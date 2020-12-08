Danvers
Friday
Police assisted a caller who was unable to find their car outside the Stop & Shop on Newbury Street (Route 1) at 8:01 p.m.
Efrain Hernandez, 58, of 187 Union St., Lawrence, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. at the McDonald's on Andover Street (Route 114) on charges of drunken driving, driving without a license, drinking while driving, and a marked lanes violation.
Saturday
A crash involving injuries was reported on Elliott Street at 10:38 a.m.
State police handled a crash involving neck injuries on Route 128 at the Endicott Street ramp at 12:10 p.m.
A 2004 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from the Knights Inn on Newbury Street (Route 1) at 12:39 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police got a call from Crosby's Market on Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m. concerning their plan to tow a Range Rover that had been parked there all day. The SUV had a flat tire and damage to one side. Police were unable to reach the owner.
A caller from Maple Street told police that a dispute with a neighbor over their flood lights "is going to be an ongoing issue" at 5:56 p.m. The woman said she had attempted to speak with them about her concerns but characterized them as "aggressive."
Monday
A demolition company contacted police at 7 a.m. to report that the tower on Tower Way was being demolished, in case there were any calls.
Peabody
Saturday
Pedro Perez Fernandez, 53, of 116 Franklin St. Apt. 1, Haverhill, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. on Route 1 following a traffic stop. He was charged with driving without a license and was also taken into custody on a warrant.
Police went to the Dunkin' Donuts on Central Street at 3:13 p.m. to investigate a report of a man dressed in black approaching children. Police sent the man on his way.
A man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital at 5:13 p.m. after falling from a forklift inside a building at 119 R Foster St.
A call about a dog outside barking for an hour brought police to Britton Road at 8:08 p.m. The owner returned home and was unaware that the dog had gone out.
Police went to Tire Man on Webster Street at 10:30 p.m. for a report of loud music. When officers arrived, they were wrapping it up for the night.
Two trucks collided at the intersection of Lowell and Prospect streets at 11:08 p.m.
Sunday
The city was notified of a problem with the lights at the intersection of Main and Washington streets, which were apparently giving drivers green lights at the same time, at 9:03 a.m.
A hit and run crash on Wallis Street was reported at 1:39 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Andover Street by the Sprint store at 2:09 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Main Street near Walgreens at 4:23 p.m.
State police went to the scene of a rollover crash on Route 128 at exit 45 at 5:46 p.m.
Monday
A passenger in one vehicle was taken to Salem Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Andover Street at 8:01 a.m.
A "suspicious" vehicle in the parking lot at Peabody District Court reported at 11:07 a.m. turned out to contain two witnesses for a hearing who had been instructed by a lawyer to wait there until they were needed.
Salem
Sunday
Police received a report of a burglary in progress on Beaver Street at 7:49 a.m.
Police took a report of harassment on Boston Street at 10:25 a.m.
An animal control report was made on Lions Lane at 5:26 p.m.
Threats were reported on Varney Street at 8:16 p.m.
Monday
Willie Miller, 53, of 12 Dow St. Apt. 2, Salem, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. on charges of possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute and a subsequent offense, failing to stop for police, negligent driving to endanger, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failing to stay within marked lanes and speeding, following a stop on Lafayette Street.
The theft of a plate from a vehicle on Saint Peter Street was reported at 10:03 a.m.
A woman was assisted out of the water near Derby Wharf around 11:30 a.m. The incident did not result in police response or a log entry.
A hit and run was reported on Warren Street Court at 2:35 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported at a business on Canal Street at 2:52 p.m.
No injuries were reported in an accident on Essex Street at 3:03 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Washington Street at 3:55 p.m.
A vehicle plate was reported stolen from Leach Street at 4:18 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Police assisted with a discharged patient who was refusing to leave Beverly Hospital at 1:32 a.m.
Officers and an ambulance responded to a Rantoul Street store at 3:13 a.m. after a man collapsed inside.
Police were called to Beverly Hospital at 6:34 a.m. after a complaint about cars parked in designated handicapped spots without placards.
Police went to Sargent Street at 9:52 a.m. after a report of a woman harassing another woman.
A caller told police at 10:26 a.m. that someone entered two cars on Windsor Road overnight.
Police assisted the state Environmental Police with a coyote issue on Tozer Road at 12:47 p.m.
