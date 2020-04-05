Salem
Friday
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to Broad and Winthrop Streets, at 12:30 p.m.
Two separate calls for undesirable or unwanted guests brought officers to 2 East India Square, at 12:12 p.m. and to T-Mobile, at 12:22 p.m.
A call about a break and entry in progress brought officers to 31 Perkins St., at 1:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 119 Boston St., at 1:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a past assault brought police to 98 Washington St., at 3:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 3 Mason St., at 9:45 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Saturday
Officers went to 12 Orleans St., at 12:20 a.m. to investigate a missing juvenile.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Cedarcrest and Loring avenues at 1:30 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 6 Traders Way at 1:40 p.m., for an unarmed robbery.
Officers were called to 184 1/2 North St., at 1:50 p.m., on a parking complaint.
At 4:40 p.m., police were called to 387 Highland Ave., for vandalism.
Peabody
Friday
Police were called to Healthy Pet, 637 Lowell St., just before 3 p.m., for a shoplifting of merchandise valued at about $25. The shoplifter had apparently fled, but store personnel had obtained his identity, and the 32-year-old Saugus man was summonsed to court for shoplifting.
Saturday
Police were called to Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance in Room 317. Items were reportedly being thrown around and glass broken. Parties left prior to arrival of police. There was no damage to the room and management did not wish to further pursue the issue.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 8 Winter St., at 2:20 a.m. for a gray station wagon with a person inside for about four hours. The male told the officer he had a fight with his girlfriend and had fallen asleep in the car. He was sent home for the rest of the night.
Police were sent to Plants and Pleasantrees, 10 Webster St., at 8:45 a.m. for the theft of two catalytic converters within the last two weeks.
A party called police, at 1:50 p.m., from the vicinity of Bishop Fenwick School, 99 Margin St., because they were upset about kids sitting in their vehicles and passing items back and forth. The officer said they were more than 6 feet from each other.
Sunday
A caller notified police at 5:35 a.m., about a dark-colored vehicle parked behind the Seawitch Restaurant with some movement going on inside. The caller also could see flickering lights inside the vehicle. Police responded and reported there was only a white vehicle in the area. Units cleared the area.
A 21 Perkins St., resident reported, at 7:50 a.m. that his scooter, valued at about $1,000, was stolen from in front of his home sometime last night.
A caller reported at 12:25 p.m., that their 14 Farm Ave. property was broken into sometime after 5:30 p.m., Saturday. The officer said a stone had been thrown through the window.
Officers checking a vehicle of Littles Lane tagged a vehicle for restricted parking and summoned the 20-year-old Wisteria St. owner to court for operating with a revoked registration and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Friday
The COA reported at 12:20 p.m., that one of their van drivers was loading groceries at Crosby's on Washington Street when someone drove by and clipped the door, nearly tearing it off. The vehicle left without speaking to the van driver or leaving their information. The driver said had she left the door open while she went inside to get the groceries when it happened. The officer noted there was no damage on the van consistent with it being hit by another vehicle but, rather, looked like the day's strong winds caught the open door.
The owner of the Manhattan Sandwich Company reported on Facebook that someone had stolen her employees' tip cup. The theft was caught by the shop's security camera and they were able to identify the thief. Officer McDonald left a voice mail for the woman after speaking to her cousin, who also left her a voice mail. She was verbally no-trespassed from the Manhattan.
A caller asked police at 12:50 p.m., whether it was OK to surf. He was advised that there were extended parking restrictions in the shore and beach area and that he should maintain social distancing while gearing up to surf as well while actually in the water.
A caller complained to police, at 1 p.m., that surfers were congregating in the small public park at the beach and they were not practicing safe social distancing. Officers sent to check reported there was one person in the park and the rest were out on the water. When they returned to monitor continued complaints, they advised bystanders and surfing fans to use social distancing and a couple of illegally parked vehicles were moved.
A caller reported to police, at 7 p.m., that there was "a huge congregation of people, cars and tents" as soon as you pull into Stramski Park on your left. The officer sent to check reported, five minutes later, that there was nothing going on in the park. It was completely empty. Dispatch spoke to the caller.
An Ocean Avenue party called police to report a number of people failing to use social distancing near his home. He said there must be about 40. The man called the sergeant a few minutes later to ask if the chief would consider putting up temporary No Parking at the Neck end of the Causeway to dissuade the surfers. An officer took a drive through and reported everyone was in compliance.
A furious Hillside Avenue resident called police, at 1:45 p.m. regarding the neighbors playing basketball right under her window. She said it was a 14-year-old and an adult daughter. The caller was "screaming" that she had already written to the town about the problem. The call was put through to the OIC. The woman was unable to say what laws were being broken by the ball players. She has made the same complaint on March 13 and March 25. She made it known she had previously worked for the Department of Health.
Police were sent to a Beacon Street location at 5 p.m., for a rollover accident involving a Lexus RX350 SUV, with the driver trapped inside. The driver was conscious and alert, communicating through the window, and was extricated at about 5:45 p.m. and transported to a local hospital. By 6:15 all units were cleared and the roads were reopened.
Beverly
Friday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Story Avenue address at 8:30 p.m. for a possible overdose.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 59 Park St., at 10:45 a.m., for fraud or credit-card theft.
A young woman called police, at 3:50 p.m., and complained to police that two males kept driving by her.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 501 Manor Road, at 9:30 p.m. to check on a disturbance between neighbors.
At 3 p.m., police were sent to 214 Rantoul St., for a man refusing to leave the store.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newburiy St., at 2:35 a.m., for a person sleeping in a car.
An officer was sent to a Garden Street location, at 9:35 a.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident involving a Fedex truck. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Officers were sent, at 12:30 p.m., to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., for guests who refused to leave.
Another officer was sent to Residence Inn By Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 2:30 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
Calls about possible fireworks brought police to the vicinity of 17 Grove St. at 8:15 p.m. An area search turned up nothing.
The animal control officer was sent to 24 Clark St., at 8:45 p.m. for a dog stuck in a sewer grate.
Sunday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:30 p.m., for a panhandler. He left before they arrived.
Police were called to 9000 Kirkbride Village Drive for a vehicle being vandalized.
Police were sent to 5 Cherry St., at 1:50 p.m., for the theft of packages.
Swampscott
Saturday
A caller advised police, at 11:45 a.m., of a large gathering of people in the intersection. He was informed it was a drive-by-birthday but it was gone.
A woman called police, at 1:40 p.m., from 1008 Paradise Road, that her 24-year-old daughter had taken her vehicle keys. She was still on the scene.
An officer was flagged down, at 2:40 p.m., at Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road by an employee who was spit at by a customer.
Police were sent to 6 New Ocean St., at 7:50 p.m., to speak with a female who reported being harassed by a male who left on foot toward Lynn. It was a landlord-tenant dispute.
