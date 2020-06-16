Peabody
Monday
An Elm Street resident notified police at 4:30 p.m., that a package was stolen from his address.
A 53 Central St. resident notified police at 5:10 p.m. that a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in his name.
Police went to 286 Newbury St., at 5:35 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors. A resident told them he puts his trash out in front of his neighbor's trailer — with the permission of the park manager. But, he said, his neighbor calls him names. The residents agreed to move their trash barrels 1 foot toward their own driveways. They were each advised of their harassment order rights. They agreed to separate and avoid each other.
A Smidt Avenue resident told police, at 6:10 p.m., that he had parked his vehicle on the street, and the resident in front of whose house he had parked became upset and intentionally hit his vehicle. The upset neighbor was advised he does not own street parking spots.
A caller from 47 Shore Drive advised police, at 9 p.m., that her brother — for whom there was an active abuse-prevention order and a warrant was trying to get into the apartment. Police went to the address and arrested the 58-year-old Peabody man on the warrant, which charges him with assault and battery; intimidation of a witness and aggravated assault and battery.
Tuesday
A 74 Ellsworth Road caller reported to police, at 1:20 p.m., that someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name.
Police were called to Long's Jewelers, 35 Cross St., at 2:10 p.m., to report there was an intoxicated man in the store making people uncomfortable. He was described as tall, thin, wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, and was said to have left the store 10 minutes earlier. The officer checked the area and surrounding neighborhoods, but could not locate the man.
Marblehead
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 10:10 a.m., to Green Street for a red 2018 Honda CRV into a utility pole with unknown injuries. The operator declined medical assistance, but the vehicle appeared to require towing. The light department determined there was minimal damage to the pole.
A man reported to police at 11:25 a.m. that he was working on Bessom Street when a vehicle came speeding down the street and struck him. He said he was uninjured, and the driver stopped, exited his vehicle and the two exchanged words. Then the other driver took off. During the course of this exchange, the other driver came into the station lobby to report the incident.
A Ware Lane caller advised police, at 1:10 p.m., that she just came home to find some of her screens ripped. She was instructed to wait outside for officers and not to touch anything. Police arrived shortly and checked the inside of the house, but found no sign of intruders. They said the damage was possibly caused by an animal.
A man called from his home in Gloucester to report that a person was sending him threatening texts and saying he was coming down to the boatyard tomorrow to kick his (expletive). He was told to report the incident to Gloucester police, as that is the man's residence, and if the man comes by tomorrow, while the caller is at his boatyard, to call 911 and Marblehead police will respond.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to 224 Elliott St., at 4:35 p.m., to look into possible theft by an employee.
Officers were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 6:50 p.m., for a person creating a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 908 Hale St., at 9 p.m., to check on abandoned property at that address.
Two patrol cars were sent to the intersection of Hale Street and Brackenbury Lane, at 9:40, for a group of some 50-60 kids walking in and out of the street.
Tuesday
Four cruisers were sent to 9 Dane St., at 10 a.m. after several unwanted males were reported on the porch.
The report of a possible domestic assault brought four cruisers to a Cabot Street address at 12:50 p.m.
An officer went to 81 Northridge Road, at 1:20 p.m., to check on possible vandalism — a damaged window.
An officer was sent to 27 Fayette St., at 2:55 p.m., to check on a bike that had been locked to a pole for a year.
Salem
Monday
An officer was sent to 60 Federal St., at 10:15 a.m., for a parking complaint.
A past break-and-entry brought police to 250 Washington St., at 2:15 p.m.
Police were sent to a Waite Street address, at 4:55 p.m., where they arrested a 58-year-old Swampscott man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 9 Buffum St., at 5:10 p.m., and to the intersection of Essex and Washington streets, at 6:20 p.m., for two separate disputes.
The report of a past assault brought police to 11 Pioneer Terrace, at 8:40 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:40 p.m., to 10 Rawlins St., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 2 Desmond Terrace, at 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Officers went to the vicinity of 50 Palmer St., at 11:30 a.m., where they arrested Jose E. Espaillat, 56, of that address, Apt. 2, for possession of a Class B drug, with intent to distribute.
Police were called to 124 Lafayette St., at 2 p.m., for a fight.
Swampscott
Monday
Police were sent to 54 Redington St., at 11:45 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Police responded to two separate reports of cons or scams within barely more than a minute of each other. They were at 59 Prospect St. and 50 Essex St., at 2:06 and 2:07 p.m., respectively.
Officers were sent to 293 Humphrey St., at 8:30 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Reports of a fight brought officers to the vicinity of Martin Way, at 8:40 p.m.
Police were called to 11 Littles Point Road, at 9:10 and 26 Virginia Circle at 9:20 p.m., on noise complaints.
A third noise complaint brought officers to the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Puritan Road, at 11:45 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Middleton
Monday, June 8
An officer spoke with a Mill Street person, at 11:40 a.m., regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in their name.
At noon, a detective spoke with a James Avenue resident regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in their name.
Wednesday June 10
An officer spoke with a Village Road resident at 8:15 a.m. regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in their name.
A vehicle was pulled over at 2 p.m., on South Main Street in the vicinity of Richardson's and verbally warned for a marked lanes violation and for driving on an expired registration.
Thursday, June 11
Police were sent to the Ferncroft Towers on Village Road, at 4:10 p.m., for a car fire in the complex's garage.
Friday, June 12
A detective spoke with a North Main Street resident at 8:20 a.m., regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in their name.
Saturday, June 13
An officer was sent to a River Street location, at 10:25 a.m., to check on suspicious activity. He reported that all was OK.
Sunday, June 14
Police were called to the Ferncroft Country Club on Village Road, at 9:20 p.m. to check out a report of suspicious activity. After a brief investigation, police arrested Lawrence Poor, 39, of Main Street, Stoneham. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with trafficking in more than 36 and less than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 7:30 p.m., for an unwanted male guest.
Tuesday
An officer was called to the vicinity of 39 Needham Road, at 12:50 p.m. for a non-domestic dispute in which one person was taking pictures of another person's residence.
Police were called to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 10:35 a.m., for a report of missing medication.
At 11 a.m., an officer was assigned to patrol the rail trail via bicycle.
The report of a tax fraud brought police to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, just past noon.
Police were sent to the intersection of Route 128 northbound and High Street, at 11:55 a.m., for a report of ducklings in the drain, but they found a way out before officers arrived.
An officer responded to 18 Fowler St., at 3:40 p.m., to take a report on a telephone scam or swindle.