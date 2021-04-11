Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 9 Rantoul St., at 4 p.m., for the theft of a bicycle.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Brimbal Avenue, at 5:50 p.m., to disperse a group of motorcycles in the cemetery.
Friday
Three units were sent to the vicinity of 48 Pond St., at 4:25 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of 41 Elliott St., at 12:40 p.m., on a neighborhood issue.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to 40 Giles Ave., at 1:25 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Pond and Chapman streets, and charged the driver with attaching wrong-number plates.
At 3:15 p.m., officers went to the vicinity of Dodge Street and Route 128, for a young girl dancing by the side of the road.
Five officers, two sergeants and an ambulance responded to Cressy St., just after 10 p.m., after a third party called and said a boyfriend had shot himself. Police determined there was no weapon, no victim, no shooting, no basis for the call.
Saturday
Police fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Essex and Hull streets, at 9:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers went to 18 Upland Road, at 2 p.m., for a woman down on the side of the road.
At 10:10 p.m., two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Hale Street and Connolly Place for a loud cornhole game in the street.
At 10:30 p.m., the report of a man exposing himself in a car brought an officer to the vicinity of 191 Cabot St.
Sunday
Three cruisers responded to 43 Water St., at 10 a.m. for a party causing a problem on the docks.
Three units were called to a Judson Street address, at 1:05 p.m., for a possible overdose.
An officer was sent to 8 Roundy St., at 4:10 p.m., for a past assault.
Salem
Friday
Officers were called to 70 Leach St., at 10:20 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a larceny brought police to 20 Hathorne St., at 3:40 p.m.
Police were called to 33 Beaver St., at 6:25 p.m., for an adult reported missing.
Police responded to the vicinity of Palmer and Park streets, at 9:20 when gunshots were reported.
Saturday
Police were sent to 32 Endicott St., at 10 a.m., after a person reported a fraud or a scam.
Report of a past break and entry brought police to 119 Loring Ave., at 6:40 p.m.
Police were called to 51 Charter St., at 10 p.m., for a trespasser.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Prince and Palmer streets at 2:20 a.m. on a noise complaint.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Bridge and Carpenter streets, at 10:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 10 Down St., at 2 a.m., to investigate a 911 hangup. After a very brief investigation, they arrested Craig Michael Byors, 32, of 10 Dow St., Apt. 8, Salem, and charged him with disturbing the peace.
Police went to 1 Summit Ave., at 1 p.m. to look into the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to an Oberlin Road address, at 4:55 p.m., for a past assault.
Police were dispatched to Knight's Inn, at 9:05 p.m., after a party reported they were being held hostage there.
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 7 Oberlin Road, at 8 a.m., to check reports of a water-main break.
Police were called to 5211 Kirkbride Drive at 10 a.m., for a non-domestic verbal dispute.
Medical aid was dispatched to Walmart, 155 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:10 a.m., for a semi-responsive male, but he declined service.
An officer was sent to 6 Dyer Court, at 4:45 p.m., for an upset Uber customer who was disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:10 p.m., for a shoplifter who had taken lightbulbs.
Police were sent to back to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:35 p.m., for an apparent suicide attempt.
The theft of a musical instrument brought officers to Hunt Nursing Home and Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to the Swampwalk near 20 Robin Hill Road, at 12:40 a.m., for a report of dirt bikes on the walk, but they were gone on arrival.
Police responded to the vicinity of Putnam Pantry Candies, 255 Newbury St.. at 12:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury. One operator was complaining about neck pain.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 36 Wenham St., at 7:40 p.m., for a male looking into mailboxes.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 12:45 a.m., for an unwanted guest, a customer who wouldn't leave — except he did after police were called.
A cruiser was sent to 6 Sheffield Road, at 10:55 a.m., for an Amazon truck that accidentally hit the garage.
An officer was sent to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 11 a.m., for a party taking mulch.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 2:10 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was threatening the staff.
Peabody
Friday
A driver called police, at 6 p.m. to report a male outside of 26 Eagan Place who, he said, had threatened him with a gun in a road-rage incident on Main Street. The officer said the caller described the man, who was driving a newer gray Chevy Equinox, as a white male in his early twenties with brownish-blonde hair. He said the male had pointed something at him he believed to be a black semi-automatic handgun. He did not get a license plate. The officer documented the matter and surrounding communities were notified of the incident and advised to use caution in similar reports.
Saturday
Police responded to Sonic Drive In, 55 Newbury St., at 1:05 a.m., for a fight in the parking lot, but the parties were gone when police arrived.
An officer was sent to Hotel Road, at a work site behind Sonic Drive In, at 7:59 a.m., after the front desk complained about loud construction noise (a jack hammer). They were advised that construction may start at 8 a.m., on weekends and 7 a.m. weekdays. The officer also spoke with the MCS construction crew, who is working for Sonic. They said were unaware of the regulations and started too early today but will comply in the future.
Police were called to CVS, 535 Lowell St., at 9:45 a.m., for a shoplifter carrying a white CVS bag who fled the store without paying for items in the bag. He was wearing a black coat and a mask, headed westbound on Lowell Street, but was not found. He took approximately $390 in merchandise, all blood-pressure machines.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 12:30 a.m., in the vicinity of Peterson's Automotive, 114 Newbury St., and arrested the driver, Sakunthear Dany, 32, of 20 Flint St., Apt 1, Lynn. Dany was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a breakdown lane violation; and a passing violation.
Police stopped a child riding a dirt bike on Kennedy Field Park, Elginwood Road, at 3:05 p.m. The officer noted the child was with his parents, who told him the child had permission to ride the bike on the field. The officer told them that no dirt bikes are allowed on the field, and they left the area.
Police were sent to 6 Oak St., at 5:45 p.m., for a car into a house with airbag deployment. The officer said there was front-end damage to the car and a tow was enroute. The operator refused medical attention or transport and his vehicle was towed.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Peabody resident at 8:40 p.m., at Central Street liquors, 17 Central St., on an outstanding Peabody District Court warrant.
Sunday
Police responded to the South Peabody Trail, in the vicinity of 52 Coolidge Ave., on the report of multiple dirt bike complaints on the path behind the Vets. The area was checked, but there were no dirt bikes to be found. The bikes appeared to have continued across the pond into Lynn.
