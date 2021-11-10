Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 8 p.m., for the report of a shoplifting. After a brief investigation, they arrested Vincent Bimbo Tene, 31, of 68 Collins St., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with shoplifting.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 18 Foster St., at 12:06 a.m., in response to a general request for police.
At 12:36 a.m., officers were called to the vicinity of 16 Marion Road, for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A commercial alarm brought officers to Steve's Quality Market, 36 Margin St., at 4:56 a.m.
At 7:04 a.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Laurent Road on a parking complaint.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Beacon streets, at 7:09 a.m.
A caller from 11 Marion Road notified police, at 8:09 a.m., of a larceny.
Police were sent to 135 and 136 Lafayette St., at 10:41 a.m., to keep the peace during two private trespass tows.
Officers responded to 29 Highland Ave., at 10:56 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Holly streets, at 12:09 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 34 Shore Ave., at 12:39 p.m., to see what set off a residential alarm.
An officer was sent to 28 Lemon St., at 3:18 p.m., for a parking complaint.
Peabody
Tuesday
A vehicle was stopped, at 1 p.m., at the intersection of Lowell and Endicott streets and the 46-year-old Salem driver was cited for misuse of an electronic device, a cell phone and for failing to wear a secured seatbelt. She also got a verbal warning for an inoperative rear brake light.
Police were sent, at 1:20 p.m., to the Prattville Machine parking lot, 240 Jubilee Drive, for a gray Nissan parked in the lot with a party possibly living in it. The manager was on the scene and OK'd towing the Nissan.
Police were dispatched to Route 128 north in the vicinity of Lowell St., at 2:45 p.m., after callers reported a black Chevy pickup smashing into several vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, the pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, suffered a mechanical failure, causing the operator to lose control and strike a Toyota and a Honda. The Toyota was operated by a 48-year-old Saugus man who was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries, and the Honda driver, a Virginia man, was unhurt. There are no citations at this point, but the accident remains under investigation,.
At 5:15 p.m., police responded to the Main Street Laundry, 122 Main St., after a caller reported another female had scratched her vehicle and an escalating argument had ensued. A 39-year-old Harris Street, Peabody, woman was summoned to court to face a charge of assault and battery. Officers stood by while she gathered her belongings.
Police were called to 18 Harris St., at 5:30 p.m., after residents reported cars parked in front of the fire hydrant. One vehicle was towed after being cited for blocking the hydrant, and the Harris Street owner was summoned to court for having an uninsured vehicle on a public way.
A driver was stopped at 9:30 p.m., in the vicinity of the Golden Banana and issued a citation for speeding.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Highland Terrace, at 7:05 p.m., regarding an ongoing parking issue.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 1 Dodge Street for a possibly impaired driver.
Police were sent to 298 Cabot St., at 11:35 p.m., for a general disturbance , an unwanted guest at the bar.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 43 Roundy St., at 5:55 a.m., for two females creating a disturbance.
Officers were called to 15 Myrtle St., at 8:03 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.
Three officers were dispatched to 71 Essex St., at 9:40 a.m. in an attempt to serve a warrant.
Police were sent to 28 Broadway, at 12:10 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace.
An officer was sent to 304 Manor Road, at 3:40 p.m., to investigate a past attempted break-and-entry that was captured on video.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police arrested a 24-year-old Lynn male at 12:35 a.m., after responding to the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Paradise Road for a motor-vehicle accident in which one vehicle struck a parked vehicle. The operator was charged on an outstanding warrant.
A caller reported at, 12:48 a.m., from 11 Plymouth Ave., that a dark-colored GMC vehicle with heavy damage and deployed airbags was just dumped in front of his house. The caller said a female operator fled the area on foot. No further information was logged.
Police were notified, at 11:40 a.m., that a protester had placed flags in the ground at 90 Humphrey St., in violation of town ordinances. The building inspector was notified and responded, after which the protester removed the flags from the ground without issue.
Sunday
Police were called to a Humphrey Street address, at 4:12 p.m., for a 23-year-old son who was out of control.
The Fire and ambulance responded to 330 Paradise Road, at 5:35 p.m., after a caller said he had just gotten a call from his 80-year-old mother who told him she had fallen in her apartment and was unable to open the door from the inside. Responders were able to open the door and transported the woman to Salem Hospital.
Monday
A Redington Street caller advised police, at 11:13 a.m., of an attempted bail scam. They suffered no ID or financial loss.
A Walker Road party called police, at 12:23 p.m., to report a person was banging on his door due to the sale of an item gone bad.
Police were sent to 80 Pine St., at 12:40 p.m., in response to a report that a truck struck a motor vehicle while backing out, then left the scene without giving its information. The truck's license was turned over to officers.
Police and fire responded to 213 Burrill St., at 12:55 p.m., for a 42-year-old, extremely drunken woman who had locked herself in a room and needed detox. The patient was not transported.
An Elwin Street caller asked to speak with an officer after receiving a threatening phone call from an unknown party.
Fire and police returned to 213 Burrill St., at 3:25 p.m., after the drunken woman fell down the outside stairs. An ambulance was dispatched and she was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported, at 4:05 p.m., that a child was screaming for help from the second floor of a two-family house on Rock Avenue. The neighbor was concerned and said no parents were around. The caller made a second call reporting she heard the young child yelling, "Don't stick it in me!" Police conducted a well-being check and determined the screams were from some kids goofing around.
Tuesday
Police responded, at 7:12 a.m., to New Ocean Street on the report of a motor-vehicle accident. The accident, with no injuries, was found in the vicinity, at 43 Eastern Ave., Lynn.
A Humphrey Terrace caller reported, at 5:20 p.m., that her identity had been compromised and two credit card accounts had been fraudulently opened using her information.
A caller reported, at 7 p.m., that his locker in the gymnasium at the Summit Estates complex, 1000 Paradise Road, had been been broken into.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue., at 9:02 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Sewall St., at 1:57 p.m., on a general complaint, and one party was transported to a local hospital.
Police responded to Clifton Avenue at 6:05 p.m. after a caller reported a grandparent scam.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Front Street, at 2:30 a.m., to check on suspicious activity.
At 4:30 a.m., a noise complaint brought police to Pleasant Street.
Danvers
Tuesday
Animal control was sent to 10321 Bay Drive, at 4:28 p.m., to look into an incident of a dog biting a mail carrier.
A driver was cited, at 6:55 p.m., at Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., for an unauthorized vehicle parking in a handicap spot.
Police were called, at 8:18 p.m., to the Onion Town Grill, 175 Water St., for an impaired or intoxicated female.
At 9:25 p.m., police returned to the Onion Town Grill for a well-being check. The party was transported to a local medical facility.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 12:06 a.m., Wednesday to take a report on a resident assaulted by a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Police went to 33 Bay View Terrace, at 9:05 a.m., for a past break-and-entry to a moor vehicle.
An officer was called to 24 Greenleaf Drive, at 11:15 a.m., to speak with a female who said a dog had chased after her.
The report of a possible fraud brought officers to Citizens Bank, 301 Newbury St., at 1:25 p.m.