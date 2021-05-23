Beverly
Wednesday
Police were sent to Livingstone Avenue, at 6:40 p.m., for kids vandalizing playground equipment.
Thursday
An officer went to a Cabot Street address, at 12:40 p.m., for an ongoing issue with one student harassing another.
A Highland Avenue man reported, at 2 p.m. receiving a telephone threat.
Three cruisers and the Fire Department responded to 254 Essex St., after a person pulled the alarm and then was acting up.
Two patrolmen, a sergeant and a detective went to the vicinity of Cabot and Water streets, at 6:20 p.m., for suspected narcotics activity .
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 81 Bridge St., at 6:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
At 7:10 p.m., two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, to a Rantoul Street location for a party passed out — a possible overdose.
Two officers were sent to 308 Broughton Drive, at 9;50 p.m., for an intoxicated boyfriend letting the air out of his girlfriend’s tires.
Friday
Two officers and a sergeant were dispatched to The Anchor bar at 12:05 a.m. for a bar check.
At 11:30 a.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to 131 Rantoul St., to check the well-being of a female..
Two cruisers responded at 3:08 p.m., to 165 Cabot St., for a holdup alarm from the Bank of America. Police said the alarm went off but all was clear.
The report of a stolen bike brought an officer to the vicinity of Park and West Dane streets, at 3:45 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 8:20 p.m. to assist with the paperwork for a minor accident.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 10:28 p.m., to Kernwood Avenue for an intoxicated male on the bridge.
Police were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 10:50 p.m. for the third call on an argument between a male and a female.
Saturday
Police responded to the vicinity of 46 Chase St., at 12:50 p.m., for a general disturbance. A person was heard screaming for help.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 5:35 for “kids looking like they want to fight.”
An officer was sent to 5 Giles St., at 9:05 p.m., for a man lighting fireworks in the street.
Sunday
Police were directed, at 2:35 a.m., to 20 Blaine Ave., for a disorderly house.
A sergeant and two patrolmen were dispatched, at 2:43 a.m., to the intersection of Odell and Whitney Avenues, for women yelling for help.
At 4:50 a.m., two officers were sent to 6 Beverly Commons Drive, after a woman reported she thinks there’s something in her home.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched, about 7:55 a.m., to the vicinity of 242 Elliott St., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point for the report of a person slumped over in a vehicle.
A person reported, at 3:07 p.m., from the intersection of Elliott and McKay streets that golf clubs had been stolen.
Peabody
Thursday
A Holten Street woman reported at 3:10 p.m., that several 18-year-olds were outside harassing her son. When officers arrived two females were outside trying to make contact with the mother. They left without incident.
Police were called to Care One at Peabody Glen, 199 Andover St., at 4:30 p.m. when a resident reported a past larceny. Officers reported the staff was conducting its own investigation of a missing bag of cans and empty bottles.
Police responded to Walgreens. 229 Andover St., at 6:25 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident with two parties about to fight. Officers arrived on scene and reported no injuries or tows.
Police were called to Holten Street, at 7:50 p.m., for a female running topless down the street. She was transported to Salem Hospital via ambulance. Salem Hospital Security was advised.
Friday
Federal Express, 4 Lakeland Park Drive, notified police at 10 a.m., of receiving a large box of marijuana — approximately 35 lbs. CID also responded and took possession of the package and will follow up on the incident.
Police were sent to 9 Munroe Court, at 10:25 a.m., to a reported break and entry to a storage unit on the property. The suspect was seen by neighbors, and the CID was contacted for photos.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Smith Street caller reported, at 4:50 p.m., that his boat had been parked across the street for about a week getting it ready to launch. Today he noticed the trailer tires were flat and called a tow truck to fix it. The driver told him someone had removed the cores from the valve stems, causing the tires to go flat. He did not want to see an officer, but wanted it logged in case it happens again or he changes his mind.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 56 Federal St., at 12:17 a.m., on the report of a larceny.
A motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and a bicycle brought officers to the intersection of North and Symonds streets at 8:42 a.m. The cyclist, a 35-year-old Peabody man told officers he was entering the intersection when he was hit by the car. He sustained a leg and an arm injury and was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-critical injuries. There were no citations.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 41 Hancock St., at 10:37 a.m.
Officers were called to 221 Essex St., at 11:43 a.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were called to 1000 Loring Ave., at 4:43 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 6:05 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Paul Palermo, 52, of 31 Putnam St., Salem. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police were dispatched to 35 Salem St., at 8:45 p.m., for a disturbance, and to the intersection of Norman and Crombie streets, at 10:08 p.m., for another disturbance.
Friday
Police started off the day with two separate calls for disturbances: to12 Heritage Drive, at 1:07 a.m., and to 63 Palmer St., at 1:59 a.m.
A person called police from 399 Highland Ave., at 7:58 a.m., to report a fraud or a scam.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Canal and Hancock streets, at 10:55 a.m.
Officers were sent to 56 Margin St., at 1:30 p.m., for a kidnapping.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 3 Becket St., at 3:13 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Police were set to 12 Pope St., at 3:50 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
The report of a trespassing brought an officer to 12 Heritage Drive at 4:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 29 Hancock St., at 4:50 p.m., for an assault in the past.
