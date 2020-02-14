Salem
Thursday
At 7:56 p.m., a vehicle plate theft was reported on Lafayette Street.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on Essex Street at 10:48 p.m.
Friday
At 9:02 a.m., a vehicle crash involving a police vehicle was reported on Loring Avenue.
Police made an arrest on active charges for a break-in to a vehicle that had been reported on Tuesday morning. James Tracy, 30, of 22 Barr St., Apt. 2, Salem, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering to a vehicle at night with intent to commit a felony, receiving a stolen credit card, identity fraud, uttering a false check, attempt to commit a crime, and possession of a Class E drug.
Beverly
Thursday
A theft of a purse was reported at Whole Foods, 33 Thoreau Circle, at 4:57 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
At 4:31 p.m., police were called out to J&H Truck Repair on Route 1, on a report of a person in a white box truck pumping gas and leaving without paying. Police determined there was an issue with the person's credit card going through, and payment was ultimately made.
A report of a fraudulent check was made at the Bank of America on Route 114 at 5:13 p.m. A 58-year-old Boston woman was issued a court summons on a charge of larceny by check valued at less than $1,200.
At 7:30 p.m., police were called to Holden Oil on Lynnfield Street, on a report of someone entering the store and buying a pack of gum with a $10 bill, only to tell the cashier that he paid with a larger bill and was given incorrect change. After the casher "caught on, the suspect fled in a Salem Taxi." Police caught up with the taxi driver, who "denied stopping at the gas station."
A vehicle crash was reported on Arielle Lane at 8:32 p.m. Police then arrested Gezim Zaimi, 56, of 1 Stratis Way, Peabody, on a charge of drunken driving.
Friday
At 12:25 a.m., police attempted to stop a black Ford F150 heading westbound on Route 114 for "numerous red light violations," but the vehicle didn't stop, resulting in a chase that was moments later called off. Police eventually caught up with the vehicle, finding it stopped in the middle of a street on its rims. Moments later, they placed one person under arrest: Kendra Silva, 35, of 16 Sheffield Road, Danvers. She was charged with drunken driving, failing to stop for police, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving a vehicle with a suspended license, speeding, and failing to stop or yield.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on Lowell Street at 2:19 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
At 9:31 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Endicott Street.
Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:08 a.m.
At 11:53 a.m., a vehicle with the keys left in the ignition was reported stolen from the parking lot of McDonald's on Route 114.
At 12:15 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Route 1.
Shoplifting was reported at Kohls, Independence Way, at 3:09 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 7:48 a.m., a Wyman Road resident reported her car had been entered and a change purse-sized bag with spare keys was stolen.
A Bubier Road contacted police at 8:28 a.m. to report her car had been entered overnight. She said she was going to "put her things in her car to go to work," only to find that "there were so many sunglasses on her passenger seat." It was ultimately determined that nothing was taken from the vehicle. The car is reported to have been left unlocked.
At 8:42 a.m., an Edgewood Drive resident called to report their unlocked vehicle had been entered. No other details are provided.
A computer was reported stolen from a vehicle on Green Street at 6:58 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, Feb. 3
At 7:06 a.m., police were called to Cumberland Farms on South Main Street on a report of suspicious activity. The call was to issue a no-trespass order on a group of people for prior shoplifting.
Emergency responders were called out to Middleton Pond at 12:59 p.m. on a report of a campfire in the wood. The fire was extinguished.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
A theft was reported on River Street at 9:21 p.m. Police determined it was a civil matter and handled it accordingly.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
At 1:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street. Police made one arrest: Nicholas Delmoro, 26, of Beacon Falls, Connecticut. He was charged with failing to stop for police, refusing to identify himself as a motor vehicle operator, assault and battery on a police officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, resisting arrest, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute, and possession of Class A and B drugs.
An erratic driver was reported on North Main Street at 8:27 a.m. Police made one arrest: Carlos Martinez, 42, of Mt. Vernon St., Lawrence. He was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license, refusing to identify himself as a motor vehicle operator, and sending or reading an electronic message while driving.
At 2:59 p.m., police were called out to Derosier Drive on a report of a driver trying to talk to a child walking home. The vehicle was gone on arrival.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Threats were reported at the police department on North Main Street at 1:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
At 1:56 p.m., past damage to a mailbox, described as possible vandalism, was reported on Jersey Lane.
Sunday, Feb. 9
A theft of items from a car was reported on South Main Street at 6:46 p.m.
