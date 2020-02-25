Peabody
Friday
The Ware Police Department reported, at 8:15 p.m., receiving an In-Force 911 alert for Broadway High School 185 Lake St., Peabody. Peabody police noted there is a cemetery at that address, but no school in that area.
Police were called to McDonald’s, 133 Main St., at 10:25 p.m., for a drunken person in the restaurant. He was transported to a homeless shelter.
Saturday
Police were called to Capone’s Restaurant, 147 Summit St., at 12:25 a.m., for an unruly female customer. The 48-year-old Peabody woman was placed into custody for the night.
A caller from 402 Brooksby Village reported at 1:10 p.m., that her home health aide stole a check from her mother and tried to cash it for $5,500, but the bank refused.
Police were dispatched to Stanzy’s Country Ranch, 1 Main St., at 10:35 p.m. for the report of a fight. Police arrested Rayford Howard Hixon, 38, 429 Winthrop St., Apt. 2, Winthrop. Hixon was charged with disorderly conduct and with assault and battery.
Sunday
Police were called back to 92 Aborn and 68 Pierpont streets, at 3:25 a.m., after the party got loud again. Police spoke with the partygoers, and the party was ending for the night.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 12 Foster St., for a 43-year-old Peabody woman operating a motor vehicle without a license. The woman’s vehicle was towed and she was summoned to court for a marked lanes violation and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to Macy’s Men’s and furniture Store 210M Andover St., at 1:05 after Loss Prevention reported two shoplifters. Police arrested one of the two, Robert Woodley, 21, of 44 Hanover St., Apt. 1, Lynn. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with shoplifting.
Police responded, at 1:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 182 Lynn St., for the report of a motor vehicle into a pole. The Peabody Municipal Light Plant was notified and the operator, a Roxbury man, was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries. His vehicle was towed.
The National Threat Operation Center in California contacted police, at 6:30 p.m., to request a well being check on a Peabody resident who reported a bomb threat to the San Francisco Police department. San Francisco police said it did not believe the threats to be credible. Peabody said the matter had already been investigated.
An officer was sent to the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., after a caller reported that a man had threatened to punch her young son. Officers said the offending party left on his own.
Monday
A Brooksby Village resident reported, at 2:40 p.m., that some $5,000 to $10,000 worth of jewelry had been stolen from their residence.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 2:40 p.m., to 5 Pequot Road, to assist a woman who fell last night and has been on the ground all night. She declined assistance.
An officer was sent to 16 Crowninshield, at 3:20 for a well-being check on a male party on the first floor. A female met the officer at the door and stated he would need a warrant to check on the male. The officer cleared the scene.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Oliveira’s Steak House, 74 Walnut St., to assist a man in finding his vehicle. He said he believed he parked it at the corner of Walnut and Harris. It was located at the end of Tracey Street.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to 5 Scott St., at 9:05 p.m., to check on a male in the driveway with a ladder.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:45 p.m., to the vicinity of the intersection of Old Essex Street and Route 128 south for a collision involving a motor vehicle and a deer, with airbag deployment. The driver was unhurt and the vehicle did not have to be towed. The report failed to mention whether the deer was hurt.
Monday
Two officers, two detectives, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 11 a.m., to a Balch Street location for an unattended death. The medical examiner determined that the deceased, a late-60s male, had died of natural causes.
A check fraud brought police to 181 Elliott St., at 12:10 p.m.
Three units and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:20 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Thorndike streets across from the police station, for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The man, who said he was unhurt and wanted nothing to do with police, walked away from the scene.
Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 137 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:55 a.m. for a well-being check.
Police responded to three motor-vehicle accidents without injuries in less than ten minutes: to 1 Traders Way, at 2:33 p.m.; and to Loring Avenue and Lafayette Street, at 2:36 p.m.
Officers were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 6:20 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 50 Saint Peter St. on noise complaints, at 8:45 p.m. and again at 9:30 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 35 Congress St., at 11:50 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested a 36-year-old Haverhill woman on an outstanding warrant.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle just before 9 a.m., at the intersection of Lafayette and Washington streets and arrested the operator, Bernardin J. Francois, 24, of 21 Palmer St., Apt. 2, Salem. Francois was charged with disorderly conduct; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and failing to notify the Registry of a name or address change.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:55 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
Police stopped two vehicles before 9 a.m., one at the intersection of Brookhouse Drive and Tedesco Street and the other at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Charlotte Road, and gave each driver a verbal warning of the new hands-free law prohibiting any sort of manual use or operation of a cell phone while operating a vehicle. Starting April 1, drivers pulled over for violating the law will be fined from $100, up to $500 for repeat violations.
Police were advised, at 9:50 a.m., that a person who works for the Bloomberg campaign will be out in front of the Village Plaza this morning holding signs. He will not be soliciting money and will be on the sidewalk until noon.
Four more drivers were stopped between 1:10 and 2 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue and Pleasant Street and given verbal warnings for violations of the hands-free law.
A Washington Street woman called police, at 5 p.m. to report her neighbor had just called her to say it appeared there were two individuals in her backyard attempting to take her paddleboard. It was unclear, from the log, whether this was an attempted theft. The log said only that the “paddleboard (was) staying at this time. Parties will be working something out.”
Police were called to the vicinity of Humphrey Street and Countryside Lane at 9:20 p.m., after a woman called 911 to report her son had been assaulted while getting off the bus. The son told police that the male, who was described as white, heavy-set, wearing a black sweater and blue jeans and looking for his glasses, was talking to himself while on the bus. The son said he sustained minor injuries to his hand and face during the incident, but he declined medical assistance. Police located the assailant and apparently spoke with him, but the log gave no indication how, or whether, the incident was resolved.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:35 p.m. for a party attempting to steal sporting goods.
Officers were dispatched, at 6:10 p.m., to Burger King, 184 Endicott St., for a male nodding off in his vehicle. Police arrested Edward Denehy, 34, of 36 Cutlass Lane, Mashpee. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and possession of a Class A drug.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., for a non-domestic dispute, at 6:05 a.m. It was a dispute over a refund.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 175 Water st., at 2:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
Sunday
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:40 p.m. for an attempt to make a fraudulent transaction
Police were called to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., for a male shoplifter.
A Dayton Street resident notified police, at 6 p.m., of a loose pit bull. The animal control officer was also notified.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Interstate 95 north and Centre St., at 1:45 p.m. They arrested the driver, Jonathan Bethancourt, 35, of 24 Revere Ave., Lynn, and charged him with trafficking in cocaine.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Maple and Summer streets at 1:55 p.m., for a three-car collision without personal injuries.
Swampscott
Sunday
Officers were called to 25 Cherry St., at 11:30 a.m., for a report of a larceny.
Police went to the vicinity of 374 Humphrey St., at 12:15 p.m. to check out suspicious activity.
Suspicious behavior brought officers to the vicinity of 94 Middlesex Ave., at 7:55 p.m.
Monday
Reports of a suspicious party brought police to Eisman’s Beach, 235 Puritan Road, at 3:20 p.m.
