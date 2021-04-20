Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to 9 1/2 Spruce St., at 6:30 p.m. for a possible motor vehicle hit-and-run or malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Monday
Police were sent to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 1:18 a.m., for a drunken person arrested for trespass.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 160 Andover St., at 8:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
An officer was sent to 16 River St., at 9 a.m., to check on a possible junk-car violation.
Police were called at 1:50 p.m., from the vicinity of Walmart, l55 Brooksby Village Drive, regarding a party riding a scooter on Route 114-Andover Street.
Police were called to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 5:05 p.m., after a party reported slashed tires on their vehicle.
Nicastro's Driving School, 10 Purchase School, notified police, at 7:28 p.m., of a motor vehicle accident involving a bike. According to police, the youth swerved into traffic without looking and was hit by the driving school vehicle. He sustained only superficial injuries and was not transported. No one was cited.
Tuesday
Police responded, at 8:19 a.m., to the Danvers Electrical Department, 2 Burroughs St., for a motor vehicle into the fence with unknown injuries. An 88-year-old Danvers woman lost control of her vehicle after turning left from Holten Street onto Burroughs, and her car went into the fence. She was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
An officer was sent to 9 Lakeview Ave., at 1 p.m., for a fraud involving identity theft.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for a shoplifting.
Beverly
Sunday
Four cruisers followed LP Henderson Road to its dead end at 4:05 p.m., for suspicious activity, a female possibly following a male..
An officer went to the vicinity of 4 Dane St., at 4:05 p.m., to move along a homeless person who was bothering passers-by.
At 5 p.m., an officer went to the vicinity of 377 Cabot St. in response to reports of a suspicious male staring at kids.
At 8:15 p.m., three officers and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Hardy Street and Railroad Avenue for a female who had been slumped over on the sidewalk for 45 minutes.
Two cruisers were sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point at 11:35 p.m. to disperse a group of youths making noise.
Monday
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Hale Street and Prides Crossing to check on a report that the rail gates were stuck down.
An animal complaint brought officers to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets for people arguing about dogs off leash.
Two cruisers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to 132 Dodge St., at 11 a.m., for a two-car accident. No report and no further information was available.
Police were called to 48 Federal St., at 4:20 p.m., for the theft of a bicycle from Common Garage.
Police were called to 48 Pond St., at 8:20 p.m., after a woman reported two other women had broken several windows.
Tuesday
Police were called to 70 Story Ave., at 11:35 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police stopped a vehicle at noon on Kernwood Avenue to check a driver for possible intoxication. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jennifer M. Woodberry, 38, of 3 Priscilla Road, Beverly, and charged her with drunken driving. She was additionally charged with a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Salem
Sunday
Officers were called to 212 Washington St., at 3:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 4:05 p.m., an officer was sent to 281 Essex St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police went to 4 Bates Terrace, at 4:50 p.m., to take a report on threats that had been made.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 253 Loring Avenue and arrested the operator. No arrest information was logged, indicating it was either a warrant or a juvenile arrest.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 39 Ocean Ave., at 7:20 p.m.
A motor-vehicle hit and run were reported at 7:35 p.m., in the vicinity of 37 Central St.
Officers were called to Brothers Taverna, 283 Derby St., at 11 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Monday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of 282 Derby St. at 11:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to 124 Lafayette St., at 12:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 25 Leach St., at 2:55 p.m., and to the vicinity of Washington and Lynde streets, at 3 p.m., on parking complaints.
Police were called to 10 Smith St., at 4:45 p.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 4 First St., at 5:12 p.m.
An officer was sent to 35 Perkins St., at 6:35 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and run brought police to 21 Herbert St., at 7 p.m.
Police were sent to 4 First St., at 7:15 p.m., on a noise complaint.
A report of threats brought an officer to 110 Rainbow Terrace at 8:13 p.m.
Officers were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 9:15 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Three noise complaints were logged in about an hour last night: at 191 Federal St., at 10:25 p.m.;1000 Loring Ave., at 10:36; and 140 North St., at 11:10 p.m.
