Salem
Wednesday
Vandalism in the form of graffiti was reported at 295 Bridge St. at 2:01 p.m.
At 5:19 p.m., a past assault was reported on Loring Avenue.
A vehicle crash was reported at 370 Essex St. at 7:38 p.m., and out of the response, police made an arrest: Marc Arsenault, 58, of 6 Judson St., Beverly, was charged with a marked lanes violation, operating a vehicle while unlicensed, negligent operating of a vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.
Thursday
At 12:06 a.m., a building break was reported on Harris Street.
A past assault was reported on Lafayette Street at 1:33 a.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
At 4:45 p.m., theft and vandalism to a vehicle was reported on Apple Road.
Thursday
At 12:12 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Park and Pleasant streets on a report that a JRM trash truck might have hit the train overpass in that area.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An attempted larceny was reported on Stonybrook Road at 10:54 a.m.
An Oak Street resident reported at 11:21 a.m. that someone had taken out a $9,000 loan.
The driver of a Mini Cooper became stuck on a foot trail near Knights Hill Road after following GPS instructions to turn onto what is only a street on paper, at 8:17 p.m. Bill's Towing was at the scene with two trucks, trying to figure out how to get to the vehicle, which was about 100 yards down the path. They managed to get the car back to the roadway shortly before 9 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A man from MacArthur Circle called at 2:12 p.m. to report that an older man with a white Husky-type dog was staring at him and his daughters and acting strangely.
A caller reported at 3:32 p.m. that his car bumped into the car ahead of him approximately 10 times inside Turnpike Car Wash on Route 1. No damage was noted.
A mail truck was reported to have broken down on Heath Road at 4:15 p.m.
Police received a call about a hound-type dog running loose and collarless near Alliance Health at Rosewood just before 5 p.m. Shortly after that, the owner called to report that their dog, Brian, had shaken off its collar and ran off. The owner then called back to report that they had received a Snapchat message claiming that the dog was being held for $2,000 ransom. Police told the owner that this was probably a scam as Brian had been seen running loose just a short time earlier. Police then received a call reporting that Brian was back home and safe.
Thursday
A past breaking and entering was reported on Raymond Circle at 12:40 p.m. The call was related to a past dispute between two exes.
