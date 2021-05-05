Peabody
Tuesday
An officer reported a piece of furniture in the breakdown lane of Route 1 near the Sea Witch Restaurant, 203 Newbury St.
An officer stopped an 18-year-old Hamilton driver at 11:15 a.m., in the vicinity of Walgreen, 35 Main St., and summoned her to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to yield at an intersection. Her vehicle was towed.
A Foster Street resident called police, at 5:30 p.m., to report a disturbance. The officer reported it was kids running around and playing.
Wednesday
Police responded to the vicinity of 300 Andover St., at 8:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries. One vehicle was towed and one party was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to a building site at 14 North Apartments, 7200 Building, Crane Brook Way, at 9:10 a.m., for the theft of 400 feet of copper tubing. The copper, which consisted of 40,10-foot tubes, was valued at $1,400, and was taken from a container at the rear of the parking lot sometime between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Pequot Road man called police, at 10:50 a.m., to report that his employer had just told him that someone had applied for unemployment benefits using his info.
A Rockaway Avenue resident called police, at 2:50 p.m. to report she had gotten four calls from spoofed numbers in the past hour and a half. They claimed to be from Amazon and other companies. She was instructed to block the numbers and contact her service provider for further assistance.
A woman walked into the station lobby at 3:15 p.m., while on a call with someone claiming to be from Amazon. She said the person was telling her to go to CVS, purchase gift cards and give the numbers to them. The woman said she had given the caller the last 4 digits of her credit card and was on a remote session with the scammer. An officer spoke with the caller and, after a brief conversation with that party, confirmed that she was not out any money, but should have the account changed anyway.
A Village Street woman reported to police, at 3:20 p.m., that a man had tried to coax her son into a vehicle. Police determined that the incident happened during school pick-up time, and it was a misunderstanding between parents.
An Atlantic Avenue woman reported, at 4:10 p.m., having received several calls from what appeared to be Marblehead numbers, claiming to be from Amazon. She said she recognized them as scam calls and gave them nothing.
Some nine additional callers reported receiving nearly 50 scam robot calls between 4:10 and 10 p.m.
A Farrell Court reported to police that she had a nurse at her home today, after hip surgery, and now she realizes things are missing. She called back some 20 minutes later to report the missing property had been found.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A crossing guard reported a minor motor-vehicle crash at the Ellis and Paradise roads crossing at 2:10 p.m.
A caller reported, at 5:30 p.m., from the lot at Whole Foods Market, 331 Paradise Road, that he was concerned for the wellbeing of a man he saw walking along the street. He said the white male was wearing shorts, a blue jacket and white hoodie, and a backpack and was walking unsteadily along the road toward Salem. He was gone when police got there.
A Cherry Street woman called police, 6:05 p.m., to report seeing her husband's work vehicle parked where it should not be. She claimed the employee should not have possession of the vehicle outside of work hours.
A caller notified police, at 6:25 p.m., that people in a white Infiniti parked out front appeared to be smoking marijuana. They left before police arrived.
A caller from 15 Railroad Ave., reported an altercation after two females. The alarm system also reported a disturbance. The caller was remaining on scene until the officer arrives.
The Fire Department responded to 330 Paradise Road, at 10:43 p.m., after a caller reported a fire alarm going off in a building.
Police responded to The Landing at Vinnin Square, at 10:44 p.m., after people reported loud noise coming from Building Two, possibly the second or third floor.
Beverly
Tuesday
Three units were dispatched to the vicinity of Cole Street and Thomas Road, at 5:08 p.m., in an attempt to stop a black motorcycle.
An officer was dispatched to the vicinity of 232 Elliott St., at 6 p.m., to make a waterfront park-and-walk check.
Officers stopped a motorcycle, at 7:05 p.m., in the vicinity of 15 Rantoul St., for operating without a license plate.
A Columbus Avenue mother called police, at 7:35 p.m., to request a check on her child.
A caller advised police, at 8:55 p.m., of screaming and yelling by the bus depot, and three units were dispatched.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cross Street to assist a man with a runaway 16-year-old.
Police were sent to Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., at 10:10 p.m., for a park check and to disperse a group gathered there.
Officers went to 464 Cabot St., Apt. 2, for a house party that was disturbing neighbors, at 10:35 p.m.
Police were sent to 31 Simon St., at 11:35 p.m., after neighbors complained about the noise.
Wednesday
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 112 Elliott St., at 1:23 a.m., where they found a male on the ground.
Police were called to West Street at 6:45 a.m., to check out some type of bones found on the sand.
At 11:20 a.m., officers went to Blueberry Hill Elderly housing, 75 Brimbal Ave., to check out a complaint.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to a Wadsworth Street address, at 7:30 p.m., for a neighbor disturbing the peace with a leaf blower.
An officer went to Wendy's, 188 Endicott St., at 10 p.m., for a credit card fraud incident.
Tuesday
An case of malicious damage to a motor-vehicle brought an officer to 31 Bradstreet Ave., at 7 a.m. The vehicle's tires had been slashed.
The ACO was notified of a sick raccoon on the deck of a house at 9 Rice St.
An officer went to the vicinity of Eastern Bank, 4 Federal St., at 9:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The parties, however, were arguing over the mishap.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of a suspicious person and motorcycle brought a cruiser to the vicinity of 1 Fort Lee Terrace, at 2:45 p.m., but nothing was found.
Police were called back to 1 Fort Lee Terrace at 4:05 p.m., this time to make a well-being check.
An officer went to 50 Palmer St., at 4:33 p.m., to make a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 2 Brown St., at 7:10 p.m., for a well-being check.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 11 Savoy Road at 8 p.m.
Wednesday
The report of a suspicious person and motor vehicle brought police to 40R Highland Ave., at 12:50 a.m.
Police were called to 286 Washington St., at 4:15 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to Liberty Hill Avenue, at 6:55 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 7 Traders Way, at 9:55 a.m., for an unarmed robbery.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 2:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 95 Margin St.
Another suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought a cruiser to 53 Barstow St., at 2:50 p.m.
