Beverly
Thursday
Police took a report of a car accident with property damage at the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets at 4:54 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a possible fight between employees at a business on Rantoul Street at 7:23 p.m.
At 8 p.m., a caller reported a disturbance or fight at the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets in which two men were yelling loudly.
Friday
Police responded to a report of vandalism on Rezza Road at 9:10 a.m. Tires were slashed.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Ocean Street involving people drinking inside a car at 1:32 p.m.
Report of a car accident with property damage at the intersection of Essex Street and Brimbal Avenue at 2:40 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Report of a larceny at the CVS on Endicott Street at 5:31 p.m. Some cans of the energy drink Red Bull were stolen.
Police responded to a report of some loud cars disturbing the peace on Teel Machine Way, off Route 114 near the Middleton line, at 7:38 p.m.
Report of disturbing the peace at the Title Boxing Club on Route 114 at 8:19 p.m. Police said it was over a loud bullhorn.
Another disturbing the peace call at 8:57 p.m. This time, at the Breakaway restaurant on Route 1 for loud music.
A caller reported suspicious activity on Glendale Drive and a possible theft from a car at 11:49 p.m.
Thursday
Police received a report of a check scam from an address on Bridge Street at 11:56 a.m.
The Citizen's Bank branch inside Stop & Shop on Route 1 reported an incident involving fraudulent checks at 12:29 p.m.
Police received a report of an abandoned trailer on Lupine Road at 2:19 p.m.
A caller on Bay View Terrace reported some suspicious activity at 4:32 p.m., involving a letter in the mail.
Marblehead
Thursday
At 1:54 p.m., police said a truck turned the corner at Pleasant Street and Baldwin Road and took out the traffic signal there, causing all the lights to flash intermittently. Except for one part, the lights were all fixed about an hour later.
A person walked into the station at 2:09 p.m. to report that "unwanted pornographic images" were appearing on the person's company website.
At 2:20 p.m., a caller at the JCC camp on Community Road reported a dark gray Audi came up the hill, spun out and left the area. The caller was able to relay a partial license plate. Police left a voicemail for the owner to speak to her kids.
At 3:21 p.m., a resident on Driftwood Road reported unemployment claim fraud.
A woman walked into the station at 3:27 p.m. to report that an old employer was harassing her and driving around her home on Sparhawk Terrace. She said the employer is from New Hampshire and thus wouldn't have any business being near her home.
Friday
A caller reported a younger woman who appeared intoxicated was going along Russell Street banging on doors at 2:58 a.m. She was described as wearing a white jacket with short skirt and with long dark hair. Officers eventually located her after about 15 minutes. They brought her home to Hawkes Street and left her in the custody of her mother.
