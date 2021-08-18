Peabody
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 5:55 p.m., from the intersection of Lowell Street and Gilmore Terrace that another vehicle had struck his and kept on going. A cruiser located the other vehicle on Foster Street, and the operator reported there had been a road-rage incident and he was afraid to stop. All parties refused medical transport, and police documented the case.
A Central Street caller expressed concern, at 9:55 p.m., for the well-being of an individual outside. He described the person as a large male and he appeared to be gasping for breath. The party was assisted to the Salem line.
Officers responded to a group home at 136 Washington St., at 10:40 p.m. for a dispute between two residents over a stolen cell phone. Apparently the female took the phone and fled the area. Officers were unable to locate the suspect at this time but documented the case and will follow up.
Middleton
Monday, August 9
An officer checked out the Boy Scout cabin on Central Street, at 2:40 a.m., as the interior lights were on, but it was an oversight.
A Callaway Drive caller notified police, at 8:45 a.m., of being approached for a gift-card scam.
An officer stopped a car being driven on the sidewalk at Market Basket, at 11:11 a.m., and gave the operator a verbal warning.
Tuesday, August 10
A officer stopped a driver, at 1:15 p.m., in the vicinity of East Street, and gave them a verbal warning for operating on an expired inspection sticker.
A vehicle was stopped at 8:45 p.m. on North Main Street in the vicinity of Middleton Electric Light and the driver was given a verbal warning for failing to display headlights.
Officers stopped a vehicle, at 9:35 p.m., on South Main Street in the vicinity of Middleton Golf Course.
Wednesday, August 11
An officer reported, at 12:47 p.m., that a large amount of gravel had been dumped on the roadway on Log Bridge Road in the vicinity of Crystal Steel Corp. DPW notified.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Cranberry Lane and gave the driver a verbal warning for operating with expired inspection sticker, defective equipment and no commercial vehicle lettering.
Thursday, August 12
A motor vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to the vicinity of the Richdale Convenience Store on South Main Street, at 4:25 a.m.
A Woodbury Lane resident called police, at 10:40 a.m. to report an online fraud or scam.
An officer was sent to East Street, at 4:30 p.m. to take a report on a past road-rage incident.
Friday, August 13
Police were called to Maple Street Service, on Maple St., at 1:25 a.m., where they picked up a 41-year-old Naples, Maine, resident and placed him into protective custody.
An officer was sent to the China Villa on Maple Street, at 9:25 a.m. on a welfare check. There was no issue. The party was being assisted by a neighbor in changing tires.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Ironwood Building B on Village Road, at 10 p.m., for a vehicle left running and unattended by oversight.
Saturday, August 14
A detective was sent to Hilldale Avenue, at 8:17 p.m. to remove an unwanted person who was causing a disturbance.
Sunday, August 15
An officer was called to a Sawyer Lane residence, at 12:25 p.m., for teens ringing doorbells. The suspects were spoken to by the officer.
Police were dispatched, at 3:25 a.m., to the intersection of Main and Lake streets, for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
At 9:40 p.m., officers were sent to Richardson's Ice Cream on South Main Street for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Salem
Tuesday
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of 1 Florence St., at 9:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 51 Charter St., at 10:55 p.m. for the report of a disturbance.
Wednesday
A report of a past assault brought police to 90 North St., at 1:15 a.m..
Police were called to 8 Bengal Lane, at 8:25 a.m., for a missing adult.
Another missing adult was reported, at 10:05 a.m., from 5 Cromwell St.
An officer was sent to 10 First St., at 10:25 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 15 Bridge St., at 11 a.m., for a drunken person.
Another report of a fraud or a scam was reported to police, this at 41 Salem St., at 12:45 p.m.
Three animal control reports were called in within a 20-minute time frame: 4 Colonial Terrace at 2:02 p.m.; 41 Beaver St. at 2:08; and 8 Rainbow Terrace at 2:22 p.m.
At 3:04 p.m., police were dispatched to 70 Summer St., for an assault in the past.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of 20 Maple St. and I-95 for a motor-vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
A 23 Colby Road party called at 6:05 p.m. to advise Animal Control that a bat had bitten her cat.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Mobil — Danvers, 155 Endicott St., at 7:40 a.m., to check the well-being of a party who was yelling at traffic, but he was gone they got there.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 11:50 a.m., for a dog left in a vehicle.
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple and Summer streets, at 2:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were sent to 10 Park St., at 4:45 p.m. to settle a situation in which a cab driver said his female fare was impaired and had no cash.
Police and an ambulance were sent to McPherson Drive, at 5:10 p.m., for a male sprawled out on the grass.
Officers were sent to 29 Windsor Road, at 7:20 p.m. to check the well-being of a person whose friend was worried about them.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to River House, on River St., at 9:23 a.m., to run the shelter guests for warrants.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Thomas Road address, at 11 a.m. for a person with bee allergies and multiple bee stings.
An officer was sent to 32 Dunham Road, at 12:43 p.m., for an accident with property damage. An 18-wheeler backing up to the old Salem News building struck a shroud overhanging a loading door. No one was injured and there were minor damages to the shroud and to the trailer.
Three officers were sent to 43 LP Henderson Road at 2:24 p.m., for a suspicious male in the area.
One officer was sent back to 43 LP Henderson Road, at 2:53 p.m. for a case of vandalism or malicious destruction to the grass at FEMA.
