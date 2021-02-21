Salem
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1 a.m., in the vicinity of Kernwood Street after it was observed operating erratically. After a brief investigation, police arrested the driver, Todd M. Howell, 44, of 18 Rawlins St., Salem. He was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Lafayette and Hancock streets, at 9:10 a.m.
Officers went to 10 Howard St., at 2:45 p.m., for a past break and entry.
Police were called to 191 Essex St., at 4:15 p.m., for a shoplifting.
A Garden Terrace resident told police, at 7:10 p.m., they had been threatened.
An officer was sent to 6 Proctor St., at 10:35 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Saturday
At 9:07 a.m., police were dispatched to the vicinity of 205 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident with personal injury.
Officers were called to 15 Roslyn St., at 10:10 a.m., for a past break and entry.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported, at 12:45 p.m., on Paradise Road.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 1:35 p.m., for a dispute.
Police responded to two reports of undesirable or unwanted guests: to 248 Lafayette St., at 2:10 p.m.; and to 229 Loring Ave., at 3:05 p.m.
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 4:05 p.m., to invest a past assault.
At 6 p.m., police went to 12 Pope St. in response to a noise complaint.
The report of a suspicious person and or motor vehicle brought police to 75 Lawrence St., at 10:55 p.m.
Police went to 75 Columbus Ave., for a past break and entry.
Sunday
Police were sent to the Village Tavern,168 Essex St., just before 12:30 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
A report of threats being made brought police, to 78 Beaver St., at 6:45 a.m.
Police were sent to 43 Northey St., at 12:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police responded, at 2:40 p.m., to 6 Seemore St., for a report of a past assault.
Danvers
Thursday
At 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., to serve an outstanding warrant. The served the warrant in hand to and arrested a 36-year-old North Conway, New Hampshire., resident.
Police were sent to the parking lot at the former Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Drive, at 9:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle doing donuts in the lot, but the vehicle was gone on arrival.
Police were called to 23 Worthington Ave., at 11:05 p.m., after a resident reported 6 snowmobiles had been taken.
Friday
An officer was sent to 218 Maple St., at 5:50 a.m., for an accident in which a vehicle hit a white fence. There were no personal injuries.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 11:20 a.m., for a baby left unattended in a vehicle. The responsible party was cited and summoned to court.
Beverly
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Trask Lane and Apple Road, at 5:15 p.m., for a vehicle that went off the road.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to 490 Rantoul St., at 9:45 p.m., for a highly intoxicated woman on the front porch
Saturday
Police were sent to 16 Hale St., at 6:32 a.m., for a truck that had been broken into.
A motor-vehicle accident with propety damage brought police to 63 Dodge St., at 2:15 p.m.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 4:30 p.m., to a Cabot Street location for an elderly man who fell and struck his head.
Police were sent to 56 River St., at 5:40 p.m., to speak with a man who said he had been assaulted.
Police were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 6:35 p.m., for a larceny and/or shoplifting.
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 5:25 a.m., to a Kernwood Avenue location for a woman unconscious but breathing.
At 5:30 p.m., police were called to a Cabot Street location for a party passed out in a motor vehicle. The operator, identified as a 25-year-old Concord, New Hampshire, man was arrested on six outstanding warrants.
Two units were dispatched, at 1:50 p.m., to 36 Washington St., for people in the driveway of the home where the residents were away.
Peabody
Friday
An Ellsworth Road caller came into the station at 12:10 to report that a son's bike was stolen from their yard on Thursday and they may have the suspect's name.
Police were called to 29 Pierpont St., at 7 p.m., after a vehicle struck the fence and stopped with one wheel hanging over the brook. Phil's was called to pull the vehicle back onto the roadway, and the operator was summoned to court for operating after suspension. The operator's boyfriend came and took the vehicle and the driver.
A caller reported, at 8:40 p.m., from 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., that they were struck by a white 2004 Jaguar. The caller said they believe the operator, who left the scene was intoxicated. An officer checked the address to which the Jaguar is registered and did not see the car. There were fresh tracks, however, leading into the garage.
A tow driver from Phil's called police, at 9:20 to report an angry vehicle owner who was interrupting the towing process. The vehicle was already on the tow, however, and they proceeded with the process.
An officer was flagged down , at 11:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Leather City Commons, 77 Lowell St., by a party at Dunkin Donuts who reported his belongings were stolen at the Common. The officer located and spoke with several suspects who said they had mistaken the belongings as abandoned, and they were returned to the owner.
Police reported multiple incidents of snow towing were town wide during the afternoon and evening.
Saturday
Police were sent to Pierpont Park, Pierpont St., at 1:50 a.m., for a male in a black coat and jeans who walked into a pole and now was yelling for people to fight him. He was gone when officers got there.
Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., reported a shoplifter at 5:30 p.m. The responding officer located the party on Walnut Street, and summoned the 80-year-old Salem resident to court for shoplifting.
A caller from Extended Stay, America, 200 Jubilee Drive, reported at 11:15 p.m., that a person had ripped her necklace off and ran with it. The necklace was recovered and the officer will document.
Sunday
A 19 Goldberg Road caller reported, at 1:25 p.m., that her medication had been stolen.
An officer was sent to Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., at 5:30 p.m., after a customer reported their clothing had been stolen. The suspect were caught on camera. An officer will investigate further and document.
Swampscott
Friday
An ambulance was sent to a Duncan Terrace address, at 2:10 a.m., to assist a party who had fallen and requested assistance getting up.
Police were sent to Lawrence Terrace, at 9:50 a.m., after a DPW truck struck a parked car. No injuries were reported.
A caller notified police, at 2:40 p.m., from CVS, 413 Paradise Road, of a minor motor-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles pulled into the CVS parking lot.
A third-party caller advised police, at 4:20 p.m., that a vehicle had struck a pole. There appeared to be no injuries.
Twenty minutes later, at 4:40 p.m., police were advised of another vehicle into a pole, this one at the vicinity of Ellis and Paradise roads
A caller from the vicinity of 4 Sunset Drive notified police, at 9:10 p.m., that two males had gotten out of a UHaul truck in front of his house. gotten into another vehicle and left. The caller said the UHaul was in the middle of the road, still running.
||||