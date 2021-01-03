Marblehead
Thursday
An Anderson Street caller reported to police, at 10:20 a.m., that he was moving into his new place yesterday. At 5 p.m., he pulled up near the new address, with his kayak in the truck bed, and went inside. When he returned, within a half-hour, someone had taken the kayak from his truck. He said it was a red Swifty 9.5, 10 feet long, with a gray cockpit cover and two paddle sets inside the craft.
An Atlantic Avenue woman told police, at 4 p.m., that her daughter had just arrived at the house and was getting out of her car when she saw two people walking out of the backyard. She asked what they were doing, and they said they were looking to buy. One of them then got into a pickup truck and the other into a BMW and they drove away. She said she noticed they had their hazard lights on. The caller mentioned that there had been a for-sale sign on the property, but it was removed about two weeks ago.
Friday
A Beacon Street caller reported, at noon, that an unknown person had written a check on his bank account.
A caller from Miles Standish Road reported, at 4:37 p.m., that, for the third time, someone had stolen his Trump sign from his yard. It was last night between 11:06 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. He said he didn’t need to see an officer, but just wanted it on record.
A Schooner Ridge resident reported, at 8:20 p.m., that a van with a handicap plate and four to six male teens was outside their house and he didn’t know why. An officer checked, but they had gone.
An Evans Road resident told police, at 11:25 p.m., that a group of young kids were home alone, yelling, screaming and banging on the walls and causing a disturbance. It was a group of 11-year-olds having a sleepover.
Saturday
A caller notified police, at 12:50 p.m., that she had been heading into town from the Vinnin Square area and a gray 2013 Kia Sorento SUV in front of her was signaling for a right turn, so she passed it on the left and the driver got upset and began honking at her. When she stopped at the lights at Maple and Tedesco, he got out of his car without a mask, began yelling at her for cutting him off and tossed a cup of Honey Dew coffee on her car. She said her car was undamaged, but she wanted it on the record.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to a Sturtevant Street address, at 5:33 p.m., for a person with a mental health issue who was out of control.
Officers were sent to a Mill Street residence, at 8:20 p.m., after a neighbor called in a disturbance.
Friday
Two officers were sent to a May Street address, at 1:25 a.m., after a neighbor complained about a loud party.
At 2:30 p.m., officers were called to Rantoul Street, for a different loud party.
Officers responded, at 2:55 a.m., to Livingstone Avenue, for a single-vehicle crash. The operator was summonsed to court on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and a marked lanes violation.
An officer was called to the 200 block of Rantoul Street, at 10:30 a.m., for a car that had been keyed.
The report of a general disturbance inside brought four officers to River Street, at 6 p.m.
Two officers responded, at 6:35 p.m., to the intersection of Dodge Street and Route 128, for a motor-vehicle accident after a car hit a pole.
Two officers were sent to a Friend Street location, at 8:40 p.m. for a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old who were suspected of being intoxicated.
Police responded to Beverly Hospital, at 9:30 p.m., for a disturbance or a fight in the emergency room.
Saturday
Two officers were sent to a Broughton Drive address after a resident called at 1 a.m., to report he had an intoxicated guest whom he wanted removed.
Police went to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Broughton Drive, at 4:50 p.m. to assist a confused man walking in the traffic.
Sunday
Officers were sent to Elliott Street, at 7:55 a.m., to check on a man sleeping in a Red Chevy.
Officers were sent to Cabot Street, at 2:25 p.m. for a man possibly driving while using drugs.
Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 8:10 p.m. for a shoplifting after two men came into the store and fled after taking several items. They fled in a gray sedan with New Hampshire plates.
Neighbors notified police, at 9:34 a.m., of a past break and entry and possible burglary on Washington Street. The neighbor reported one, possibly two, people in the vacant building after they gained entry using the side door. The officer reported two open doors and two people inside. A 41-year-old homeless Peabody woman and a 48-year-old homeless Peabody man were each summonsed to court on charges of breaking-and entering for a misdemeanor; and for trespass.
Saturday
A caller notified police, at 1:20 p.m., of a blonde woman in a black Ford pickup, who pulled over and passed out behind the wheel on Andover Street. An officer located the vehicle and spoke with the woman. She had pulled over to make a phone call. The officer reported all was in order.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 7:45 p.m., in the vicinity of Rose Circle and County Street and summonsed the 25-year-old Winthrop man, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to Margin Street, at 8:30 p.m., after one woman said she was assaulted by another. A 20-year-old Beverly woman was summonsed to court on a charge of simple assault on another female.
