Peabody
Saturday
A Shore Drive resident reported, at 8:30 p.m., that her motor vehicle was stolen sometime around 5:45 a.m. today.
Police stopped a Salem, New Hampshire, woman, in the vicinity of Eastern Bank, 37 Foster St., just before 10 p.m., for speeding. The 26-year-old female was charged with speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit and for operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Coolidge Avenue, at 3:20 p.m., for juveniles out on the ice. The juveniles left the ice after being spoken to about the danger.
Danvers
Friday
Officers were sent to Endicott Green Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at moments before 11 p.m., for a mental disorder or possible overdose attempt.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 24 Strawberry Hill Lane, at 8 a.m., to check for a possible water break.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Essex Tech main building at 2:50 p.m. to check for a possible hunter on the property, but he had gone when police arrived.
Sunday
A Charter Street resident notified police, at 2:30 a.m., that someone had broken into his car.
An officer was sent to 36 Cabot Road, at 1 p.m., to take a report on a case of credit-card fraud.
Salem
Friday
The report of a dispute brought officers to 220 Loring Ave., at 4:15 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to the Speedway station, 90 North St., at 2 p.m., for a shoplifting
Police responded to 317 Jefferson Ave., at 8:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 29 Traders Way, at 10:05 a.m.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 26 New Derby St., at 9:40 p.m.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 29 New Derby St., at 12:15 p.m., to speak with a panhandler.
Police were called to 205 Highland Ave., at 2:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Ten minutes later, at 2:45 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of North and Dearborn streets for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Colon Street and Dearborn Avenue, at 6:25 p.m., for a past assault. A person was punched twice in the chest.
Saturday
Officers were called to the vicinity of Hale and Valley streets, at 3:40 a.m., for a vehicle driving on the rim.
Police were called to the vicinity of 38 Dartmouth St., at 4:35 a.m. for a suspicious party looking into cars.
Sunday
A Rantoul Street female called police, at 2:20 a.m., to say that a friend wanted to rob her.
Officers were sent to Trask Court, at 5 a.m., to maintain the peace as a 2019 black Toyota Yaris sedan was repossessed.
Police responded to the area of Linden Avenue and Wellman Street on the report of a possible fight.
