Swampscott
Sunday
Police asked a protester near the governor's home on Monument Avenue to lower the volume of a bullhorn after a complaint from a nearby resident at 12:36 p.m.
A driver became stuck in the sand at Whales Beach on Puritan Road at 1:27 p.m.
Police received a call about a man not breathing at a Vantage Terrace address at 2:01 p.m. Responding ambulance crews reported that the man was deceased.
Two Banks Road residents reported being victims of identity theft at 2:51 p.m.
Peabody
Sunday
Police took a report from Nordstrom security at the Northshore Mall concerning a shoplifter who took 12 jackets valued at $1,800 from the store. The report was made at 6:29 p.m.
A Dobbs Road resident called at 6:59 p.m. to report that someone the caller described as a heroin addict, had stolen a laptop computer.
Marblehead
Friday
A caller from Schooner Ridge reported at 7:48 a.m. that someone had broken into a Pods portable storage container, possibly around 6:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Tidewinds Terrace at 2:06 p.m.
A past hit and run was reported on Fader Way at 4:33 p.m.
A misunderstanding apparently triggered an instance of road rage at 9:14 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue. A caller said he was in his SUV outside a restaurant when he saw some friends and yelled out to them. A man passing by in a white pickup truck apparently thought that the caller was yelling at him. He began to follow the caller, who said he pulled into a church parking lot. The driver of the white pickup then threw some sort of liquid onto his vehicle.
Saturday
A caller from Whittier Road called just before 7 a.m. to report multiple loud explosions. Police believe they were gunshots as it is duck hunting season.
The animal control officer went to a shelter on Village Street at 12:49 p.m. to deal with visitors who were insistent on adopting a cat that day. Also, they were refusing to wear masks.
A past hit and run was reported at 4:30 p.m. on Highland Terrace.
Police were investigating after a resident of Schooner Ridge reported at 7:46 p.m. that someone in a truck was throwing firecrackers out of a passing vehicle.
Danvers
Sunday
Police took a report of a shoplifter at Walmart on Brooksby Village Drive at 7:04 p.m.
Monday
Police took a report of an accident involving a pedestrian on Kirkbride Drive at 7:44 a.m.
A man stole a coat from Walmart on Brooksby Village Drive at 1:22 p.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police went to Smith Street at 4 p.m. concerning youths riding dirt bikes on the ballfield.
Monday
Police took a report of wire fraud involving a fraudulent rental on West Street at 2:16 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
A hit and run crash was reported on First Street at 4:23 p.m.
Douglas McNeil Tracy, 28, of 6 Angela Road, Framingham, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. on charges of driving after license suspension for a prior drunken driving conviction and driving an uninspected vehicle following a stop at the intersection of Liberty Hill Avenue and North Street.
Threats were reported on Pond Street at 6:10 p.m.
Police responded to a fight on Prince Street at 7:38 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Lafayette Street at 11:07 p.m.
Monday
A past breaking and entering was reported on Essex Street at 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Highland Avenue at 8:56 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Federal and Washington streets at 10:53 a.m.
Vandalism was reported on Lafayette Street at 2:54 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Washington Street at 2:57 p.m.
A Boston Street resident reported the theft of a license plate at 5:40 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Lafayette Street at 5:49 p.m.
