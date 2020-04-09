Marblehead
Wednesday
Police received an email at 8:05 a.m. noting that a gray Chevy Cruz had been parked at a Pleasent Street location off and on for two weeks, with complete disregard to the fire hydrant. The caller said there were many smokers in the building and there was a chance the hydrant would be needed. One officer said he thought the fire department had looked at the hydrant at one point and said it was OK because it was located in the front yard rather than on the sidewalk. The fire chief reviewed the area and said that it was OK. The complainant was advised of the decision.
A Widger Road resident notified police at 9:40 a.m., that someone had started a toy dump behind the Mary Alley Building. Police emailed the school department to try to find out why the toys were piled up there, but they said they had no idea.
A Pearl Street resident called the station, at 11:30 a.m., to inquire whether landscapers were considered essential businesses.
A party from Clifton Heights Lane contacted police, at 12:10 p.m., to report they were missing a number of packages. An officer spoke with him and advised him to contact the sender.
An accidental 911 caller told police at 1:30 p.m. that he unintentionally called 911 as he was trying to put a glass button over the 911 button he keeps accidentally pressing. He said he was trying to prevent making accidental 911 calls. It wasn't working.
At 4:10 p.m., an anonymous Front Street party called and told dispatch, "I am generally concerned and irritated that a landscaper down the street is using a leaf blower."
A Cedar Street woman reported to police, at 4:40 p.m. that she had been scammed out of an amount of money, but her bank was not being helpful. She said the bank reimbursed her for the money, but she, added, she also was scammed from her American Express account, and they told her it had been done electronically.
An Ocean Avenue caller notified police, at 5:35 p.m., of two Audis going at least 90 mph toward the fire station from the causeway. Police were unable to locate them.
Officers were called to a Front Street restaurant, at 10:15 p.m. after a caller reported a male trying to get into the front window, and when he approached the male, the man told him that he was the owner's nephew. The male was described white, about 20, 6 feet tall with a thin build, brown hair and possibly wearing sweatpants. When officers spoke with the owner, he said he did not have a nephew and doesn't know who the male was.
Peabody
Wednesday
The manager of BMW of Peabody, 221 Andover St., called police, at 3:10 p.m., to report a customer was unhappy with his service and made a threat against the business. The CID will follow up the complaint.
Plaza Motel, 1125 Newbury St., called police, at 9 p.m. to report a male who appeared to be under the influence was wandering about the property. The caller described the person, who appeared to be in his 20s, to officers, and they soon located him in the parking lot of Red's, where he was waiting for his sister to pick him up.
Police were dispatched, at 10:10 p.m., to the vicinity of Lowell Street and Northshore Road, for a vehicle that had run into a utility pole. The pole was cut in half and wires were hanging from it. State police asked that Route 128 be shut down in both directions for wires across both sides of the highway. The operator, a 34-year-old Peabody resident was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries and was summonsed to court for drunken driving, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation. The Peabody Municipal Light Plant arrived at the scene to repair the wires and the DPW was asked to bring 30 to 40 traffic cones to the scene.
At 10:35 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 96 Forest St., for a car into a telephone pole. The municipal light plant was notified and the road was closed. A 55-year-old, Lowell St., Peabody, man was summonsed to court for reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He refused medical attention. His vehicle was towed and the road was reopened.
Thursday
A resident of Peabody House, 18 Walnut St., reported to police, at 12:15 a.m., that a male knocked on her door and told her he was from Walgreen's delivery and had a package for her. She said she did not open the door, and the male had left, but she asked police to check the area, which they did. The subject had gone.
Police were called to a Warren Street address, at 11:45, after the resident reported a suspicious person banging on the door. The person claimed the resident owed him $500 for marijuana, but police instructed him to stay away from the property and to pursue the matter through civil court if he wished to do so.
A Coolidge Avenue resident reported to police, at 1 p.m., that he had paid someone $1,150 to do some work on his house, but the man didn't follow through and refused the return the money. A 35-year-old Malden man will be summoned to court for larceny under $1,200.
A officer was sent to Scrubbles, 23B Central St., at 1:15 p.m., after a caller said a juvenile was stealing her laundry. The caller said the male, who appeared to be about 15, was standing with her laundry and would not acknowledge her. The officer spoke with the young male and his mother and determined he was confused as to which dryer his clothes were in. The mother was with the youth and there were no further issues.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were called to 63 Dodge St., at 5:25 p.m., for a burglary alarm.
At 9:15 p.m., four units were sent to 23 Central St., to make a well-being check. They arrested William J. Francisco, 32, of that address, charging him on an outstanding warrant, and for resisting arrest.
Thursday
Suspicious motor-vehicle activity brought police to a parking lot at Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 12:35 a.m., after multiple vehicles were reported in the lot.
Police were called to an Edwards Street address, at 7 a.m. after a neighbor reported a man exposing himself.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 17 Red Rock Lane for a possible homeless camp.
A unit was sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Roosevelt Ave., at 1:10 p.m., for a report of a group of girls blocking the road.
A 12 Leather Lane caller reported, at 2:35 p.m., that a motor vehicle was stuck on his lawn and was damaging it.
Police were called to the intersection of Crescent and Hobart avenues, for a telephone pole hit by a motor vehicle.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 7 p.m., for a shoplifting. The case is still open.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 20 Larchmont Road, at 8:35 p.m.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 45 Congress St., at 12:21 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A noise complaint sent officers to 26 Rainbow Terrace at 2:25 a.m.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 248 Washington St., at 10:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 24 Roslyn St. at 11:05 a.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were called to 1 Kimball Court at 11:42 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 6:30 p.m., for a male trespassing. The party was apprehended and summonsed to court.
Police were sent to 10 Elm St., at 7:45 p.m., for an unwanted guest — a kid on a skate board, but he went on his way before they arrived.
An officer was sent to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 11 p.m., for an intoxicated person.
Thursday
A report of overflowing trash barrels at Plains Park, 55 Conant St., was reported to the DPW at about 9:50 a.m.
Police responded, at 4:35 p.m., to 300 Rosewood Drive, for a front-door activation of the alarm system. The call was canceled before police responded.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Nason Road and Virginia Circle at 11:10 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle.
The report of a disturbance brought police to Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 12:30 p.m.
Police were sent to a Cherry Street location at 7:15 p.m., for another disturbance
