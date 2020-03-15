Beverly
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:30 p.m., to an East Street location, for a party passed out on the floor.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road, for a two-car accident with possible injury.
Police were sent to Blaine Avenue, at 5:40 p.m., for alleged child abuse by a mother’s boyfriend.
Police responded. at 7:10 p.m., to 224 Elliott St., for a possible case of shoplifting.
Saturday
Officers were sent to the area of Cabot and Conant streets, at 2:40 a.m., for a report of fireworks being shot off in the area.
Police were called to a Home Street address, at 7:15 a.m., for an unresponsive party with no pulse or breathing. It was an apparent unattended death and CID was called out at 7:40 to make a determination.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 9:10 a.m., for a man on a bike hit by a vehicle.
An officer was called to 325 Cabot St., at 2:55 p.m., by a party whose vehicle door had been kicked in and the vehicle keyed.
Sunday
Three officers were dispatched at 3:25 a.m., to 10 Judson St., for a disturbance on the third floor.
An officer was sent to Beverly Hospital, Herrick St., at 4 p.m., to watch a quarantined female prisoner.
Officers were sent to 35 Chase St., at 4:30 p.m., to check on a man shooting a pellet gun in his backyard.
Police were sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 7:30 a.m., for the possible unattended death of a 67-year-old man. At 7:50 a.m., the CID was dispatched to rule on the death.
Salem
Friday
A reported larceny brought police to 14 Forest Ave., at 11:55 a.m.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 11:55 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Moments before noon, another reported fraud or scam brought police to 3 Harbor St.
Police were sent to the intersection of North and Mason streets, at 12:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
A fraud or a scam brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:05 p.m.
Police were sent to a Grove Street address, at 4:45 p.m., where they arrested a 31-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
At 5:30 p.m., police were sent to a Lafayette Street address where they arrested a 63-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped a motor vehicle at 6:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 156 Loring Ave., on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested the 37-year-old Hilltop Drive, Beverly, man on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7 p.m., in the vicinity of Bridge and Washington streets, on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 41-year-old Peabody man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to the vicinity of 198 Lafayette St., at 10:30 p.m., for a report of gunshots.
Saturday
Police were called to 209 Essex St., at 4:05 a.m., for a reported larceny.
At 1:20 p.m., officers were sent to 120 North St., for a larceny.
Police were dispatched at 2:45 p.m., to 15 Grove St., for another larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 57 Grove St., at 6 p.m.
Sunday
At 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a Peabody Street location for a fight.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought officers to 2 Cherry St., at 4:50 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of 252 Bridge St., for a drunken male.
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 81 Highland Ave., at 12:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 2:10 a.m., for a larceny report.
Police were called to 230 Essex St., at 3:30 p.m. for a larceny.
Marblehead
Friday
A Mohawk Road caller notified police, at 11:20 a.m., that she had gotten a call telling her she needed to set up an online account to have her $299.99 deducted monthly. She called the number left by them and spoke with “Phillip Watson,” who coaxed her into setting up a bank account for the sole purpose of directly withdrawing the money. When she called the bank, she found the account had already been accessed. She said she changed the bank account and is not out any money. She said she thought the scam seemed to be about “Team View” and “Ultra Viewer.” She said she does subscribe to periodicals and thought this was what the scammers were referring to.
A town resident came into the station at 4:25 p.m. to report he had received a text from FedEx saying they had delivered his package. They sent him a photo of the slip, which indicated the package was delivered to a Bassett Street address, and was sent from a Terrance Sawchuk, 1105C N 8th St., Nebraska Ave., Nashville, TN, along with Sawchuk’s cellphone number. The local man said he called Sawchuk, who said he knows nothing about the package. He also said FedEx Fraud had contacted him and said someone tried to charge $830 to him. Marblehead police said they had possession of the package in question, Inside was a check for $2,600 made out to (redacted) and from the Clay Strodman Farm Account, 351 Co. Rd 220, Glascow, MO 65254.
A Pleasant Street caller reported, at 4 p.m., that an unknown female had been yelliing and screaming in the salon. She was described as a white female with a black eye, sunglasses and wearing a parka, and she left in a dark BMW. Ten minutes later, she was reported to be with an officer in the middle of the parking lot. She was sent on her way and the officer was to make a report.
An Elm Street caller reported, at 5:25 p.m., that the flagpole by the playground was loose and looked like it might fall down.
Police were sent to a Jersey Street address to arrest a man on an outstanding Peabody warrant and 209A (a abuse prevention order). The suspect saw the police on his home security camera and did not answer the door. Police telephoned him some 45 minutes later, he answered, and he was told they had some paperwork for him. He said if they came back, he would meet them at the door. They did, he did, and they arrested him on the warrant.
Saturday
A Pleasant Street caller told the Fire Department her hot water tank had burst and she was unable to get to the shutoff. She said she just had surgery and was unable to reach it. Firefighters were dispatched and assisted the woman.
Sunday
A Sewall Street caller notified police just after midnight that she had just been assaulted by a female who was still on scene. The caller said she had been punched and hit with a shoe and was injured. She was transported to Salem Hospital. At 2:15 a.m., she called police from Salem Hospital on the business line to report an assault. She claimed she did not report any assault previously this evening and this was the first call she had made. After confirming her name, dispatch asked if she was the one who called 911 that brought her to Salem Hospital earlier this evening. She then remembered doing so and said she was really upset and wanted the other party to be arrested. She was assured the officers had all the information and were, at that time, taking appropriate steps.
Danvers
Thursday
Officers went to recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., for a larceny from the building. A person’s iPhone was stolen.
Police were called to the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Locust Street, at 11:05 p.m., for a white van with 10 males inside.
Friday
An officer was called to the Portside Diner, 2 River St., at 9:35 a.m., for a disorderly customer.
Police were dispatched, at 3:15 p.m., to the intersection of Centre Street and Interstate 95 for a motor vehicle accident with airbags deployed land possible injury.
Saturday
A resident of Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., called police, at 7:40 a.m. to report stolen cash.
Liberty Tree Mall called police, at 12:05 p.m. to complain about parties riding road bikes through the mall.
Police were sent to Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:25 p.m., for a two-car accident with possible personal injury.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4 p.m., for a party shoplifting camping equipment.
Sunday
Police were called to Target, 240 Independence Way, moments after midnight, for an attempted larceny.
An officer was sent to Glitterati Prom, 30 Maple St., to investigate phone threats regarding a refund.
Swampscott
Friday
Police reported two arrests in less than a half-hour Friday morning: Cherry Court, at 7:08 and Vantage Terrace at 7:25 a.m. There was no further information on either arrest. A third arrest was made at 7:45 a.m., on Banks Road, also without further information.
A Lewis Road caller reported hearing two distinct gunshots coming from the direction of Lewis Road and Kensington Lane, at 9:15 p.m. It has been the only call so far.
A caller reported at 11:45 p.m., from the vicinity of 15 Farragut Road that there was a party in progress at that address, kids had crashed their car onto a wall and were trying to get it off the wall.
Saturday
A Puritan Road caller reported at 12:25 a.m., that her boyfriend had stolen her phone. She said the boyfriend was driving a brown Audi and had left the scene.
