Salem
Friday
A hit-and-run accident was reported, at 4:20 p.m., from the vicinity of 20 Willson St.
An officer went to the intersection of Salem and Dow streets, at 6:45 p.m., for a parking complaint.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 268 Lafayette St., on a routine traffic stop. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested the operator, Armando Jose Acosta, 25, of 31 Nichols St., Apt. 1, Haverhill. Acosta was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute; and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute. With Acosta in the vehicle was a 24-year-old Malden man, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 6 Nursery St., at 8:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 54 Perkins St., at 9:10 p.m., to settle a dispute.
At 10 p.m., officers were called to 200 Canal St., for a dispute.
A disturbance brought officers to 462 Highland Ave., at 9:25 p.m.
At 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 253 Lafayette St., for the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Saturday
Fireworks were reported, at 1 a.m. in the vicinity of 31 Collins St., and again at 1:05 a.m., near the intersection of Essex and Forrester streets.
Officers were in the vicinity of 25 Front St., at 12:35 a.m., when they stopped an erratic operator. After a brief investigation, they arrested Marlena Ramos, 25, of 11 Glendale St., Salem. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and possessing an open container of alcohol while operating a vehicle.
Officers responded to another two reports of fireworks: 31 Collins St., at 1 a.m., and the intersection of Essex and Forrester streets, at 1:05 a.m.
Officers went to 319 Essex St., at 11:50 a.m., for a car accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or bicycle.
Officers were called to 310 Essex St., at 2:14 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 3 Laurent Road, at 4:47 p.m., to make a well-being check. When they attempted to speak with Nathan Eric Joyce, 35, homeless, of Salem, he attacked them, resulting in his arrest. Joyce was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer.
At 6:35 p.m., police were dispatched to 80 Paradise Road for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to 12 Pope St., at 7:30 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Officers stopped a driver, at 9:30 p.m., on a routine traffic stop, at the intersection of Derby Street, and Hawthorne Boulevard and arrested Randy S. Bedard, 58, of 15 Bow St., Apt. 4, Beverly, for a crosswalk violation, failing to stop or yield and with operating a vehicle on a suspended license.
A fireworks complaint was called in from Palmer Street at 11:58 a.m.
Sunday
The first fireworks complaint of the week was called in from 156 Boston St., at 12:03 a.m.
Officers were sent to South Washington Square at 12:55 a.m., for a disturbance. It was soon followed by another at 7 Burnside St., at 1:20 a.m.; and 181 North St., at 1:32 a.m.
Three more fireworks complaints were called in within 20 minutes of each other: The intersection of Palmer and Salem streets, at 3:04; High Street, at 3:18; and 50 Rainbow Terrace, at 3:23 a.m.
Officers were sent to 114 Boston St., at 2:30 p.m., for a report of a larceny.
At 3:30 p.m., police were called to 426 Essex St., for a shoplifting.
Peabody
Friday
Two officers were sent to Forward Motion Logistics, 7 Webster St., at 4 p.m., after the caller reported that an employee was being fired, but was refusing to surrender his keys to the work vehicle. An officer attempted to speak with the caller, who was in Connecticut, but he did not answer. The officer recommended civil action.
Police were called to Macy's Men's Store, 210M Andover St., for a shoplifter detained by security. The suspect, a 22-year-old East Boston man, was summonsed to court to face a shoplifting charge. He was also trespassed from the Northshore Mall for an unspecified period.
An officer was checking on an unoccupied disabled vehicle in the roadway at the intersection of Washington Street and Allen's Lane, when the owner of the vehicle came back and attempted to drive it away with a suspended license. The operator, Joao Souza, 51, of 47 Tracy St., Apt. 3R, Peabody, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license. His vehicle was towed.
Saturday
A caller reported from 2 Main St., at 12:10 a.m., that his iPad had been stolen from his apartment and it was at the Peabody Car Wash parking lot. An officer spoke with the caller and was going to document the incident.
Police responded, at 1:05 a.m., to the VFW Fidelity Post 1011, at 20 Stevens St., for an interior motion alarm forwarded by Cunningham Security. The officer did a walk-through with the manager and reported the lights from the juke box were triggering the alarm.
A Mayfair Road resident called police, at 9:20 a.m., to report her neighbor threw a knee pad onto her property. The officer advised the woman of her civil rights.
A caller reported at 2:10 p.m. that a sewer cover was missing on the street in front of 39 Central St. An officer sent to check reported a trench from previous roadwork had collapsed, leaving a 5-foot hole in the street.
A male in a red sweatshirt fled Macy's, 210M Andover St., about 2:25 p.m., taking several hundred dollars in merchandise. He was headed toward Shaw's. Macy's called shortly to report they had recovered all of the merchandise and would make no report. Responding officers called in later to report they had located the suspect near Lahey.