A Silverleaf Way resident reported to police, at 8:30 p.m., that his 15 year-old son was robbed, approximately 30 minutes earlier by an acquaintance in the common area. A 19-year-old Beverly man was summonsed to court to face a charged of larceny from a person.
An officer was sent to Shillaber Street at 11:35 p.m., after a woman reported her boyfriend had gone to confront her neighbor about excessive noise and the neighbor attacked him. Both people will send the officer a video of the altercation.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:50 a.m., on the 100 block of Washington Street, and issued the driver, a 20-year-old Peabody woman, a summons for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
A woman notified police at 12:36 p.m., that she had been attacked by a brown and white, 2-year-old pitbull. She said she had a hand injury and her dog was bleeding. The officer reported the pitbull does not get along with other dogs, and the owners said they do their best to keep it apart from other dogs, but it got the gate by accident when the owner came home. The information will be forwarded to the ACO.
Salem
Friday
Police were called to Heritage Drive at 1:32 a.m., and to Highland Drive, at 1:36 a.m., for two separate disturbances.
Four noise complaints brought officers to 173 Lafayette St., at 1:38 a.m.; 10 Leval St., also at 1:38 a.m.; 42 Park St., at 2:43 a.m.; and to 35 Palmer St., at 3:08 a.m.
Police went to 135 Lafayette St., at 6 a.m., for a fight.
They responded, at 1 p.m., to the 100 block of Washington Street for a case of larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to Proctor Street at 10:45 p.m.
Saturday
Three morning calls brought out police for reports of unwanted guests: from 19 Congress St., at 9:49 a.m.; from 20 Commerical St., at 10:51 a.m.; and to 125 Essex St., at 11:15 p.m.
An officer went to 11 Traders Way at 12:40 for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lafayette and Derby streets for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Savion James Thomas-Piche, 18, of 217 Main St., Claremont, New Hampshire, on multiple charges, and a second man on domestic violence charges. Thomas-Piche was charged with resisting arrest; giving a false ID, as an arrestee, to law enforcement; disorderly conduct; being a fugitive from justice on New Hampshire court warrant; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; and trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl.
Sunday
The report of a past break and entry brought police to 10 Peabody St., at 2:20 a.m.
Police went to 3 Dove Ave., at 4 a.m., to investigate a report of a past break and entry.
Officers were called to 179 Loring Ave., at 10:15 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were dispatched to 161 Essex St., at 4:45 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to 466 Newbury St., at 9:50 p.m., to speak with a party who had received phone calls threatening their family.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Newbury Street northbound from Centre Street, at 1:45 a.m., for an erratic operator headed north in the southbound lane. The vehicle was not located.
An officer was called to 19 Essex St., at 12:40 p.m., to investigate a stolen check.
An officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 3 p.m., to assist an agitated male.
An officer went to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 8:40 p.m., to assist a driver whose car was locked in gear.
Sunday
State police responded, at 4:37 a.m., to Exit 21 off Route 28 south for a rollover accident.
At 7:55 a.m. police responded to a call from Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., for a party reporting money had been stolen from them.
Swampscott
Friday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Arbutus and Magnolia roads, at 12:20 a.m., for a report of fireworks in the area. They spoke with a group of partiers who said they were all done for the night.
Police went to 17 Doherty Circle, at 12:45 a.m., to check on a resident who said somebody unknown was throwing things at her back window, and was still on scene.
Officers were called to 61 New Ocean St., at 2:05 a.m. to look into a larceny.
Police arrested a driver at 6:45 a.m., after a motor-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 28 The Greenway. After a brief investigation, they arrested Frismant Pojoy, 18, of 10 Estes St., Lynn. He was charged with drunken driving; possession of an alcoholic beverage by a person under 21; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lanes violation; and drinking alcohol from an open container.
Police were called to the intersection of Danvers Road and Essex Street, at 6:45 p.m., for a possibly-intoxicated white male with blood on his face walking toward Salem on Danvers Street. He was located by Salem police and transported to the hospital.