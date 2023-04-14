Peabody
Wednesday
Officers were called to 6 Fulton St., at 4:20 p.m., to assist a disoriented party in the garage. The person was transported to Salem.
A driver came into the station, at 4:30 p.m., to report a past motor vehicle accident at Peabody Sunoco, 1 Lynn St. The driver said the other operator had refused to give pertinent information and left the scene of the accident. The officer told the woman she had all the information she needed to file an insurance claim.
Police were called to the intersection of Walnut and Wallis streets, at 5:52 p.m., for an accident involving a car and a bicycle. The cyclist was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and the officer documented the incident.
Police were called to the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive for a suspicious motor vehicle. Joseph S. Burhoe, 54, 118 Old Ironsides Way, Charlestown, was arrested and transported to the police station where he was charged with carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without FID card; and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
A female notified police, at 8:33 p.m., from the parking lot at Northshore Mall, that she was locked inside her car. The vehicle was unlocked, and the woman released.
Thursday
Police were sent to Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way, to assist another agency. They arrested Santos Armando Martes, 31, of 111 Hurlbert Road, Apt. 27, Worcester. He was charged on an other-department warrant and booked as a courtesy to the other department.
The report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Lowell and King streets brought an officer to that location at 7:57 a.m. The rider signed a medical refusal and went on his way.
A resident of 148B Washington St., walked into the station, at 12:45 p.m., to report her boyfriend had stolen her medication and she wanted him removed from the residence. Police arrested Scott Lee Schrempf, 43, of 14B Washington, St., Peabody, and charged him with two outstanding Lawrence District Court warrants, assault with a dangerous weapon and making a false crime report.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police reported, at 5:22 p.m., that a tree limb was down over the roadway and creating a hazard in the vicinity of 48 Conant St.
An officer was called to 10 Iverson Roadway, at 6:25 p.m., to report on a fraud via Venmo.
A sergeant and two officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 9:19 p.m. They arrested Tomy Sanchez Tejeda, 33, of 12 Pope St., Salem, on an other-department warrant charging him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; illegal possession of heroin, morphine, or opium; and possession of Class D drugs with intent to distribute.
At 9:54 p.m., officers were sent to 321 Cabot St, to check on the well-being of a grandfather whose wife said she had not heard from.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Bresnahan Court, at 5:04 a.m., for two runaways, a child and an adult, from Natick.
Police went to 502 Cabot St., at 9:54 a.m., to serve a summons on a juvenile for on-going harassment and assaults.
Officers went to 189 Hart St., at 12:35 p.m., for documentation of an unemployment scheme.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Colgate Road, at 2 p.m., for a party bleeding profusely.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Route 128 north and Beverly Exit 17, to assist state police with an accident.
An officer went to 108 Sohier Road, at 2:57 p,m, to speak with a woman who believed her license plate was stolen.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to 22 Courtney Drive, to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 3 Pasture Road, at 6:12 p.m., to speak with a party who was receiving harassing, threatening texts.
At 7:30 p.m., the sergeant, two patrolman and a fire engine were sent to the vicinity of Cedar and Locust streets for youths possibly having a fire.
Officers were called to 13 Laurel St., at 8:25 p.m., for an accident with property damage after a vehicle hit a parked car.
Two officers were sent to the dead end of LP Henderson Road to assist the FAA in locating an aircraft.
Two officers were dispatched at 10:15 p.m. to the vicinity of Radcliff and Colgate roads for teens being disruptive at the park.
Two sergeants, two patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to 237 Dodge St., at 10:30 p.m., for multiple people with dog bite injuries. Two brothers, each of whom owns a pit bull, were holding a party at the Dodge Street home belonging to one of them. The homeowner had left his pit bull in his fenced-in back yard. When the second brother arrived, he, without thinking, freed his pit bull, which did not get along with the first dog, into the yard. Two victims reported three injuries as a consequence of trying to separate the two battling pit bulls.
Thursday
Officers were called to 28 Mathies St., at 2:16 a.m., to assist a woman who said her boyfriend had her vehicle. Police found the vehicle about a half-hour later.
Five officers were dispatched to 91 Herrick St., at 9:17 a.m., to transport a prisoner to the hospital.
At 12:41 p.m., police were sent to 23 Mill St., to check on a report of yelling from an apartment there.
Three officers went to a Sohier Road address, at 1:19 p.m., to assist parents looking to get their daughter into mental health treatment.
Fire, an ambulance, a police captain, a detective and two patrolmen were sent to Temi Road, at 2:20 p.m., for a male down and not breathing. The medical examiner determined he had died of natural causes. He was found lying in his front yard with a watering hose on the ground beside him.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 189 Washington St. for a homeless person who was holding a demonstration. They arrested Judith Lynn Carpentier, 44, homeless of Salem, who was burning a flag. She was charged with misusing a United States or Massachusetts state flag and with burning personal property.
Officers were sent to 16 Porter St., at 8:17 a.m., to attempt to quiet a dispute.
Police responded, at 10:44 a.m., to 440 Highlands Ave., to end a dispute.
Officers went to 6 Front St., at 12:36 p.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to 152 Washington St., at 1:43 p.m.
Police were called to 36 Mason St., at 3:12 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 232 Essex St., at 5:26 p.m. to calm a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 171 Boston St., at 10:11 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 211 Washington St., at 3:21 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 21 Parlee St., at 7:21 a.m., to handle a juvenile issue.
Two separate fraud or scam cases were brought to the attention of the Police Department, 95 Margin St ., one at 8:31 and the other at 8:33 a.m.
Officers were called to 12 Palmer St., at 10:50 a.m., to report on a larceny case.
Police were sent to 68 Howard St. Ext., at 11:46 a.m. for another larceny.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police responded to the intersection of Poplar and Locust streets, at 4:42 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident — a T-bone crash — with injury.
Thursday
Police were called to 117 Village Post Road, at 3:01 a.m., for a confused elderly female. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to 12 River St., at 8:42 a.m., to report on malicious damage to a public place.
An employee of Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, called police, at 1:24 p.m., to report the shoplifting of clothing.