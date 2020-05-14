Marblehead
Wednesday
A Widger Road caller advised police, at 8:35 a.m., that someone was selling food from their vehicle.
Police stopped a gray 2014 Acura MDX just before 9 a.m., in the vicinity of Lafayette and Birch streets, after a license plate check. Police arrested Nicholas J. Ily, 40, of 314 West Shore Drive, Apt. A, Marblehead. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for drunken driving and with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
A Lattimer Street woman told police, at 11:45 a.m., that she had gotten a call from someone attempting to pull the grandparent scam on her, She said she knew it was a scam and tried to keep them on the line to get information but was unsuccessful. She wanted police to know she had gotten the call.
A caller reported at 2:55 p.m., from the vicinity of Conant Road and Endicott Avenue, that he had been driving through the area when the rear hatch of his vehicle popped open without his realizing it, and his golf bag with his clubs and balls fell out. He said he was on his way to play a round but was unable to do so as he had lost his clubs. Swampscott police said they'd found nothing in the area.
Thursday
A Clifton Avenue resident walked into the station at 12:15 a.m. to tell police that she had gotten threatening text messages from her ex-husband. She provided screenshots of the texts, showing multiple insulting comments via text and facebook.
Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Su Chang's, at 4:45 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded, at 5:15 p.m. to the Veterans Memorial High School parking lot, 485 Lowell St., for a suspicious party sitting in his parked vehicle. An officer checked the operator who was playing chess in his vehicle.
A caller at 610 Lowell St. told police, at 6 p.m., that she believed her Social Security number had been compromised, as she had received an unemployment card she had not applied for. The officer said there was no fraud at this time.
An elderly woman called 911, at 6:30 p.m., from Brooksby Village, to say that another woman was sitting in her room spying on her. Police called security, who told the officer the other woman was the caller's aide, but they were having someone check all the same.
A caller advised police, at 7:15 p.m. that he saw a motorcycle enter the bike path along Russell Street and head toward Middleton. Police checked both ends without result, but said they would keep an eye out.
A Longwood Avenue caller advised police, just before 10 p.m., that his ex-wife was being scammed and was upset. He told the officer she had purchased $2,500 in Target gift cards and was going to use them to pay "legal fees." She was advised it was a scam attempt and not to give them any information or the gift-card numbers the scammer needed to redeem them.
Police were called, at 10:25 p.m., to Extended Stay America where they were advised by the front desk that there was a female in the lobby saying someone had fraudulently stolen $1,000 from her credit card account.
Thursday
A 261 Newbury St. resident advised police, at 12:40 a.m., that her neighbor was yelling at her and filming her from his property. Police noted it was an ongoing matter and both parties went inside for the night.
A 10 Beckett St. resident reported, at 1:55 a.m., seeing four males, one on a bicycle, breaking into a red SUV. They fled the area on foot. Police found the vehicle had been rummaged through but were unable to say whether anything had been stolen as they were unable to contact the owner.
An Aborn Street resident called police, at 9:35 a.m., to obtain a new restraining order against her son. She said she would come in the morning.
At 11 a.m., a brush fire was reported at 16 Jennings Circle. Firefighters responded and quickly put out the flames.
A Forest Street caller notified police, at 11:30 a.m., of a woman operating an older model green Toyota Corolla at between 5 -10 miles per hour.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Washington and Foster streets, at 1:30 p.m., after a caller reported a large group of kids riding their bikes in the middle of the street and doing wheelies. The officer spoke to the youths and they promised not to do it again.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were called to the vicinity of School Street, at 7:20 p.m., for a suicidal female.
Two units were called to 100 Rantoul St., 1t 10:30 p.m., after the report of a party screaming in the garage.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 208 Rantoul St., at 1:05 a.m., to talk to a party who had received threats via text messages.
An officer went to 20 Sohier Road, Apt. 101 to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 17 Dane St., at 12:45 p.m. to investigate a past theft from the building.
Police were called to 217 Lothrop St., at 1:50 p.m. to investigate a theft from the building.
Three units were sent to 327 Rantoul St., for a woman yelling in the street.
Four cruisers, an ambulance and Fire Department responded to the intersection of Rantoul and Bow street, at 3:05 p.m., for an accident involving a police cruiser and three other vehicles. The officer involved was transported to Beverly Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. All four vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The accident was still under investigation and no report was expected until Friday.
Three cruisers and the Fire Department responded, at 3:10 p.m., to 16 Neptune St. for a large brush fire that temporarily threatened a residence. Firefighters successfully doused the flames without damage to any buildings. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene for possible smoke inhalation victims, but no one required assistance.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 4:20 p.m., to an Essex Street location for a possible unattended death.
Danvers
Wednesday
Officers were dispatched, at 5 p.m., to 55 Brooksby Village Drive for a fight in the rear lot.
Police were sent to 10 Bunting Way, at 6:50 p.m. for a by-law violation: There was a large gathering of people in violation of current state and local Covid-19 regulations.
An officer was called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 9 p.m., for a party cursing at an employee.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 3419 Kirkbride Drive, at 8 p.m for a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was called to Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, at about 10 a.m., for a pair of lost Air Pods.
An officer dispatched to Kane's Flower World, 64 Andover St., at 1 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute and a customer kicked out of the store.
Salem
Wednesday
A motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to the vicinity of New Derby Street, at 3:55 p.m.
Officers were called to 19 Boston St., at 4:40 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
Two more larcenies were reported within less than a half-hour of each other: 313 Bridge St., at 5:05 p.m.; and 117 Lafayette St., at 5:30 p.m.
Officers were called to 45 Congress St., for a drunken individual,at 6:35 p.m.
Police arrested Rafael Okon, 19, 1 Loring Ave. Apt. 223, Salem, at about 7:50 p.m. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; resisting arrest; forging or misusing a RMV document; and interfering with a police officer.
A noise complaint brought police to 24 Dunlap St., at 11:30 p.m.
Thursday
Reports of a fight brought officers to 71 Congress St., at 11:35 a.m.
Two motor vehicles without injuries an hour apart were reported: at 4 Canal St., at 12:45 p.m.; and at 50 Traders Way, at 1:45 p.m.
A larceny report brought police to 266 Canal St., at 3:55 p.m.
Officers were sent to 485 Lafayette St., at 7:20 p.m. to look into a juvenile issue.
