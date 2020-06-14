Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Conant Street Post Office at 6 p.m. for a hit-and-run car accident.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 7:35 p.m., for a possible drug deal.
Police were called to the vicinity of 28 Lawrence St. for fireworks, at 8:40 p.m., but an area search proved negative.
Friday
An officer was sent to 12 Rand Circle, at 10:40 a.m., to speak with a person who believed a neighbor was spying on them.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m., to check on a stolen motor vehicle.
A report of malicious damage to a vehicle brought police to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets, at 6 p.m.
Officers were sent to Bradlee Danvers, 8002 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:45 p.m., to investigate a report of a person impersonating a police officer.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Town Hall, 1 Sylvan St., at 9:50 p.m., for a report of a loose cat.
An officer was sent to 240 Conant St., at 10:15 p.m., after a resident reported the tires had been flattened on their vehicle.
Sunday
An officer went to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 8 a.m., to look into a report of a stolen rental car.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 11:45 a.m., after a person reported that someone had pushed their car door into the caller.
Beverly
Friday
Police responded to the vicinity of 61 Conant St., at 4:45 p.m., for a car accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 377 Hale St., at 5:15 p.m., for reports of cars parked all over Route 127.
Officers were sent to 70 Northridge Road, at 7 p.m., to talk with kids who said they had been beaten up.
A 21 Beckford St. resident reported, at 7:40 p.m. that a lime-green BMC bike had been stolen.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 250 Cabot St., at 8:40 p.m. for the report of a domestic in the street.
The report of a loud house party with kids brought officers to 8 Wentworth Drive, at 10:15 p.m.
Police were dispatched, at 11 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets for a car accident with property damage. They arrested Jean Cypien, 27, of 22 Ropes St., Beverly. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with exhibiting a license belonging to another person.
Saturday
The report of an out-of-control patient at the emergency room brought police to Beverly Hospital, at 12:45 a.m.
Officers were sent to 191 Cabot St., at 9:50 a.m. for a report of two people fighting.
An officer was sent to a Sohier Road residence, at 5 p.m., to speak with a resident who believes an aide may have stolen items from the apartment.
Numerous reports of fireworks resulted in two cruisers being sent to the area of 35 Herrick St., at 8:45 p.m.
The report of a disturbance and a man down brought officers to the vicinity of Hale and Dane streets, at 10:25 p.m.
Sunday
Police and firefighters responded to 20 Sohier Road, at 1:20 a.m., after alarms and reports of smoke on the fifth floor. The smoke was caused by an issue in the elevator shaft and was corrected by firefighters.
At 1:50 a.m., police were sent to 51 Williams St., for a loud house party that was disturbing the neighbors.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Pleasant Street address, for a possible overdose.
At 9:15 a.m., police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Ocean streets for a man possibly overdosing in a vehicle.
Police were sent to 191 Cabot St., 2 p.m., after a resident reported their moped was stolen.
Peabody
Saturday
Officers were sent, at 1:30 a.m., to the tent area behind the Holy Ghost Church, 20 Howley St., for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they were told it was verbal in nature. Three of the people went back to the tent to get some items and left for the evening.
Police went to the vicinity of City Hall, 24 Lowell St., for a vehicle into a pole. The operator, who was not injured, was taken to a Central Street address and the DPW was dispatched with cones to put around the pole.
A Dale Street resident notified police, at 12:30 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name.
Police responded at 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of Tremont and Wallis streets, for a car vs. motorcycle accident with the motorcyclist on the ground. The vehicle and the motorcycle were towed and the motorcyclist was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
A 44 Driscoll St. resident came into the station, at 6:30 p.m., to report he had discovered multiple fraudulent accounts and transactions in his name and identity. He was told to return when he had the documentation and to bring it with him.
An Elizabeth Lane caller reported to police, at 7:10 p.m., that a person with whom he is involved in an ongoing dispute threw a dead bird onto his property. There are no issues at this time, police noted.
A caller advised police, at 10:45 p.m., that a party just broke up in the vicinity of 5 Dartmouth St., and someone supposedly threatened another person with a firearm, but the caller could not see the people involved. Prior to the officer's arrival, two unknown people had a verbal argument and left the scene. The officers said the party ended for the night.
Sunday
Police were called to 89 Birch St., at 1:05 p.m., after a car drove into the garage. The building had significant damage, and the operator, a 69-year-old Peabody woman sustained some injuries but did not require medical transport. The building inspector arrived and determined the car should remain in the building for the time being.
