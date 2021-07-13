Peabody
Monday
A male called police, at 12:17 p.m. to report his former girlfriend would not return his 2009 Dodge Charger. She was believed to be staying at 17 Harris St., but was gone when police got there.
A 12 Washington St., caller notified police, at 3 p.m., of a large tree leaning on wires in the parking lot.
A 31 Quail Road caller notified police, at 4 p.m., that he had been scammed out of a sum of money.
A Tara Road caller reported, at 5 p.m. that their dog was foaming at the mouth and behaving aggressively toward them. The officer reported the couple believe their dog had swallowed a pack of sugarless gum and was experiencing sorbitol poisoning. Danvers, Beverly and Lynnfield ACOs were notified, and the Lynnfield ACO and police responded and transported the canine to Woburn Animal Hospital for treatment.Tuesday
Police were called to the parking lot at Big Y Plaza, at 7:20 a.m., for parties sleeping in a white van. Parties checked out OK — they were waiting for Big Y to open
A landlord requested an officer to stand by at 4 Berry St., at 9:20 a.m., as he checked the apartment for damage while the tenant was home. He sent the tenant a 24-hour notice yesterday. He said they are on public housing, going through the eviction process and have refused to close the windows during the rainstorms and may have damaged the unit. He said they have a history of damaging the apartment by flooding. The landlord arrived before the officer's arrival and proceeded into the apartment. He advised police there were no issues and that the officers were no longer needed.
Marblehead
Friday
A Pond Street caller advised police, at 2:17 p.m., that he had just gotten three phone calls about his Amazon account. He understands it is a scam, and doesn't have an Amazon account in any case. At 5 p.m., he called back to report he had gotten five more calls from the scammer.
At 5:30 p.m., an anonymous caller from Marblehead Harbor reported hundreds of dead pogies washed up on shore.
A Risley Road caller advised police, at 9:55 p.m., of a large gathering of young adults in the parking lot. She reported lots of beer cans strewn around the lot and attributed that to the youths. Officers checked and cleared. There was no gathering.
Saturday
An Independence Way resident called police just before 2 p.m. to report she had just received a call claiming to be from Amazon, saying she had made a $700 purchase from Dayton, Ohio. She said she believed it to be a scam and gave them no money and revealed no personal info.
A Gerry Street woman came into the station, at 2:55 p.m., to complain of rude bicyclists in town. She said her friend was walking the other night, and, because of a bicyclist, she fell and injured her shoulder. She gave no specific area, but said kids on bikes are on the sidewalks all over town, and she feels it needs to be addressed.
A Pleasant Street caller advised police, at 8:15 p.m., that his gray 2010 Subaru Forester was missing from his residence. He said he last saw it around 2:30 p.m. He said he had both sets of keys, it is under his dad's name and he doesn't believe it would be under repossession status. Thirty-five minutes later, he called to say he had forgotten that he had gone to church today and left his car there.
Sunday
Four cruisers were dispatched, at 12:25 a.m., to a Pleasant Street location after a woman called from the Village Plaza to report four people were fighting and some seven more were watching. An ambulance was dispatched to clean up one patient, but the fighters had dispersed when police arrived. Police believed the males were in the area of Pleasant/Cross/Rowland streets. Officers were advised an blonde female wearing a Hawaiian shirt might be involved with the group in the fight, but she was not located either. The victim declined medical attention, but called police back some 15 minutes later to say he had spotted the guys who had attacked him and they were getting into a Volvo at Washington and Prospect. They were not found.
A Pond Street party called police, at 6:45 p.m., to complain about the repeated scam calls purporting to be from Apple.
Monday
An anonymous woman called police, at 3:20 p.m., from a Pleasant Street location, to report that five or six kids were trespassing inside a vacant building, and when she approached them to find out why they were there, they said they were making Youtube videos. Police verified there was a group in the building and organized a team to get them out. The Fire Department aided police in getting into the building
Officers were sent to an Ocean Avenue location, at 9:15 p.m., for a report of kids on the roof. Officers reported a large group of middle school kids, now with parents, who are taking responsibility for them. There was no one on the roof at that point.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to Brimbal Avenue, at 5 p.m., to look for a pair of dirt bikes being ridden in the cemetery.
Two cruisers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 9:15 p.m., to deliver bike helmets to families in need.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:50 p.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul and Federal streets for a loud group from Jacob's Corner in the street.
At 11:07 p.m., an officer dispersed a group from behind the school at 17 Hull St.
Tuesday
Officers spent the hours between midnight and 8 a.m. checking businesses, parks, restaurants, bars and various other locations around town without finding any significant issues.
At 9:15 a.m., an officer was sent to a Cabot Street location for a suspicious package.
Two officers were sent to 6 Judson St., at 10:40 a.m., to check on a problem residence.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 12:22 p.m., in an attempt to serve a Section 12.
An officer was sent to 224 Elliott St., at 1 p.m. for a male sleeping in the bottle-return area.
