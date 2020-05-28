Marblehead
Wednesday
Police stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze who drove around barriers at a worksite and attempted to drive through at 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of Tedesco Street and Brookhouse Drive.
A tractor trailer took down some power lines at Smith and Pleasant streets, leading to a series of phone calls and witness reports, at 10:59 a.m. Traffic lights at the intersection were not functioning properly.
At 11:44 a.m., police got a call from a driver complaining that two other drivers, both women, were speeding through the light on Pleasant. She referred to the other drivers as "morons" and said she would love to see an officer hide there and enforce red light violations. She went on to say that if she had not gone slowly into the intersection "there would have been a horrendous accident and she'd be dead." A dispatcher explained the earlier damage to the lights.
A Jersey Street resident reported at 11:44 a.m. that her silver Trek bicycle had been taken from her driveway a couple of days earlier.
At 1:07 police received another call regarding the damaged lights on Pleasant Street, this time a suggestion that while the wire department was repairing the lights that they make the cycles longer to prevent future crashes. She was advised to put her suggestion in writing to the town administrator.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a resident of Jane Road reported that she had been victimized by a scam in which someone used her personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.
Police went to a burglar alarm on Foster Street at 7:46 p.m. It turned out that someone had popped in to take a shower there, unaware that the club was closed.
Thursday
Multiple agencies went to the scene of a rollover crash on Maple Street at 12:49 a.m. The vehicles involved were 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan and a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu sedan. Police took a report from a woman at the scene. Police received reports that another driver may have fled on foot. Both vehicles were towed.
Peabody
Wednesday
A driver will receive a summons to court on a charge of driving after license suspension following a crash on Summit Street at 3:14 p.m.
Police went to the UPS Store on Andover Street at 4:17 for a silver Porsche that crashed into the building.
A Dorchester woman will be sent a summons to appear in court after allegedly using the dumpster at the American Red Cross office on Lowell Street to illegally dispose of her trash. That report was made at 6:01 p.m.
A caller from a storage business on Andover Street reported that someone was walking up and down the street with a shovel or metal detector at 8:23 p.m. It turned out to be the latter and the person was simply looking for treasures.
Police went to Scribner Road at 8:33 p.m. for what was thought to be a house fire. It was just a very large fire pit.
A caller reported that she believes her credit card was misused by a restaurant employee on Route 1 to make an "Ubereats" purchase at 9:38 p.m.
Police went to 62 Perley Ave. at 10:53 p.m. to look for a 20-year-old man who is on probation and has manslaughter and firearms charge on his record. He allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and threw it into a yard on Willobrae Drive. His parents told police they do not know his whereabouts.
Thursday
Police took additional reports of identity fraud related to the unemployment insurance scam at 10:14 a.m. on Janet Lane and at 11:21 on Flynn Road.
The 58-year-old driver of a Ford Crown Victoria sedan involved in a three-vehicle crash at the Speedway gas station on Lowell Street will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs following the 1:05 p.m. incident. That driver was taken to Lahey Hospital.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police took a report of a hit and run crash on Bay Drive at 5:39 p.m.
Wednesday
Police took a report of identity theft from Rand Circle at 11:27 a.m.
Police went to Danvers High School at 3:18 p.m. for a report of youths playing football.
Injuries were reported in a crash between a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Centre Street and Route 95 at 3:31 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A con or scam was reported on Banks Road at 12:57 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Humphrey Street at 6:56 p.m.
Salem
Wednesday
Police took a report of threats from a Boston Street address at 11:10 a.m.
Police took a report of a fraud or scam from Russell Drive and Dewey Drive at 11:57 a.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Highland Avenue at 12:58 p.m.
Threats were reported from a Palmer Street address at 2:10 p.m.
Police took a report of a fraud or scam on Jefferson Avenue at 3:42 p.m.
Police went to a fight at the intersection of Broad and Winthrop streets at 10:14 p.m.
Thursday
A theft was reported from Harbor Street at 9:52 a.m.
An episode of road rage was reported on Bridge Street at 2:20 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
A hit and run crash was reported on Friend Street at 9:32 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to the Walgreens on Elliott Street at 1:37 a.m. regarding a man who refused to wear a mask and who was disturbing store employees.
Police were back at the Walgreens at 7:11 a.m. regarding a man who stole several items and left.
Police are investigating after finding a shell casing on the ground on the upper end of Cabot Street at 7:58 a.m.
Police went to an apartment complex on Broughton Drive after a child, approximately 3, was found wandering alone at 9:37 a.m.
Police took a report of a suspicious letter from a Pillowlace Lane address at 2:12 p.m.
