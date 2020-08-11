Beverly
Sunday
Police were called after a man on a bike attempted to use a drive-thru window at an Elliott Street at 5:33 p.m.
A resident of Cabot Street reported that packages were stolen from the home at 6:04 p.m.
Monday
Police were called to the Conant Street Burial Ground at 2:45 p.m. to take a report that a gravestone may have been stolen.
Salem
Saturday
Police took a report of an explosion on Traders Way at 1:29 a.m. They were unable to find the source of the noise but suspect it may have been the sound of equipment being operated in the area.
William Shackleton, 28, of 7 Heritage Drive, Salem, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on a charge of driving after license suspension.
Police took a report of a theft from North Street at 11:53 a.m.
A robbery was reported on Mason Street at 2:16 p.m. The matter involved a dispute over a transaction between two individuals at a home.
Threats were reported on Essex Street at 6:14 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Jackson Street at 6:50 p.m.
Editzer Lopez, 24, of Lynn, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Highland Avenue on a charge of shoplifting.
Sunday
A person was reported missing from Summit Avenue at 3:09 a.m.
Shawn Robert Domings, 47, of Brockton, was arrested at 4 a.m. on a charge of violating a domestic restraining order.
Ryan Michael Duffield, 40, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested at 5:29 a.m. on North Washington Square on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A hit and run crash was reported on Tremont Street at 11:53 a.m.
A past assault was reported on Palmer Street at 2:10 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Osborne Street at 5:39 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash on Lafayette Street at 9:56 p.m.
Monday
A police cruiser was damaged in an accident on Fort Avenue at Salem Willows at 2:46 a.m.
A theft from Witch Way was reported at 9:45 a.m.
A theft from Layfayette Street was reported at 12:26 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
A car was reported to have been keyed at Chandler Hovey Park at 10:36 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Bubier Road at 11:55 a.m.
In what police called a "game of hide and seek gone wrong," two 5-year-old children on Intrepid Circle were reported missing at 2:51 p.m. They were soon found in a wooded area nearby.
The FAA contacted Marblehead police at 7:27 p.m. after receiving a report from a United flight that a drone was flying over Marblehead at 3,000 feet.
Peabody
Sunday
The restaurant is called Amigo's but police say one man was not very friendly to a woman who had pulled into the lot outside the Andover Street restaurant at 3:27 p.m. The woman gave a description of a 5-foot-tall and skinny man wearing a gray T-shirt with a "thin blue line" flag on the front, who threatened to assault her as she got out of her car.
A man who "dumped" his moped while making at turn at the intersection of Tremont and Central streets at 4:20 p.m. declined medical attention.
Police went to a Main Street address at 7:43 p.m. and learned that the person was in jail.
Middleton
Tuesday, Aug. 4
A past case of fraud on the internet was reported at 2:51 p.m. on Dearborn Way.