Police were sent to a Conant Street address, at 2:15 p.m.,. to deliver three bike helmets to a family in need.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Park Street location, for a man down on the track.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 4:25 p.m., for a male being disruptive.
An officer notified the DPW at 7:25 p.m., of a possible water break in the vicinity of 55 Coolidge Road.
Medical aid was dispatched, at 8:20 p.m., to Plains Park, 55 Conant St., for a party with a possible broken arm, but they refused assistance.
Police were called to the vicinity of New Brothers Restaurant & Deli, 31 Maple St., or a complaint about kids throwing fire crackers.
Monday
A cruiser was sent to the back of the lot at the Onion Town Grill, 175 Water St., just after midnight, for a suspicious vehicle.
Police were dispatched at 2:40 p.m., to the vicinity of 385 Andover St., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible personal injury.
An officer was sent to Danvers Mobile Home Park, 98 Newbury St., at 5:35 p.m., for a follow-up investigation.
Police were notified, at 8:15 p.m., of a tortoise attempting to make its way across the Andover Street ramp to Interstate 95 South.
An officer was sent to Tapley Park, 139 Pine St., at 11:50 p.m. for kids playing basketball and disturbing the peace.
Tuesday
At 7:55 a.m. the ACO was called to The Trailer Shop, 87 High St., for a possibly sick raccoon.
An officer was sent to Pope's Landing, 126 Liberty St., at 9 a.m., for a follow-up investigation.
Police were called to the vicinity of 47 Chase St., at 10:05 a.m., for a suspicious person passing out what was believed to be scam information.
The report of a past non-residential break-and-entry brought officers to 44 Maple St., at 10:20 a.m.
An officer was called to 8 Pat Drive, at noon, for a non-domestic dispute over work.
Police responded to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 2:15 p.m., for a domestic assault and battery in a motor vehicle.
Salem
Monday
Officers were called to 19 1/2 Osgood St., at 4:55 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to the vicinity of The Home Depot, 50 Trader's Way, at 5:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to 7 Oakland St., at 6:15 p.m., to take a report on the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
Police were sent to the intersection of Congress and Leavitt streets, at 8:35 p.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was called to 24 Essex St., at 9:40 p.m., to take a report on threats made.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched, at 3:20 a.m., to 32 Perkins St., for a break and entry in progress.
Officers responded to two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries, at 8:18 a.m. on North Street; and at 9:07 a.m. at 76 Lafayette St.
Police were sent to 56 Federal St. at 9:30 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers responded, at 10:15 a.m., to 20 Park St. for a larceny report.
A call about vandalism or graffiti brought police to 9 Franklikn St., at 10:20 a.m.
Officers were sent to Lynde and Sewall streets, at 12:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A noise complaint brought an officer to 31 Collins St., at 2:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 30 Leavitt St., at 3:05 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Officers went to 252 Bridge St., at 3:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A larceny brought officers to 100 Lafayette St., at 3:30 p.m.
A cruiser was dispatched, at 3:50 p.m., to 1 West Buena Vista Ave., at 3:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Middleton
Monday, July 5
An officer was sent to Market Basket, at 7:53 a.m., on an ongoing investigation.
Fireworks were reported at 9:20 and 9:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Forest Street and Old Hundred Lane.
The sergeant was sent to Dixey Drive, at 10:15 p.m., in an ongoing investigation.
At 11:20 p.m., police moved along parties loitering in the vicinity of Market Basket, on South Main Street.
Tuesday, July 6
An Orchard Circle resident called police, at 8:33 a.m. to complain about a rabbit in the area. The ACO was notified.
An officer responded, at 10:25 a.m. and the ACO was notified, of one dog attacking another at a Campbell Road address.
Officers went to School Street, at 4 p.m., on the report of kids entering an abandoned building.
A report was made, at 4:33 p.m., at the police station, of threats made by one family member to another or other family members.
Thursday, July 8
A driver was stopped at 3:30 p.m. and issued a written warning for speeding.
Friday, July 9
Police were called to 17 Park Ave., at 9 a.m. for property damage or vandalism: A mailbox was damaged.
Saturday, July 10
Police were sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Debush Avenue, at 11:03 a.m., for road flooding. DPW was notified.
A driver was stopped at 3:07 p.m., at the intersection of South Main Street and Meadow Drive and cited for speeding.
DPW was notified, at 5:35 p.m. of a possible water main break at the intersection of Devonshire and Kenney roads.
Fireworks were reported at 9:05 p.m., on Forest Street.
Sunday, July 11
A driver was stopped at 1:02 a.m., on South Main Street and the operator was cited for speeding and improper passing.
Police were sent to Richardson's Ice Cream at 1:12 a.m. to disperse a large crowd still there after closing.
A driver was stopped at 1:12 a.m. in the vicinity of Rocky's Ace Hardware, South Main Street, and cited for operating a motor-vehicle on an expired inspection sticker, and operating without a registration or license in the driver's possession.
