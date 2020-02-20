Marblehead
Wednesday
A Clifton Heights Lane caller told the Fire Department at 8 a.m. that she had a strange odor in her residence. She said she believes it to be skunks but she had read that it might also be natural gas, and she would like to eliminate that possibility. She said she had left a message with the animal control officer yesterday, but her call had not yet been returned. Engine 1 was sent to the address and confirmed the odor was skunk-related.
Police were sent to a Tioga Way address, at 5:05 p.m., to check on a suspicious vehicle that had been parked there for a while. The officer spoke with the party in the vehicle. It was the professional cleaner, and he was waiting for the place to clear out so he could get to work.
A person called police at 6:10 p.m., from Greystone Road, and said he had heard a loud "snap." When he turned around, he saw an 18-wheeler truck with "United" on it taking a tree branch down, then leaving the area. He said the driver did not stop and left the area with the tree branch in the middle of the island.
The Fire Department dispatched engines 1, 2 and the ladder truck to a Bessom Street address, at 7:45 p.m., in response to an alarm, but nothing was showing on their arrival. Firefighters, after a brief investigation, determined the pull alarm had been set off when it was hit by a basketball.
Thursday
The Fire Department and police responded, at 12:20 a.m., to a Front Street location for a utility pole down with wires arcing. There was no indication of residence or car involvement. The Electric Department was on its way. Appropriate streets were blocked until repairs could be made.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers were called to 165 North St., at 7:54 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Gardner streets, at 9:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle traffic stop. After a records check, they arrested Leo R. Torres, 32, of 1107 Broughton Drive, Beverly, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Police were sent to St. Peter Street, at 9:30 a.m., for a noise complaint.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of North and Mason streets, at 9:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 13 Hubon St., at 10:40 for the report of a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they identified and arrested a suspect. Arrested was Joseph Charles Mallahan, 28, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with credit card fraud under $1,200, receiving a stolen credit card; identity fraud; disorderly conduct; and attempting to commit a crime.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 292 Essex St., at 12:40/
Officers went to 93 Washington St. at 2:40 p.m., to investigate a report of a fraud or a scam.
At 3:35 p.m., they were sent to 126 Bridge St., to investigate another report of a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to Lynde Street, at 8:10 p.m, to handle a drunken individual.
At 10:20 officers were sent to 95 Margin St., where they arrested a 51-year-old Wakefield woman on an outstanding warrant.
The report of an unarmed robbery brought police to 146 Boston St., at 11:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 93 Washington St., at 1:20 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle accident without personal injuries brought police to the intersection of Washington and Mill streets at 2:24 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 430 Loring Ave., at 2:25 p.m.
Thursday
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 5:35 a.m, for the report of a larceny.
Officers were sent to 225 Derby St., at 10:30 p.m. for a larceny.
A motor vehicle hit and run was reported at 12:36 p.m., in the vicinity of Washington Street.
Officers responded to eight separate parking complaints on Raymond Road, Perkins Street, Linden and St. Charles streets, Lathrop street, Leavitt Street, Essex Street, and Bridge and Flint streets, between 10:50 a.m. and 2:10 p.m.
Officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Essex and Jackson streets, at 3:15 p.m., on a motor-vehicle traffic stop. The driver, Cheryl Ann Messina, 55, of 75 Silsbee St., Apt. 309, Lynn, was charged on an outstanding warrant and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to 8 Blaine Ave., at 8:15 p.m. for the report of a woman screaming in an apartment.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 8:25 p.m.,to a Cabot Street address, after a third party called and said a woman was threatening to hang herself.
Two cruisers were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 8:40 p.m., after a third party called to report his roommates were fighting.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 27 Hilltop Drive, at 3:10 a.m., to look for a man in the yard with a flashlight in the yard.
Three units were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 5:40 a.m., for a cleared patient refusing to leave.
An officer was sent to 254 Essex St., at 11:30 a.m. to speak with a woman who believes their car was hit.
A call about a stolen wallet brought an officer to 32 Essex St., at 1 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were dispatched, at 3:30 p.m., to Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., for an upset customer throwing ice at staff. One party, Ayuel Mun Awuol, 29, of 211 South St., Waltham, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and with disturbing the peace. The second party, a 26-year-old Lynn male will be summonsed to court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police were called to Holden Oil, 91 Lynnfield St., at 5 p.m., for a customer who left without paying for gas but they obtained his license plate number. The officer reported it may have been a miscommunication due to a language barrier, as the customer left an unpaid balance of $11. Police will document the incident and reach out to Walpole, where the vehicle was registered, for notification.
Thursday
A Joy Road resident reported at 3:10 a.m., hearing a loud bang and seeing a youth with a backpack on a bicycle riding away down Joy Road toward Lynn Street. Officers checked but were unable to locate the youth.
Police were sent to the landfill on Farm Avenue., at 9:40 a.m., after the dispatcher reported damage to the transformer by a vehicle. The CID was contacted for photos.
A Lake Street property owner called police, at 10:40 a.m., to inquire about an unoccupied vehicle that had been left in his parking lot. He was advised that the vehicle was on (his) private property and he could have it towed it he chose.
A Sunset Drive resident called just before noon regarding a vehicle, occupied by one person, that had been parked on the street for several hours. The officer said the operator was a private investigator and he would be coming to the station to check in.
A Franklin Street woman called police at 1 p.m. to report damage to her residence. The officer said that two windows had been damaged by BBs on Wednesday around 5 p.m. There were no suspects.
A Boulder Way resident told police he believed his neighbor to be involved in illegal activity. The officer gathered information from the resident and was passing it along to CID
Danvers
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 2109 Kirkbride Drive, at 5:50 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 9 Holten St., at 12:45 a.m., for a party disturbing the peace with loud music, but the vehicle had departed.
An officer was sent to Tapley Manor, 95 Holten St., for a suspicious vehicle which had been running for hours.
Police were sent to Elliott Street and 128 south for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Police were dispatched, at 11:30 a.m., to 3411 Kirkbride Drive for an assault. They arrested a 55-year-old man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:10 p.m., for possible prostitution.
At 2 p.m., police were called to Calitri's Italian Cuisine, 126 Newbury St., for a male acting strangely.
Police went to MacArthur Boulevard and Andover Street, at 2:35 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Police were called to Shelton Road at 8:20 p.m. for a possibly abandoned car. It was legally parked, but police were unable to contact the owner.
A caller reported, at 11:30 a.m., that she was concerned for the well-being of an elderly man with a limp, wearing a T-shirt and shorts and walking down Walker Road, in the direction of Paradise.
An officer was sent to 78 Columbia St., at 2:20 p.m., for a car that had been parked in the train station lot with its alarm sounding all day.
Police were sent to the Depot, 10 Railroad Ave. at 2:30 p.m., after a caller reported a male swinging nunchuks around on the train platform. The caller said he had been there for 15 minutes but no one else was. The responding officer said the male was swinging keys on a lanyard.
An officer was called to Whole Foods, 331 Paradise Road, at 4:15 p.m., after a woman called from the parking lot to say that her car accidentally struck the mirror on the car next to hers, and the owner became irate and was banging on the caller's window, demanding she get out. Meanwhile, the angry man's "other half" went into the store. There was no damage. Both parties were advised.
A 94-year-old Salem Street woman called police, at 9:20 p.m. to ask if an officer could help her let her friendly black Labrador back into the house. She said her daughter, with whom she lives, was in the hospital. An officer assisted the woman with letting the dog back inside.
Police were sent to 45 Salem St., at 11:05 p.m., for a second call about a loud house party. Several parties were dispersed on foot.
