Peabody
Thursday
A caller reported a group of kids fighting at Peabody District Court at 3:04 p.m., but police said nobody was fighting when they arrived.
A caller reported a low-hanging wire on Mason Street at 4:58 p.m.
A woman called 911 at 5:57 p.m. and said a man in a black Acura was doing drugs near her house on Butler Street in Salem.
Police stopped a car at Lowell and Forest streets at 7:59 p.m. and issued a court summons to Lucas Nunes, 22, of 33 Northend St., Peabody, on charges of driving without a license.
A resident of 142 Shore Drive reported someone banging on the front door of their apartment and refusing to leave at 9:27 p.m. Police checked the hallways but could not find the person.
A car struck a sign at the entrance to the mobile home park at 286 Newbury St., as reported at 10:32 p.m.
Friday
Salem police called Peabody police at 2:19 a.m. looking to find a man whose friends had flagged down a Salem officer and said the man had wandered off from Brothers Tavern and was highly intoxicated.
A Barrett Road resident called police at 2:51 p.m. to report that his dry cleaning was delivered to the wrong address.
Salem
Thursday
Joseph Pothier, 27, of 9 Collins St., Salem, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. on Collins Street, on charges of larceny and attempting to commit a crime.
A hit and run crash on Lynde Street was reported at 3:41 p.m.
Friday
Injuries were reported in a crash on Boston Street at 7:46 a.m.
Beverly
Thursday
Police went to Cedar Street at 6:28 p.m. for a report of a "woman hearing ghosts."
A person was passed out on a blue pickup truck on Jasper Street at 8:51 p.m. due to an overdose.
Friday
Police investigated a report of a dog being hit by a vehicle at Elliott Street and Echo Avenue at 12:47 a.m.
Police checked out a suspicious car occupied by two people at 167 Hale St. at 3:01 a.m.
A tree and wires came down near 809 Hale St. as reported at 1:51 p.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police sent out a be-on-the-lookout about a missing person at 10:30 a.m. Police found the person at the Abbot Public Library at 3:54 p.m. and he was taken to Salem Hospital.
Swampscott
Thursday
Eric Patterson, 27, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. and charged with possession of a Class C substance.
