of Minneapolis, MN, informing her that her husband, who died four years ago, has outstanding bills. She said he has no outstanding bills, she knows it is a scam, and she will throw the letter away.
Police were sent to an Ocean Avenue location at 11 a.m., for a delivery truck hung up on a stump. A tow truck was dispatched and freed the truck. Outbound traffic was detoured for about a half hour.
The DPW advised police, at 11:30 a.m., that they are aware of a number of potholes on town streets and the number of complaints about them, but the DPW has been unable to get the repair product. They have been told the plant will reopen on Jan. 4. Police were asked to keep a list of specific locations or addresses and to notify the DPW.
Wednesday
The DPW was notified, at 7:20 a.m., that water being pumped from a Gerry Street residence "has created an icing condition in the street."
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 60 Rantoul St., at 6 p.m., to take a report or items stolen from a building.
Police were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 10:20 a.m., after a woman called to say someone was trying to kick her door in. At 10:45 p.m., she called again to say the party was back kicking at her door. At 11 p.m., the woman called for a third time, saying the party was back banging on her door again.
Wednesday
When the 91 Cabot St. woman called police, at 12:40 a.m., for a fourth time, about someone banging on her door and leaving, four cruisers and an ambulance responded to the address.
Two officers were sent to 22 Franklin Place, at 2:40 p.m., to check for suspicious activity.
At 4:40 p.m., two officers responded after a caller from 91 Cabot St. reported a male from #15 was kicking and banging on the door.
An officer was sent to 45 Apple Road, at 4:45 p.m. after a resident reported their vehicle had been robbed and vandalized
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer responded, at 5:45 p.m., to the intersection of Wenham Street and Wellesley Road, to check out a tree that was reportedly about to fall.
Police recovered a green bike from the ice on the Mill Pond, 53 Sylvan St., at 11:45 a.m., and notified the owner.
Salem
Tuesday
Police responded to three separate disputes in the 20 minutes between 1:40 and 2 p.m. They were at 300 Lafayette St., 494 Loring Ave. and 117 Lafayette St., respectively.
Officers were sent to First Street and Highland Avenue to investigate a larceny.
The report of a larceny brought police to 44 Broad St., at 5:50 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle on a routine traffic stop at 9:55 p.m. in the vicinity of 51 Ocean Ave., and arrested the driver, Michelle D. Bedard, 35, of 53 Ocean Ave., Apt. 3, Salem. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and while using a Class D substance.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 1 Frederick St., at 4:50 a.m., for a commercial alarm.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 17 Winter St., at 9:55 a.m.
A juvenile issue brought police to 59 Harbor St., at 10:50 a.m.
Police went to 295 Bridge St., at 2 p.m. after getting a report of vandalism or graffiti.
Middleton
Monday, Dec. 21
Police responded, at 1:40 p.m., to South Main Street, in the vicinity of North Shore Bank, for a motor vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Officers were called to an East Street address, at 12:55 a.m., for a dispute between brothers. One party was transported to an area medical facility for medical evaluation.
The sergeant was sent to a Mill Street address, at 9:20 a.m., to take a report on a past harassment.
Police responded, at 2:50 p.m., to the intersection of Boston and Elm streets, for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury. One operator was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police took a report at the station, at 4:35 p.m., of a case of check fraud.
Thursday, Dec. 24
An officer was sent to an Essex Street address, at 9:15 a.m., where he arrested a resident on an outstanding warrant.
A deer strike by a vehicle was reported, at 4 p.m., in or near the intersection of Boston Street and Peters Court.
Friday, Dec. 25
Police responded to the Kimberly Lane area, at 7:15 p.m., to check out a report of flashing lights, but nothing was found.
Saturday, Dec. 26
An officer reported, at 12:50 a.m., a dead deer at a South Main Street location.
Police were sent to Brookview Road at 1:10 a.m., to assist Boxford police.
Police were notified, at 12:30 p.m., that a dog had killed a raccoon on River Street.
||||