At 6:40 p.m., officers were sent to 211 Washington St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested Hermes Mauricio Delcid, 31, of 29 Mall St., Apt. A, Lynn, and charged him on a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Police went to 20 Prescott St., at 10:25 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Saturday
The morning started, at 12:20 a.m., with a noise complaint from 49 Lawrence St.
Officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of North and Federal streets, at 1:07 a.m., after a motor-vehicle stop, and arrested the driver, Ty Hamilton Rudden, 23, of 68 Meadowood Road, North Andover. Rudden was charged with a marked lanes violation; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and drunken driving.
Police stopped a different vehicle at 2:41 a.m., at the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets and arrested the driver, Matthew Robert Larkin, 24, of 16 Williams St., Salem, and charged him with drunken driving.
Officers were called to 32 Clifton Ave, at 8:32 a.m., and to 7 Paradise Road, at 8:57 a.m., for undesirable or unwanted guests.
Officers were call to 248 Washington St., at 11:20 a.m., to provide mutual aid. They arrested Brandie Lee Pelechowicz, 38, of 5 Bernard Hawks Court, Marblehead. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; driving under the influence of drugs; possession of Class B Drugs, subsequent offense; and possession of Class E Drugs, subsequent offense.
The report of a past assault brought police to 49 Essex St., at 6:12 p.m.
An officer was called to 148 Derby St., at 6:25 p.m., for a parking complaint.
Seven noise complaints were called in between 7 and 10:05 p.m. They were: 26 Roslyn St., 7 p.m.; 221 Lafayette St., 7:25 p.m.; 10 Geneva St., 9 p.m.; 51 Prince St., 9:03 p.m.; 225 Derby St., 9:25 p.m.; 221 Lafayette St., again, at 10:04 p.m.; and 15 Sable Road, at 10:05 p.m.
Sunday
Police responded to 168 Essex St., at 12:40 a.m., for reports of a fight. After a brief investigation, they arrested Michael Daniel MacKay, 25, of 60 Wharf St., Apt. B, Salem. MacKay was charged with assault and battery and with disorderly conduct.
Officers were called to 81 Highland Ave., at 9:05 a.m., for an assault in progress.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 31 Collins St., at 11:50 a.m.
Police were sent to 4 Star Ave., at 1:35 p.m. in response to the report of a larceny.
Police responded to 34 Walter St., at 3:18 p.m., for a missing adult.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to 28 Poplar St., at 4:25 p.m., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
Police were sent to the Cherry Street area, at 6:40 p.m. after residents complained about motorcycles racing.
An officer was sent to the parking lot at 10 Hobart St., at 10:22 p.m., for a group of vehicles gathered in the area. The group was dispersed.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 1:07 p.m., to help a shopper locate a vehicle. The vehicle was found.
A person called police, at 1:23 p.m., to Danvers Dental Wellness, 92 High St., for malicious damage to a motor vehicle. Someone had smashed a window.
Officers were sent to 4 Coolidge Road, at 9:10 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to a Buker Road residence to advise a resident of a junk car violation.
Friday
Officers were called to 6 Bradley Road, at 2:10 p.m., to speak to a party who had been swindled. The suspect appeared to have found a way to take money from the victim’s bank account without their knowledge or permission.
Police were called to 25 Lakeview Ave., at 2:45 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle and a male acting strangely.
Saturday
Police were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 4:03 p.m., for fraudulent prescriptions.
Police responded, at 4:03 p.m., to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., for threats made.
Police went to the intersection of Centre Street and Southside Road, at 5:50 p.m., for a motorcycle down.
Officers responded, at 8:55 p.m., to the vicinity of 166 Elliott St., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury. They arrested the operator, Mary Curran, 28, of 30 Whipple St., Danvers, charging her with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger.
Police were called to Glitterati Prom, 30 Maple St., for an unwanted, disorderly female.
Police were called to Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St., at 5:40 p.m., for the theft of a vest and helmet.
A non-domestic dispute brought police to 95 Holten St., at 9:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 14 Whipple St., at 10 p.m., for construction work taking place after hours authorized hours and disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Police were called back to the Whipple Street construction site for a loud radio in the shed at 1:30 a.m., disturbing the peace.
at 12:45 p.m., officers were sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., for past shoplifting of merchandise valued at $438.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A Humphrey Street caller notified police, at 7:10 a.m., that a duck had laid an egg on the deck. The ACO was notified.
A Littles Point Road resident told police, at 9:05 a.m., that an unwelcome guest was refusing to leave his property after several requests
A Duncan Terrace resident reported she can see an individual walking on the railroad tracks.
A payroll administrator told police she had received an email attempting to get her to re-route an employee’s paycheck to a different direct deposit bank account number.
A 44 Essex St., caller reported at 7:30 p.m., that an intoxicated male at the residence was causing a disturbance. The incident was in Lynn.
Police were notified, at 11:15 p.m., that parties had found clothing and books on the beach.
Thursday
A person called police at 9:25 a.m., to complain about people walking their dogs on the beach in violation of town bylaws. The ACO was notified and will respond.
A Burrill Street mother called police at 10 a.m. to report her teenage son did not return home last night and she wanted to report him missing.
A Maple Avenue father came to the station, at 10:30 p.m., to report his teenage son was missing as he did not return home last night after skipping school during the day.
A Salem Street caller reported, at 9:45 p.m., that her daughter, her mother and her father were missing. She said she had not had contact with them. Police reported they were all present.
||||