Beverly
Thursday
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent Herrick Street, at 8:10 p.m., for a party passed out by the power plant.
Police fire and medical were dispatched, at 8:30 p.m., to a Memorial Drive location, for a 4-year-old who got stuck with an epi-pen.
Friday
A 12:35 a.m., check of Dane Street Beach reported all was in order.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the Anchor Pub & Grill, 20 Cabot St., at 12:45 a.m. to monitor last call. They arrested one customer, Philip Gregory MacDonald, 52, of 74 Bridge St., Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Police were called to the intersection of Hull Street and Scenna Road at 9:05 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 17 River St., at 9:50 a.m., to investigate recent vandalism — The building had recently been tagged.
Staff members at Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., notified police at 1:10 p.m. of a hit-and-run outside.
Two officers were sent to 61 Cabot St., at 1:30 p.m., to speak with an upset customer who was yelling at a clerk.
Police were sent to 57 Dodge St., at 4 p.m., for a possible shoplifter in the store.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched at 4:35 p.m., to the vicinity of 215 Essex St., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police fire and an ambulance were called at 5:50 p.m., to 304 Cabot St., for a vehicle into a building.
At 9:50 p.m., four cruisers responded to 4 Hilltop Drive for an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to the intersection of Hale and West streets for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Saturday
Police were called, at 12:20 a.m., to 55 Ober St., to disperse a group at Lynch Park.
Officers were sent to Lothrop and Dane streets, at 8:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dane streets, at 1:55 p.m., to check on a man down.
An officer was called to 5 Summer St., at 3:05 p.m., on an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The caller's outdoor lights had been cut again.
At 8:50 p.m., three cruisers responded to 35 Beckford St., for a party yelling for help.
Sunday
Three cruisers were dispatched, at 1:17 a.m., to 5 Edwards St., for the report of a fight in the parking lot.
Police were sent to 214 Rantoul St., at 1:45 a.m., after a resident complained about loud music.
Reports of screaming in the area brought police to 6 Baker Ave., at 4:26 a.m.
At 5:55 a.m. police were sent to the vicinity of 112 Elliott St., for a suspicious male in a vehicle.
Officers were called to the intersection of Cabot and Charnock streets, at 1:50 p.m., for a man on the ground in need of an ambulance.
Three units were sent to 8 Pleasant St., at 2:25 p.m., for a car into a fence.
An officer and an ambulance were dispatched to a Rantoul Street location, at 3:30 p.m., for a male party sleeping in the bushes.
Peabody
Friday
A 161 Newbury St. resident called police, at 3:10 p.m., to request a well-being check on his sister from whom he hadn't heard in a while. The officer was advised the caller does not have a sister.
Police were called to 215 Essex street, at 4:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were dispatched, at 5:05 p.m., to H&M at the Northshore Mall, after security reported a party at the mall who had been trespassed for life. Described as tall, Hispanic, with dark curly hair and wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and red high-top sneakers. Police located and arrested Anthony Kareen Garcia, 23, of 55 Franklin St., Apt. 2., Peabody, and charged him with trespassing.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance responded, at 5:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a building at 304 Cabot Street, with possible injury.
Four cruisers responded to 4 Hilltop Drive, at 9:50 p.m. for an unwanted guest.
Saturday
Police were sent to 55 Ober St., at 12:30 a.m., to disperse a group at Lynch Park.
A woman notified police, at 8:17 p.m., that youths were throwing rocks at houses, possibly connected to the VFW gathering. Officers sent to check reported no children in sight and no damage or debris in the area.
A Blackstone street caller advised police, at 9:20 p.m., of fireworks in the area. The officer reported the fireworks appeared to be coming from Middleton.
A caller requested a well-being check of her sister, at 9:40 p.m., whom, she said, is bi-polar, off her meds, making delusional statements and exhibiting paranoia. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were called to 144 Main St., at 10:20 p.m., after a caller reported his intoxicated friend was refusing to leave after a disagreement. He said the friend was banging on his door as well as his vehicle parked out front. The friend was gone when the officer arrived. He did a walk-around of the vehicle with the caller and there was no damage.