An officer was sent to Spring Pond on Lynn Street, at 4 p.m., to check on a report of people swimming there, but no swimmers were at the pond when he checked.
Police were sent to Avalon Drive, at 6:30 p.m., after someone reported a group of juveniles spraying the hose into apartment windows. The juveniles dispersed in short order.
Salem
Saturday
Officers went to 40 Highland Ave., at 1 p.m., to follow up on a complaint about possible drug offenses.
The report of a larceny brought police to 30 Boardman St., at 2:55 p.m.
Reports of a fight brought police to 36 Harbor St., at 10:35 p.m.
Police went to 49 Lawrence St., at 11:40 p.m., and arrested Katrina Allain, 22, of 49 Lawrence St., Apt. 3, Salem. She was charged with disturbing the peace and with miscellaneous municipal ordinance bylaw violations.
Sunday
Complaints about fireworks brought police to the vicinity of 49 Ward St., at 12:10 a.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Rafael Junior Dominguez, 19, of 71 Palmer St. Apt. 6, Salem; and Julio Cesar Reyes Baez, 20, of 52 Ward St., Apt. G1, Salem. Each was charged with disturbing the peace, and Dominguez was additionally charged with resisting arrest and on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 17 Broadway, at 3:40 p.m., for a larceny.
At 5:50 p.m., police were dispatched to 124 Lafayette St., for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Austin Michael Delgrosso, 51, homeless, Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Reports of a fight brought police to the vicinity of Harbor and Lafayette streets, at 6:45 p.m.
A larceny report brought police to 107 Bay View Avenue, at 7 p.m.
Marblehead
Friday
Police received three separate reports from residents of fraudulent unemployment claims being filed in their names between 8:25 a.m. and 1:55 p.m.
A report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought officers to a Pleasant Street address at 2:20 p.m.
Police were advised, at 3:40 p.m. that a large group on Brown's Island were not social distancing. The harbormaster was notified, and, with the assistance of two officers, was able to get the group to disperse.
A Phillips Street woman notified police, at 4:50 p.m., of a large dead animal in the surf. She was advised to leave a message for the Highway Department, but was upset that the police were not being dispatched to take care of the carcass immediately and demanded to speak with the chief. She was transferred to his secretary.
Officers were sent to two Lindberg Road homes between 10:35 and 11:15 p.m, after neighbors complained about loud parties. In each case, the partygoers were spoken to.
Saturday
Police went to a Tedesco Street address and to an Ocean Avenue address just after midnight Friday for loud parties. Both groups wrapped it up for the evening.
Callers from Humphrey Street and Rockaway Avenue complained to police about 3 a.m., of fireworks in the area. The fireworks were actually at 1000 Loring Ave., Salem, and Salem police had the suspects.
A Gregory Street resident notified police, just before 4 p.m., that a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in his name.
Multiple callers notified police, about 7:50 p.m., that one vehicle had hit another and the side of Cafe Fresca. The caller said the vehicle had hit another vehicle on Prospect, then proceeded to drive on the sidewalk before reaching Fresca. A citation was delivered in hand to the operator at a friend's house on Bubier Road.
Sunday
Police received two complaints about fireworks, one about 7 minutes past midnight in the Hereford Road area and another just before 1 a.m. in the vicinity of Lee Street. Police were unable to locate either.
Swampscott
Friday
Police responded to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, at 9:24 a.m., for a hit-and-run accident. A VW SUV was hit and the other vehicle fled toward Marshalls. The suspect vehicle is a bright blue hatchback with damage on the front passenger side.
A caller notified police at 6:25 p.m., of a group of females who appeared to be intoxicated, had more beers with them, and were headed to the beach. Police located several adults and reminded them of the bylaws concerning drinking in public.
A caller from the Phillips Beach area, in the vicinity of 199 Ocean Ave., notified police at 9:45 p.m., of numerous fireworks going off on the beach.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Phillips Beach, in the vicinity of 199 Ocean Ave., where he told a few high school graduates having a bonfire they had to leave.
Police were sent to Summit Estates, 1004 Paradise Road, in response to three calls about fireworks in the area.
Police were advised, at 11:20 a.m., of a vehicle windshield in the roadway. They moved it to the side of the road.
Animal control was notified, at 5:25 p.m., of a bat in the house at 166 Norfolk Ave.