At 3 p.m., police reported that a 31-year-old male had been summonsed to court for shoplifting from Macy's. He was trespassed from the Northshore Mall.
A bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle at 6:40 p.m., in or near the intersection of Swampscott Avenue and Washington Street. The bicyclist refused medical assistance.
A caller reported from the vicinity of Tillies Farm Stand, 189 Lynn St., at 3:22 a.m., that someone had passed out behind the wheel of a silver Jeep Liberty. Police arrested Edilzar Chun, 29, of 36 Oak St., Apt. 1, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and his vehicle was towed.
Police were called to the vicinity of the Harriett & Ralph Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St., at 7:50 a.m., for a Toyota Rav 4 that had struck the building and was obstructing the entrance. The building inspector responded to determine the extent of damages to the building. Apparently no one was hurt and no charges were filed. The vehicle was towed.
Police responded to the intersection of Margin Street and Colonial Road at 9:14 a.m. for a two-vehicle accident in which a telephone pole was snapped off at the base. Both operators were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and their cars were towed.
Beverly
Friday
Two officers were sent to 101 Dodge St., at 3:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident — a vehicle into a pole — with property damage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 8:40 p.m., for a general disturbance — possible fireworks inside of Beverly Commons Drive.
Four cruisers were sent to Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., at 9:25 p.m., for a patient out of control.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Pleasant streets, at 10 p.m., to check the area for excessive noise.
Saturday
Three officers and the Fire Department were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 1:30 a.m., for a person screaming.
A 20 Warren St. resident called police, at 3:30 a.m., to report an unknown person in the backyard.
Police were called to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue, at 9:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle into a pole.
Police were called to Life Storage, 130 Sohier Road, at 12:03 p.m., for a stolen trailer.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 588 Cabot St., at 12:30 p.m., for a biker causing traffic issues.
Police were sent to Elliott and McKay streets at 1:10 p.m., for a boy struck by a vehicle. There was no indication of injury or medical transport.
Two officers were sent to 12 Home St., for an outside house party creating a disturbance.
Sunday
The report of a fight between two females and a male brought officers to the intersection of Beckford and Mill streets at 12:10 a.m.
Two cruisers went to 31 Ocean St., at 3 a.m., for a loud party disturbing neighbors.
An 4:50 a.m., police were sent to 118 Valley Road after a caller reported a possible house party, with guests heard smashing bottles.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 44 Cole St., at 9:05 a.m. to check for nefarious activity.
Two cruisers were sent to 245 Essex St., at 10:10 a.m., to check on a naked man in a wheelchair.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Cedar Street, at 4 p.m., for a person hallucinating about rituals and knives.
At 4:40 p.m., a cruiser was sent to Brimbal Avenue, to check for a dirt bike in the cemetery.
Middleton
Monday, June 21
An officer was sent to Market Basket, South Main Street, at 8:08 a.m., for a vehicle that struck something in the roadway and was damaged.
A hit-and-run brought police to TJ Maxx, South Main Street, at 2:50 p.m., after a driver reported his vehicle had been damaged in a hit-and-run while parked in the parking lot.
Tuesday, June 22
The sergeant was called to a Maple Street location, at 8:15 a.m., after a resident reported damage to their mailbox.
An officer was called to Linda Ann Way, at 3:55 p.m., for a stolen license plate.
The sergeant was called to a North Main Street address, at 4:25 p.m., for a damaged mailbox.
Wednesday, June 23
An officer was sent to Richardson's Dairy on South Main Street, at 1:20 p.m., for a fence damaged by a vehicle.
A driver was stopped at 7:25 p.m., and the driver was cited for excessive window tint.
Thursday, June 24
Police were sent to Ferncroft Towers on Village Road for an ongoing investigation.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Middleton Dental Care, South Main Street, to assist a person in looking for a lost or stolen bicycle.
Friday, June 25
Police stopped a driver, at 1:10 a.m., in the vicinity of South Main Street and Rundlett Way, and arrested him for drunken driving. Arrested was Justin P. Towey, 26, of Keyes Drive, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving and speeding.
An officer was called to the Market Basket parking lot, at 2:55 p.m., to settle a parking dispute.
Saturday, June 26
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Richardson's Dairy, at 6:55 p.m., for a loose cow. It returned to the barn.
An officer was sent to Towne Road, at 11:30 p.m., after a resident called to complain about loud music.
Sunday, June 27
The sergeant was sent to Park Avenue, at 6:10 p.m., to see property damage from the storm.
Officers responded, at 7:15 p.m., to an East Street location for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.