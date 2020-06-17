Peabody
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 8 Walnut St., at 4 p.m., for unwanted people on the property. The caller said three teenagers who do not live there were inside the garage smoking marijuana. The teens were gone when police arrived. The resident said the kids can see the cruisers coming and take off from the Hardy Street side. There was no further info at this time.
A man came into the station, at 6:05 p.m., to report having received a text message threatening to blackmail him unless he sent them money. The man said he gave them no money and will block the number.
A Franklin Street woman called police at 7:20 p.m. to report a person who lives in the nearby blue house was weightlifting loudly in the backyard, causing a disturbance. He agreed to keep his weightlifting noises down for the rest of the evening.
An 8 Walnut St. caller notified police, at 7:50 p.m., that this time, four juveniles were smoking pot in the garage. This time, officers approached from the blind side of the garage, took the youths into custody and handed them over to their parents.
A caller notified police, at 9:45 p.m., from Veterans Memorial Drive, that nearly every night around 9 p.m., someone sets off fireworks at the end of the street near the bike path. An officer monitoring the area reported the fireworks were not in Peabody, but on the Salem side of the pond.
Wednesday
Police were called to the Peabody Housing Authority, 75 Central St., to check for a possible past break-in.
An 80 Foster St. resident notified police, at 2 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in her name.
A 6 County St. resident told police he received a threatening letter in the mail two days ago. He also said people he believes to be from antifa have been threatening him since he participated in a rally at the governor's house about a month ago. Police documented the incident.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer went to 18 County Way, at 5:10 p.m., to speak with a person who said a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
Three cruisers were sent to Care One, 265 Essex St., at 7:35 p.m., for a general disturbance. A man was lunging at staff members.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Dane and Essex streets, at 7:45 p.m., for an intoxicated male screaming in the street.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Glidden and Matthies streets, at 9:05 p.m., to check out multiple fireworks complaints from area residents.
Police went to a Hart Street residence, at 9:15 p.m., in response to a wife who wanted her drunken husband removed from the house.
Multiple officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 30 Enon St., at 9:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident, resulting from a domestic dispute, that caused property damage.
At 9:55 p.m., police reported receiving six complaint calls regarding fireworks near the DPW park.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 149 Park St., at 10:15 p.m., after a caller complained the residents there were setting off fireworks.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 287 Essex St., at 9:40 a.m., to speak with a 17-year-old who had been getting threatening messages.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10 a.m., to a Hart Street address for a possible unattended death.
Police were sent to a Mechanic Street address, at 12:35 p.m., for a missing 2-year-old girl. She was found unharmed in the house.
Salem
Tuesday
Police responded to 124 Lafayette St., at 2 p.m., for reports of a fight.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of School and Buffum streets at 2:35 p.m.
A fraud or a scam complaint brought officers to 37 Charter St., at 3:20 p.m.
Another report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 27 Outlook Ave. at 5:50 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person brought officers to 135 Lafayette St., at 10:35 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Evan Michael Stevenson-Doucette, 20, of 37 Gage St., Apt. 2, Methuen. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault with a dangerous weapon; armed assault to rob; felony possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without an FID card; felonious possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number; and disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to 40 Rainbow Terrace, at 11:15 p.m., for fireworks.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to 190 Bridge St., at 12:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The report of gunshots sent officers to the intersection of First Street and Traders Way, at 3:40 a.m.
An officer was sent to 85 Federal St., at 10 a.m., for a parking complaint.
A disturbance brought officers to 200 Essex St., at 10:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 50 Freedom Hollow, at noon to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Village Street caller was upset that the people standing on the sidewalk with signs were in front of her residence, and she wanted them moved along. She was advised they were standing on public property, exercising their Constitutional right of free speech and would not be moved along. She said they would be in violation of the 6-foot rule if she went out to work in her yard. The officer advised her, again, they were within their rights and police would not interfere with them. At 8:30 p.m., Town Clerk Robin Michaud called to say the woman had called her office four times about the people on the sidewalk and had called the town engineer once.
Police and fire were called to the vicinity of Lindsey and Hawkes streets, at 2:45 p.m., for a vehicle on fire. A gray 2006 GMC Envoy was fully engulfed. The fire was extinguished and the command terminated at 3:30 p.m.
A Richard Road resident came in to the station, at 4 p.m., to report that someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name.
A Corn Point Road resident reported to police, at 6:45 p.m., that someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
A woman called police, at 9:25 p.m., from the vicinity of Valley Road and Harbor Avenue to say she could hear "a car speeding around the neck." An officer went to the area and sat, listening for a while. There were no violations or speeding cars.
Wednesday
A couple came into the station at 5:45 a.m. and spoke with Officer Tufts after he was dispatched to the front of the station "to take a report of a sign that was left on a couple's car while they were watching the sunrise." When Tufts arrived, he spoke with the man "who said both he and his wife were walking on the beach watching the sunrise off Front Street, by Fort Sewall at the turnaround, when he heard a car drive away. He said when they returned to their car they found a sign affixed to the car with duct tape." The sign reads, "This is Truth STOP BLACK LIES matter George Soros NEW WORLD ORDER Stop Illegal Immigration." Tufts told them there was nothing physically threatening on the note, but the man disagreed saying there were several threatening things. He pointed out the "NEW WORLD ORDER" written on the bottom was highly threatening. The man, who was wearing a protective mask with "JUSTICE" written across it in black sharpie, said this incident needs to be logged and "the people of Marblehead need to know that this is going on in their town." He emphasized that black lives matter and "when the sign comes down, people need to know that this is happening in town." The officer documented the evidence, placed it into an evidence locker and emailed Lt. Lunt regarding the incident.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Officers were called to 19 Maple Ave., at 8:30 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police were sent to 10 Overhill Road, at 9:55 a.m. on a noise complaint.
Officers were sent to 646 Humphrey St., at 11:05 a.m., to investigate a complaint of a con or a scam.
Officers were dispatched, at 2:50 p.m., to the vicinity of 450 Paradise Road for a motor-vehicle accident involving less than $1,000 in damages.
A con or a scam brought officers to 50 Ocean View Road at 6 p.m.
A noise complaint brought police to the intersection of Puritan Lane and Puritan Road, at 10 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was called to 175 Hobart St., at 7 p.m., to take a report on a stolen game set.
A report of suspicious activity brought an officer to Holten Middle School at 7:15 p.m. An area search turned up nothing suspicious.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 165 Locust St., at 7:30 p.m., for a 48-year-old man who fell from a ladder. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A report of fireworks brought officers to the vicinity of 30 MacArthur Boulevard, at 10:25 p.m., but an area search was negative.
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 3:35 a.m., for a person who reported being assaulted by three females. Officers later returned to view security camera footage.