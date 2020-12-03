Beverly
Tuesday
A caller reported the railroad gates at Cabot and Russell streets were down on the ground at 6:05 p.m.
Police received a noise complaint at 10:57 p.m.: A man was yelling out his balcony door at a Rantoul Street apartment.
Wednesday
Police responded to a disturbance involving neighbors on Mill Street at 10:49 a.m. One neighbor was trying to get into an apartment.
Danvers
Tuesday
A caller said there was lumber in the off-ramp on Route 128 southbound at 5:02 p.m.
Wednesday
A caller at a McDewell Avenue apartment reported someone was banging on the walls at 12:53 a.m. and disturbing the peace.
Police responded to a car accident at 7:28 a.m. near 184 Maple St. in which an elderly female pedestrian was struck.
At 8:04 a.m., a caller reported trash was dumped at Lebel's Grove on Route 114.
Police received two reports of unemployment fraud.
Salem
Tuesday
Police received a report of a fraud or scam at Freedom Hollow at 3:17 p.m.
Another caller on Loring Avenue reported a case of fraud at 4:29 p.m.
Marlony Calderon, 21, of 37 Gadge St., Apt. 2, Methuen, was arrested at 18 Leavitt St. at 6:15 p.m. He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of a Class B drug.
Albert Garbarino, 23, of 15 Lynde St., Apt. 23, Salem, was arrested following a hit-and-run car accident at 7:57 p.m. near 29 Boston St. He was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and a single count of drunken driving. He was also charged on a warrant.
Wednesday
A caller on Beaver Street reported fraud at 9:08 a.m.
Police received a report of vandalism at 70 Washington St. at 10:02 a.m.
A report of fraud on Flint Street came in at 12:29 p.m. Another caller on Walter Street reported fraud at 1:15 p.m.
Marblehead
Tuesday
At 8:03 a.m., a caller on Dartmouth Road reported her brown 2017 Audi was stolen from her driveway. She last saw it at 5 p.m. the previous day. An alert was put out to area departments, and at 6:01 p.m., Salem police said they had located the vehicle and two suspects. Both of them took off on foot and officers apprehended one of them while the second headed toward Leavitt Street, eluding police at the time.
A caller on Whittier Road reported that the next-door neighbor had decided not to renew their lease.
At 5:19 p.m., a Bubier Road resident called to say they were away from home and got a notification from their Ring Doorbell that a man wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans walked up to the door and then walked away. The caller thought it was suspicious because there was no sign of a vehicle nearby in the video. An officer checked the home and didn't find anyone, but there was a package by the front steps.
A woman came to the station at 7:59 p.m. to report her wallet was stolen from her car while it was parked on Thompson Road.
Five callers reported unemployment fraud.
Wednesday
A caller on Edgemere Road reported at 12:54 a.m. that he heard a car door opening and shutting. He looked out the window and saw the light on in his neighbor's car, but didn't believe the neighbor would be up at that time so he thought it was highly suspicious. He requested police do a drive-by and said he was heading back to bed.