Tuesday
A fourth noise complaint in a row was recorded at 12:55 a.m., this one from 136 Canal St..
An officer was called to 20 Federal St., at 8:45 a.m., for a report of threats.
Police were sent to a Proctor Street address., at 10:10 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the vicinity of Lafayette Street and Forest Avenue, at 12:25 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Bridge Street at 12:30 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle.
Police responded to 54 Margin St., at 2:10 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 12 Pope St., at 3:20 p.m.
Peabody
Monday
An officer was sent to 43 Paleologos St., at 1:37 p.m., to talk with a party who said they were receiving death threats.
Police were called to the vicinity of Avalon Drive and Prospect Street, at 5:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with unknown injuries. The female operator was transported to Salem Hospital and the vehicle was towed.
Officers were sent to Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave., at 5:45 p.m., for a report of four or five youths beating up another youth in the play yard. All were 12-13 years of age. The officer spoke with the youths who claimed there was no fighting. They were just "WWE tryouts"
Police and fire were dispatched to the vicinity of 597 Lowell St., at 11 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a utility pole. The driver, Christopher J. Griffin, 41, of 84 Elm St., North Reading, was arrested for drunken driving, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The street was closed at Lowell and Johnson and the PMLP arrived on scene to check the pole.
Tuesday
Police were called to the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. Ext., for vandalism at the diesel plant at the rear of the property.
A woman called from a group home at 136 Washington St., at 9:50 a.m., to report her boyfriend may have given her a disease. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Marblehead
Friday
A transfer call from Regional Dispatch reported, at 5:15 p.m., that a man had taken off his pants and gone into the water at the beach. The caller then said she was no longer concerned as the person had gotten back into his car and left. No plate was available, but the car was tan and it headed toward Atlantic on Ocean. Police entered an update at 5:20 p.m., relating that the man was in his late 20s or early 30s, skinny with short black hair and he took off his underwear prior to getting into his vehicle and driving away.
Saturday
A Lee Street resident walked into the station at 7:10 p.m., to report he had been threatened.
Sunday
A Taft Street resident called police, at 12:30 a.m., to report that she was home in bed when somebody else opened her electric garage door. She said she heard it open, but didn't see anyone. She said her 27-year-old son was home with her but had not opened the door. An officer arrived on scene and verified the garage door was open. Officers checked the garage and the perimeter and all was clear.
A Front Street caller complained to police, at 9:15 a.m., that there was a bus, owned by his neighbor, parked on Front Street. He said they keep moving it to abide by the two-hour limit, but the caller said it is big and he cannot see through it. Police ticketed the Ford Econoline van for an expired registration.
Monday
A caller notified police at 1:50 p.m., from West Shore Drive and Clark Lane, that a sewer cap had become dislodged and was causing traffic problems. Sewer department was notified, An employee determined it was the cap to a gas valve that had come loose and he re-secured it.
A Broughton Road woman called police, at 5:40 p.m., to complain that kids playing baseball in the street just hit a ball through her window. The officer took a report.
The Fire Department was called to the beach off Stramski Way for a group of teens having a bonfire. The fire was put out and the site cleared.
Tuesday
A Green Street resident called police at 12:11 a.m., to report she often hears a loud thumping or banging noise in the area at night, but police could find nothing.
Swampscott
Monday
The Fire Department was notified, at 12:30 p.m., after a caller observed a large amount of smoke coming from the vicinity of Pierro Terrace. A party was burning leaves.
Officers were sent to 425 Essex St., at 2:10 p.m., to make a well-being check, at the request of an out-of-state party, on a female who had not been heard from in over a week.
Police were sent to Whole Foods Market, 331 Paradise Road, at 7:40 p.m., after a man struck an employee with an object or merchandise, then walked out in the direction of CVS. He was described as a tall, balding white male in his 50s, wearing a dark jacket, orange shorts, a white T-shirt and sneakers.
A 28 Hillside Ave. resident notified police, at 8:10 p.m. that his bicycle had been stolen.
