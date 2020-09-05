Peabody
Thursday
A Mason Street resident said he lost his passport at 10:37 p.m.
A wallet was turned in at 11:28 a.m. The owner was notified.
Police received eight 911 hangup calls from the same phone number between 11:30 and 11:43 a.m. Police contacted T-Mobile to ping the cellphone's location, but the company said it was a fake phone number and couldn't be traced.
A "short dog" was roaming around Fairview Avenue and Troy Street at 2:46 p.m. The animal control officer brought the dog back to its home on Rockway Road.
A woman was taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital after a car crashed into a telephone pole on the 300 block of Lowell Street at 5:33 p.m.
A report of a bonfire at Marrs Park at 7:44 p.m. turned out to be a fire pit at a private residence nearby.
A blue Jeep with New York plates and a gray Jeep were racing down Route 114 toward Central Street at 9:26 p.m. The cars were gone when police arrived. Patrol officers were notified to keep a look out.
A Main Street resident told police at 10:35 p.m. that a package had been stolen and he knows who took it. Police spoke with the suspect on the phone, who agreed to return the packages that evening. Police said they would follow up.
A caller reported hearing gunshots from a black Honda Civic passing by the Plaza Motel on Route 1 at 11:16 p.m. Police said there were no issues.
Friday
A driver was taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital after a single car crash on Route 128 south near Exit 25A. State police are investigating.
A suspicious dark-colored pickup truck seen by a security monitor in a lot at Acura of Peabody at 4:01 a.m. belonged to a baker who works at the Century House.
Marblehead
Wednesday
At 10:22 a.m., Farrell Court resident said at her purse was stolen from her home during the night.
A caller at 10:08 p.m. said a woman was standing outside of Tony's on School Street and watching a nearby salon. The woman approached an employee who was locking up for the night and started asking questions about the business and the town. The owner of another nearby business called police at 10:25 p.m., saying the woman was standing outside the theater and talking to herself. Police spoke to the woman, who said she was fine and was headed home for the evening.
Thursday
Firefighters helped pump water out of a Darling Street residence at 7:23 a.m. A pipe to the water heater had given way, filling the basement with 6 to 8 inches of water.
A person turned in a dental retainer they had found on Wyman Road at 7:24 a.m.
A West Shore Drive resident called at 8:24 a.m. to report a stolen vehicle. The car had actually been repossessed overnight, and police provided the caller with the number for the company.
A caller on West Shore Drive reported a man and a little girl eating breakfast in the woods off the trail, near the Salem end. Police at first couldn't find them, but the caller said they were walking on the trail behind her, headed toward Salem. The woman pointed out the pair to police. They turned out to be a father and daughter headed home.
A Brookhouse Drive resident told police at 11:06 a.m. that someone in her neighborhood keeps ringing her doorbell and running away. She said she has a security camera but for some reason can't retrieve the images. She didn't file a police report, but said she would let police know if she's able to provide clearer images of the incidents.
A Brackett Place resident received a Social Security scam call at 11:34 a.m.
A Farrell Court resident said at 1:30 p.m. that he had "choice words" for the postmaster over a package the resident never received. The caller wanted to report the package stolen. Police took a report and said the Postal Police would have to run an internal investigation.
At 1:43 p.m. a Red Frank Lane resident told police she was upset that her new neighbors park their car on the street. First, she said the car was illegally parked and blocking her driveway. Then, she said the car was parked legally, but was making it difficult for her to get in and out of her driveway. Finally, she said she would call the Fire Department and ask them to check whether the car would keep emergency vehicles from passing through.
A gold sedan with a Magicians sticker in the back window was speeding while turning right onto Cornell Road from West Shore Drive at 6:20 p.m.
Kids on bikes found a phone on the tracks at 7:56 p.m. They texted the owner's son in the contact list to let him know. The owner was notified, and met the group at the Eveleth School to get his phone back.
Harbormaster crews broke up a loud party on a boat anchored off Fluen Point at 8:58 p.m.
Swampscott
Thursday
A Bay View Drive resident turned in a BB gun at the station at 12:42 p.m. She said she didn't want the gun in her house.
A caller complained about a car parked in the middle of Sheridan Terrace at 2:54 p.m. Police had the car moved, but the person called again at 3:24 p.m. to say the car wasn't moved adequately. Police issued a ticket.
The animal control officer picked up some abandoned baby bunnies on Morton Road at 3:18 p.m.
Teens in a silver sedan were knocking down turtle signs, designed to slow down traffic, and speeding on Sculpin Way at 4:08 p.m. Police responded but the car was gone.
A person lying in the back of a black Honda in front of Stop & Shop on Paradise Road at 8:36 p.m. was a night worker just taking a nap.
Friday
A group of kids, some walking and some riding bikes, were checking driveways on Pine Street, heading in the direction of the train station, at 12:22 a.m. Police responded but the group was gone. But about 20 minutes later, a similar group of kids apparently broke into a car on Hillcrest Circle, then fled toward Spinale Road.
