Salem
Friday
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 20 Hathorne St., at 5 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 140 Boston St., at 7:10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer was sent to 27 Silver St., at 9 a.m., in response to a traffic complaint.
The report of a dispute brought police to 292 Canal St., at 9:05 a.m.
At 9:20 a.m., officers were sent to 227 Highland Ave., for a larceny.
Officers were sent to 29 New Derby St., at 11 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 80 Highland Ave., at 11:35 a.m., in response to a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Joseph Edward Scarpellini, 40, of 33 High Street, Lynn. He was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle in the daytime, for a felony, and with attempting to commit a crime.
Officers were sent to 70 Loring Ave. at 2 p.m., and to the intersection of Bridge and Boston streets, at 2:10 p.m., for separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries.
Police were sent to 141 Washington St., at 3:55 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to 12 Park St., at 6:35 p.m., to quell a disturbance.
Police stopped a vehicle at 71 Lafayette St., at 9:20 p.m. After a brief vehicle and records check, they arrested Keith L. L'Italien, 51, of 13 Pioneer Terrace, Apt. 7, Salem. He was charged on an outstanding warrant, operating without a valid inspection sticker, and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A complaint about fireworks brought police to the intersection of Congress and Dow streets, at 10:40 p.m.
At 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the vicinity of 12 First St., for a fight.
Saturday
Police were sent to the intersection of palmer and Salem streets, at 12:35 a.m., for a report of fireworks.
Police sent to 1 Canal St., at 1:22 a.m., for a well-being check arrested a drunken driver instead — Jason P. Wladkowski, 46, of 22 Fayette St., Apt., 2, Beverly. Wladkowski was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and with possessing an open container of alcohol in the car.
Police were sent to 1 Traders Way, at 7:50 p.m., after a party reported a break-and-entry to their vehicle.
Officers were sent to two separate parking complaints lodged at the same time. They were sent to 7 Lynde St. and to the intersection of Winthrop and Mount Vernon streets, at 10:48 a.m.
Police went to 10 Congress St., at 1:15 p.m., to settle a dispute.
At 2:25 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues for a road-rage incident.
A request for a well-being check brought officers to 56 Margin St., at 4:55 p.m.
Police responded to a pair of parking complaints 10 minutes apart: to 142 North St., at 5:46 p.m., and to 5 Pond St., at 5:56.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 23 Laurel St., at 9:05 p.m.
Officers were sent to Leach St., at 9:55 p.m., for parties setting off fireworks,
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lafayette and Washington streets, at 1:25 a.m.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment brought police to the vicinity of 200 Jefferson Ave., at 3:05 a.m.
Police were called to 83 Linden St., at 9:50 a.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A past assault brought officers to 12 Hawthorne Blvd, at 3:15 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 3:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 125 Canal St., for a motor vehicle traffic stop. After a records check, police arrested the driver, Jessica Lee Haverty, 38, of the streets, Woburn, on an outstanding warrent.
Police were sent to 13 Witchcraft Road, at 4:15 p.m., for a larceny.
Beverly
Friday
At 4:05 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Colon Street, for the collison of two vehicles.
Officers were sent to 2324 Rantoul St., at 4:35 p.m., for a dog panting in a hot vehicle at 324 Rantoul St.
Officers were called to a Cabot Street business, at 4:59 p.m., for a customer overdosing.
Three officers were sent to the Cabot Street area, at 7:35 p.m., to assist Groveland police in locating a missing person.
Police were called to 22 King St. Terrace, at 9:30 p.m., after the resident reported kids had been trying the back door.
Saturday
Three cruisers were sent to 398 Cabot St., at 12:40 a.m., for an unruly customer making threats to staff members.
An officer was called to Elliott Street, at 10:00 a.m., to assist a female who fell off her bike.
Police were sent to 41 Beckford St., at 12:30 p.m., for a possible hit-and-run.
Sunday
At 1:01 a.m., two officers were sent to the vicinity of Arthur Street and Arthur Street Court to check on the condition of a male found covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Officers were called to 230 Elliott St., at 5:10 a.m., for a case of breaking & entering and vandalism to a truck and to the building.
An officer was sent to 34 Salem Road, at 9:52 a.m., for a car that was hit by a city tree.
Danvers
Friday
Officers were sent to 7225 Kirkbride Drive, at 7:30 p.m., to check for a possible female suicide.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 23 Walnut St., at 8:45 p.m., for the sound of fireworks in the neighborhood.
Saturday
Police were called to the Harbormaster Office, 8 Harbor St., at 11:45 a.m., for the theft of a sign.
Police were dispatched to John George Park at 3 p.m., for the report of an armed robbery with two handguns shown. Police arrested two parties, Deven Rashid, 19, of 150 Acropolis, Lowell, and charged him with armed assault with intent to rob; and with assault with a dangerous weapon. Also arrested was Azia Kragbe, 788 Essex St., Lawrence, who was charged with armed robbery; armed robbery with intent to rob; and with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Officers were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., for an intoxicated and abusive male. The 27-year-old Peabody male was taken into protective custody and held until he sobered up.
An officer was sent to 25 Porter St., at 9:45 p.m., to check suspicious red lights in the field.
An officer was sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, at 11:55 p.m., to assist in convincing a patient that he does not want to leave the facility.
Sunday
Police were sent to Danversport Yacht Club, 162 Elliott St., for loud music disturbing the peace at 10:53 a.m.
An officer was sent to Walgreen's, 107 High St., at 2:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run. e
