Peabody
Monday
An officer called in from the vicinity of 4 Mill St., to report a refrigerator on the side of the road. The DPW was notified to pick it up.
A woman from Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., reported, at 3:05 p.m. that she arrived back from vacation to find that her TV had been smashed and several items were missing. She said she believes her child's father is the suspect. Police said the issue was resolved for the time being.
Peabody police, firefighters and Massachusetts State Police responded at 5:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 northbound in the vicinity in the vicinity of 155 Newbury St. Troopers said the vehicle apparently sideswiped the guardrail then ran into the ditch at the side of the road. There was one passenger, a 56-year-old Lynn man, in the 2015 Subaru XV crosstrek. He was believed to have sustained minor injuries and was transported to Lahey-Peabody for treatment and examination. The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
A 65 Pulaski St. resident reported to police, at 6:20 p.m., that his landlord had his vehicle towed from the yard during to rent not being paid. The officer will document the case. It is a civil matter.
At 6:50 p.m., police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Route 1 north in the vicinity of the Seawitch Restaurant at 203 Newbury St., after a vehicle went through the guardrail and off the highway. Massachusetts State police arrived a few moments later and took over the scene.
An Endicott Street woman and her son came into the station at 8:45 p.m. to report that her belongings had been moved out of the apartment and into the garage, although she said she had no intention of moving out. Police contacted the roommate, who admitted moving her belongings out. He said they were evicted and he was trying to help by moving her items out of the house. The woman's items were locked in the garage and the apartment was locked. The woman was advised to contact the landlord.
West Newbury police called a North Central Street address, at 10:20 p.m., to notify the resident that an unlicensed person in their jurisdiction had been arrested operating her vehicle and there was a language barrier. The officer spoke with the woman's husband who will contact West Newbury police.
Tuesday
At 8 a.m., officers were assigned citywide graffiti investigations.
A caller reported, at 9:24 a.m., that his in-law's Summit Street house had been broken into. The CID was notified and police will document the incident.
Marblehead
Monday
An Elm Place caller notified police, at 8:25 a.m., that money had been fraudulently taken from an IRA account.
Officers noted, about 10:30 p.m., that a vacant car with its engine running had been parked at the same Vine Street location for an unknown time. The gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra, with a N.J. license plate, was entered into the computer and traced to a Tewksbury auto rental agency, which had just reported it stolen. The agency was contacted and they advised Marblehead that the vehicle had been rented on Jan.16, to be returned Feb. 21. When it became overdue, the renter was notified by mail to return it within 10 days or it would be reported stolen. The renter never returned the car, and people sent to his home several times to retrieve it were unsuccessful. Marblehead advised the Tewksbury rental agency they would have the vehicle towed to the police station, where it would be held until arrangements are made for its retrieval. The Hyundai was in good condition with only some scratches on the right-front fender. Shortly after, Marblehead police arrested Kyle Hinkson, 23, of 7 Henry Ave., Lowell. He was charged with using a motor vehicle without authority and with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.
Beverly
Monday
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to 498 Rantoul St., at 4:40 p.m.
A Dodge Street resident called police, at 4:45 p.m., to report their car had been keyed.
Officers were dispatched to an Elliott Street location, at 5 p.m., to check for possible narcotics activity.
An officer was sent to 24 Union St., at 5:15 p.m., to investigate a previous break, entry and larceny from a motor-vehicle.
The same officer was sent to 31 Broadway, at 7:15 p.m., to look into another past car break-in.
An officer was sent to 3 Tall Tree Drive, at 8:25 p.m., for a past hit-and-run motor vehicle accident.
At 9:45 p.m., police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street address for a 13-year-old girl who wanted to hurt herself with a knife.
A third-party caller, at 11:15 p.m., from Evelyn Road, reported a possible stroke. A police officer, an ambulance and the Fire Department responded.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to 411 Cabot St., at 2 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Two officers, fire and two ambulances were dispatched, at 2:25 a.m., to a Sherman Street residence when woman called to report her husband was not breathing.
Three cruisers were sent to 8 Pickett Court, at 3:55 a.m. after a resident reported someone possibly trying to break in.
Two officers, a detective and an ambulance were dispatched to a Brimbal Avenue address, at 5:35 p.m. for an unresponsive patient. It appeared to be an unattended death.
Police were sent to 245 Elliott St., just before noon, to break up a homeless camp on the steps at Dane Street Church.
Three officers, a sergeant and an ambulance were dispatched to 5 Hillcrest Ave., after a caller reported fence contractors were fighting.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was called to Bed Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., at 4:35 p.m. when a party reported malicious damage to their vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Endicott Street and Route 128 North for a minor motor vehicle accident.
Officers went to the intersection of Newbury and Maple Streets for a call regarding a past road-rage incident.
Officers were sent to 6 Perry St., at 9:15 p.m. for a telephone scam or swindle.
Suspicious activity brought police to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St. at 10:10 p.m., after a guest reported missing belongings.
Police were called to Hartnett's Car Wash and Auto Body Shop, at 10:50 a.m.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Firestone Tire Service, 159 Endicott St., to keep the peace, but the party left as he arrived.
Police were notified, at 12:40 p.m., of a large pothole at the entrance to Perry Terrace. DPW was notified.
