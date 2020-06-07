Peabody
Friday
A caller wanted it on record that a driver had passed her on a one-way street, brake checked her, then flipped her off as he turned off of Lowell Street in the vicinity of School Street. She said the vehicles were no longer engaged.
A caller reported, at 4:25 p.m., that teens appear to be making a habit of getting into the garage units at Walnut Street Place to smoke. The caller, who had just seen two young females leaving the garage, said there had been no damage and nothing stolen.
Police were sent to Peabody Square, at 6 p.m., for a disorderly person. They arrested Myra L. Reyes, 64, of 12 Crowninshield St., Apt. G12, Peabody, and charged her with disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Century Bank and trust, at 8 p.m., to keep an eye on a group of some 17 individuals gathered by the bank. They left without incident.
Saturday
Police were set to Tannery Two, 12 Crowninshield St., for an unwanted guest. A party had wandered into the wrong apartment and went to sleep in the bed. She was later identified as the resident of another apartment. She was escorted back to her own apartment in the custody of the home health aide.
Police were called to Devonshire Way in Brooksby Village, at 8:05 a.m., for a missing person. His wife said she last saw him at 7 p.m. He is a 5-foot-10-inch white male with dementia, but no history of flight. He was eventually located in another Devonshire Way unit and was walked back to his apartment by a member of the search party.
A 21 Dalton St. party told police, at 1 p.m. that he had sent $2,000 worth of gift cards for a Ski-Doo — which he never received in return.
Police were sent to CVS, 535 Lowell St., for a shoplifter, a Russian female with blonde hair. She took off in a blue Honda CRV. Most items were recovered except one valued at $33. The manager told police the woman was a habitual offender. They will burn a disc of the security camera footage and forward it to CID.
||||