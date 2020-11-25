Beverly
Tuesday
A caller on Neptune Street reported at 4:32 p.m. of being scammed out of $400.
Another caller on Rantoul Street reported at 6:57 p.m. of being scammed for $1,000.
The railroad gates at the crossing for Cabot and Rantoul streets were malfunctioning at 9:58 p.m.
Wednesday
Police received three reports of unemployment fraud from residents.
A car accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of Rantoul and Wallis streets at 4:08 p.m.
Danvers
Monday
A caller reported a suspicious person on Walcott Road at 6:19 p.m. — it was a male ringing a doorbell.
State police were notified of an erratic driver on North Street at 6:38 p.m. A vehicle was passing other cars on the road.
A caller reported a suspicious person at the Endicott Green Apartments on Route 1 at 7:34 p.m. A male was acting strange. He was gone when police arrived.
Tuesday
A caller reported a suspicious vehicle near Ocean State Job Lot on Endicott Street. A vehicle was honking its horn at 1:17 a.m.
At 9:55 a.m., state police were notified of a crash with personal injuries on Route 128 southbound involving three vehicles.
Peabody
Tuesday
A caller reported a car fire next to a residence on Villa Lane at 1:34 p.m. The Fire Department responded to the scene.
A caller on Blueberry Way reported a toddler possibly drank a sample size bottle of shampoo at 2:55 p.m. There were no problems at the time.
At 5:31 p.m., a caller at the Charles Motel on Mill Street reported $3 in change was missing from her locked apartment.
One driver was transported to Salem Hospital following a crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Lynn and Dexter streets at 7:43 p.m. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.
At 8:12 p.m., police said two bicycles and an iPhone that were reported stolen on Jacobs Street were taken by a "local scrapper" and returned without incident.
A caller at the Northshore Mall reported vandalism to a car at 9:02 p.m. It was painted with blue paint.
Five residents, throughout the day, reported unemployment fraud.
Salem
Tuesday
Police received four reports of fraud or scams from different residents throughout the day.
Wednesday
Police received four reports of fraud or scams from different residents throughout the day.
A caller reported a break-in to a car at 160 Lafayette St. at 8:13 a.m.
Shoplifting was reported at 50 Traders Way at 2:08 p.m.
Police received a report of a past assault at 252 Bridge St. at 2:49 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police received an Apple Watch voicemail that a person took a hard fall and wasn't responding at a Kimball Street home at 9:42 a.m. Officers checked the area and the street behind Kimball, but didn't find anything. They said the alert may have been triggered by a contractor who was wearing a brand new Apple Watch and banging nails.
Police received a report of fraud at 10:16 a.m. An owner of a Washington Street business said someone who claimed they used to work there was filing for unemployment benefits.
A Santry Road resident walked into the station at 12:42 p.m. to report he was the victim of an online scam. He said he was notified of an order that he had never made and tried canceling the order, but at some point gave the alleged company his debit card information. Money was then withdrawn from his account. He said he didn't know what he supposedly ordered or the person's name who withdrew the funds.
A caller on Beacon Street reported a stolen paddleboard at 1 p.m.
Police received multiple calls for a car accident involving a bike at the intersection of Ocean and Atlantic avenues at 3:39 p.m. One person was transported to Salem Hospital.
A woman walked into the station at 5:24 p.m. to report she struck a parked car at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Street and there was significant damage to her car, as well as some damage to the other car. She said it wasn't her fault, however, that someone parked illegally.
At 7:50 p.m., a caller on Orne Street reported an outside fire behind the neighbor's home. The Fire Department said it was a small fire in a pit and it was under control.
At 11:14 p.m., a caller on Pleasant Street said a tenant texted her to tell her someone was in the locked basement and boiler room. Police checked and said it was just another tenant doing some laundry.
Six other callers, throughout the day, reported unemployment fraud.
Wednesday
A trash truck driver called to report he just drove by a child on a bicycle and he was concerned since it was 4 a.m. He said it looked to be a 10-year-old boy who was riding on Pleasant Street. An officer located the child, it was a girl, and after two unsuccessful attempts to call her parents, escorted her back home.
