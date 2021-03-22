Peabody
Friday
An officer spoke with a Stevens Street homeowner, at 11:15 a.m., regarding lost or possibly stolen garden bricks. The officer reported zero bricks were taken.
Saturday
Police were called to Zumiez, 210Z Andover St., after a caller from the store reported a past theft. The manager said four females, approximately 30 years of age, walked off with packages valued at $50.
MCG Asset Management, 17 Centennial Drive, reported, at 7 p.m., that a break-in may have occurred. There was an open door, and officers checked the building. It appeared to be OK, but the fire chief was going to report the building to the Health Department for possible mold. The patrolman called back and asked for someone to secure the door.
Sunday
A caller advised police, at 6:05 p.m., that teenagers were rolling store carts into the lake in the vicinity of Lowell Street. Police were unable to locate the suspects, but they found one cart in the pond near the dock, and the DPW was contacted to remove it. An officer was attempting to locate two juveniles from a snapchat story about the incident.
A Jennings Circle caller reported hearing, at 7:55 p.m., what she believed to be gunshots, and were accompanied by a flash. Officers were unable to locate any evidence of gunshots, although there were youths in the woods near the water tower. They could also hear some type of power construction tools being used in the area but were unable to pinpoint their location.
A person walked into the station at 8:25 p.m. to report a past assault and battery. It appeared to have been a road-rage related incident.
Marblehead
Friday
A Gregory street woman came into the station at 8:30 p.m. to report that she has been the victim of ID fraud, and that someone in Florida was using all of her information, including her date of birth, Social Security number, siblings' names, etc., and even registered to vote using that info. Marblehead police advised her to come to the station and make a report so that there would be a record of it here should Florida ever need it.
A male came into the station at 9:30 p.m., to report that he had just gone to an Atlantic Avenue establishment to pick up food and was told by the manager that his girlfriend was not welcome there. He went in to find out why, as his girlfriend said she had only been there once, and they may have mistaken her for someone else. At that point, they were threatened by the manager as well as a cook who came out from behind the counter. Police were looking into the incident.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Leggs Hill Road and Riverside Drive to assist Salem with traffic after a pole with live wires fell on a car. Officers put out cones and blocked all traffic except residents from driving through the area.
Sunday
A Washington Street caller notified police, at 1:40 p.m., that a neighbor keeps moving their trash cans and putting sex toys in her window in plain sight of the caller's child. Both parties were spoken to and advised, They were also advised of the process of obtaining a harassment prevention order.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 20 Sohier Road, at 4:45 p.m., to disperse skateboarders in the parking lot.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 18 Hathaway Ave., at 8:30 p.m., to check out a suspicious red car in the area.
Monday
A 1 a.m., a group was dispersed from the vicinity of Bayview Avenue and Hospital point.
An officer was sent to 48 Park St., at 9 a.m., after a person reported the theft of a wallet.
Police were sent to a business burglary, at 9:40 a.m., at 95 Sam Fonzo Drive.
Police were sent to 25 Essex St., at 9:45 a.m., to disperse homeless parties sleeping in the gazebo.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 11 a.m., to Trask Court to assist a woman who fell and injured her hip and leg.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Balch streets, at 1 p.m., for a minor two-car crash with property damage.
An officer was sent to 36 Stone St., at 1:20 p.m., to take a report on a package stolen from the building.
Two officers, fire, ambulance and two detectives were sent to an Elliott Street location, at 1:35 p.m., for an unresponsive male. The 60-year-old man, a resident of that address, was declared dead by responders. Detectives said there were no suspicious circumstances, and it was listed as an unattended death.
A police officer and Engine 1 were sent to the vicinity of Whitehall Circle at 2:10 p.m., for a brush fire.
On officer was sent to 3 Arthur St., at 2:30 p.m., to make a report of tools stolen from a vehicle.
Salem
Sunday
The report of a disturbance brought police to 58 Palmer St., at 2:20 p.m.
At 3:50 p.m., police were sent to 7 Crombie St., to make a well-being check.
A noise complaint brought officers to 51 Prince St., at 4:30 p.m.
At officer was sent to the intersection of Butler and Albion streets, at 4:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded to a second motor-vehicle accident without injuries at 5:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 64 Boston St.
Officers were dispatched to 81 Washington St., at 6:55 p.m., for a fight.
Monday
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 3:30 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a fight brought police to 50 Palmer St., at 2:55 a.m. Officers arrested Tyler Burke, 25, of 56 Margin St., Salem. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; armed assault in a dwelling; and vandalizing property.
Police were sent to 99 Washington St., at 10:55 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A juvenile issue brought police to Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 12:40 p.m.
Police responded to two separate disputes in less than 10 minutes: to 58 Palmer St., at 1:20 p.m. and to 40 Roslyn St., at 1:27 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 4 Canal St., at 2 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to a Garden Terrace location after a party reported being harassed.
Swampscott
Sunday
Police went to Burke's Tumbling Academy, 21 Elm Place, at 9:35 a.m., after neighbors complained about loud music.
An officer was sent to 38 Puritan Road, at 1:45 p.m., for a dog left in a car across from #38. The officer reported the windows were down and the car was parked in the shade.
An Ellis Road caller reported, at 3:25 p.m., that a possibly abandoned bike had been leaning against a pole near the Clarke School field for the last four days. An officer checked and reported the bike was trash. DPW was notified to pick it up.
A neighbor reported, at 4:50 p.m., that a homeless person was living in a makeshift shelter behind the tennis courts.
A 6 Minerva St. woman came to the front desk at 5:35 p.m., to report that her dog had been attacked by a pit bull this morning. The ACO was notified.
A woman called from Florida at 8:40 p.m. to request police check on her 92-year-old mother. She said she speaks with her mother daily, but the phone was off the hook and she was unable to make contact. Police checked with the mother and reported all was well.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to 240 Conant St., at 4:50 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
False fire alarms were set off, nearly simultaneously, at at least seven different locations across town, shortly after 5:30 p.m. It was believed to be the result of a momentary power outage that hit the area at about the same time.
Police went to the vicinity of the former Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, for a suspicious person, at 7:35 p.m. Officers said it was two kids.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 11:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle into a pedestrian. The vehicle was backing out of a parking space and hit a woman the driver did not see in time. The woman was not knocked down and sustained no apparent injuries, but was transported to Lahey-Peabody as a precautionary measure. The driver was not cited.
||||