A caller notified police, at 11:15 p.m., that her 17-year-old niece went to a party earlier this evening and was abandoned there. She said she was at 505 Wheatland St., in Dorchester, but Dorchester has no Wheatland Street. There is a Wheatland Avenue, but the numbers don't run that high. A Peabody officer checked out Wheatland Street and along both sides, but all was quiet and no one was in distress. T-Mobile Trace Information reported the call had originated in the area of Thane Street, in Boston, some .2 miles from Wheatland Ave. The caller and Dorchester police were advised.
Sunday
An officer found a party sleeping at the wheel in the vicinity of Andover St., and Route 128 North. The person was given a field sobriety test and passed. They said they had pulled over as they were too tired to drive. Their vehicle was towed.
Salem
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 12:40 a.m., to the vicinity of 98 Tremont St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. They arrested Paul Bryant, 55, of 4226 Viewsite Drive, Fayetteville, North Carolina. Bryant was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and drunken driving. He was not hurt in the crash.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to the vicinity of Lafayette Place and Leach Street at 4:30 a.m.
At 9:45, police were called to 40 Bridge St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a fraud of a scam brought an officer to 51 Prince St., at 10 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 1 Weatherly Drive, at 10:30 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
At 1:10 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Margin and Mill streets, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought police to 116 Lafayette St., at 1:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to 21 Hazel St., at 5:25 p.m., to investigate a report of threats made.
Police were called to 95 Congress St., at 9:47 p.m., for reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 12 Pope St., at 12:22 a.m., for a reported fight.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to the Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 12:45 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment. One woman was arrested and one party was taken into protective custody. Arrested was Page M. McCier, 21, of 16 Paulette Terrace, Plymouth. She was charged with disorderly conduct and with resisting arrest.
Officers responded at 1:43 a.m., to the vicinity of 9 Bridge St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries
Police went to 17 Brittania Circle, at 8:35 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A report of harassment brought officers to 17 Upham St., at 9:55 a.m.
At 12:30 a.m. officers were sent to 223 Washington St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 34 Tremont St., at1:05 p.m.
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 1:10 p.m., for a panhandler.
Police were called to 17 Traders Way, at 1:25 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Officers went to 19 Nichols St., at 2:15 p.m., in an effort to settle a disturbance.
At 2:50 p.m., officers were sent to 40R Highland Ave., in response to a party's report of being harassed.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 4:15 p.m., in response to a report of a missing female.
Officers were sent to I95 south at 8:30 p.m., to assist state police in a pursuit.
Officers were sent to Bay Drive, at 9:20 p.m., to check on a suspicious male with a shopping cart. After a brief investigation, they arrested Brett Rome, 32, of 161 Newbury St., Peabody, and charged him with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200, subsequent offense.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 17 Danielle Drive, at 10:20 p.m., for fireworks going off.
At 11:30 officers were sent to the Burlington Coat Factory Lot, 30 Andover St., for cars doing donuts, but an area search was negative.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10:45 a.m., for dogs left in a car.
At 11 a.m., an officer was sent to McKinnon's Butcher Shop, for a dog in a car.
Police were called to the intersection of Andover Street and Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:35 a.m., for a two-car accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
At 4:40 p.m., police were called to Route 128 south and the Exit 44 off-ramp for a motor-vehicle accident with a vehicle in the woods. There were no injuries. The accident was handled by state police.
Police were dispatched, at 7:45 p.m., to 17 Delaware Ave., after a caller reported a man had shot a dog. After a brief investigation, police arrested Michael Sirois, 54, of 39 Hawthorne St., Lynn. He was charged with cruelty to an animal, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling; improper storage of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in a felony. The case remains under investigation and no further information was available.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:05 p.m., for a vehicle into a light post.
Sunday
An officer was called to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 12:55 a.m., after a driver threatened the clerk. The suspect departed before police arrived.
Police were sent to Collins and Sylvan streets at 1:35 and 1:47 a.m. on separate calls about fireworks.
||||