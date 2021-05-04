Peabody
Monday
Police were called to the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 11 a.m., for a guest refusing to leave the lobby. He was leaving as officers were arriving. Staff advised him that he was not welcome back due to his paranoid behavior in the lobby and possible drug use inside his room.
Mass Bay Movers, 58R Pulaski Street, notified police that catalytic converters had been removed from several trucks.
A woman came into the station at 11:15 p.m., to report she had found a skinned rabbit by Spring Pond.
A 40-year-old Boston man was stopped by police at 12:45 p.m. on a motor-vehicle stop in the vicinity of 91 Lynnfield St. He will be summoned to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle and with using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
An Ellsworth Road man reported, at 6:35 p.m., that someone had been dumping stumps from bushes and small trees behind his residence in an area that separates his yard from the James Street Park grass area. He said he may set up a camera to catch them but asked that, in the meantime, was requesting extra nighttime checks of the location.
Police were sent to Pierpont Park at 7:45 p.m. on the report of a fight about to happen between a female and a male. It hadn't happened, and the parties were sent on their way.
Tuesday
A Ledgewood Way caller reported, at 7:10 a.m., that she'd fallen and couldn't get up. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:45 a.m., near the intersection of Fay Avenue and Perkins Street due to the driver's excessive horn-honking on Franklin Street. The driver was fine, he told the officer.
The Fire Department responded to Arthritis Associates, 39 Cross St., at 8:35 for a report of smoke coming from the vents. Firefighters found a faulty fan in the building, but no fire.
Marblehead
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Atlantic Avenue address, at 8:20 a.m. after a father reported his son was out of control and possibly overdosing. The patient was transported to a medical facility and police reached out to a civilian coordinator for opioid problems. She will try to line up a recovery coach for the son.
A Pleasant Street caller wanted to report he had left numerous voice mails for the Highway Department, but no one had gotten back to him. He said there are a number of unsafe potholes on Pleasant Street between the theater and the plaza that he has to dodge. He said he would like these potholes addressed. He does not want to talk to an officer and does not want to be contacted back in regards to his call. The Highway Department was notified.
A Middle Street gentleman called, at 5:30 p.m., to ask today's date and time.
Beverly
Monday
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 104 Hale St., at 4:45 p.m., for an intoxicated party falling down.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 6:10 p.m., to a Haskell Street location for an unresponsive male in a black pickup truck.
A woman called police, at 8:50 p.m., from Branch Lane, to say there were unknown people on her property with flashlights.
Tuesday
Police went to a Laurel Street address, at 12:45 a.m., to speak with a woman who saw someone looking in her window.
Officers were dispatched, at 8 a.m., to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road for a two-car accident with no injuries.
A cruiser was sent to 446 Rantoul St., at 9:05 a.m. after someone reported suspicious activity: Workers were drilling into an ATM.
Three units were dispatched, at 8:30 p.m. for a disturbance among neighbors regarding the issue of mask-wearing.
Two units were sent to a Sohier Road location for a student under the influence.
Swampscott
Monday
A Capen Road caller reported, at 10:40 a.m., that there was a suspicious male wearing a black hoodie and a black backpack in the cemetery.
EMS was dispatched to the vicinity of 531 Humphrey St., at 2:55 p.m., to assist a juvenile with hand injuries from a previous incident.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Alltown, 525 Paradise Road, at 6:10, for a possibly intoxicated woman being pushed into a vehicle which then drove up Salem Street. Police reported there was no incident — the person in the vehicle was assisting the woman.
A party came into the station from the Beach Club, 80 Shepard Ave., to report a past larceny/attempted larceny.
A 57 Shepard Ave. caller advised police, at 11:10 p.m., there had been yelling outside the house, then someone rang the doorbell. The caller did not know if they were still outside.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 41 Federal St., at 3:25 p.m. to take a report on a missing juvenile.
A larceny brought officers to 98 Broadway at 3:55 p.m.
Police were sent to 161 North St., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of another missing juvenile brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 5:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 285 Derby St., at 5:30 p.m., to look into an assault in the past.
Officers were sent to a Lafayette St. address, at 6:20 p.m., where they arrested a man and a woman on drug charges. Arrested were Jake David Mastromarino, 26, and Vanessa A. Noseworthy, 25, both of 116 Lafayette St., Apt. 105. Mastromarino was charged with possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class E drug. Noseworthy was charged with possession of a Class A drug.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 289 Derby St., at 7:30 p.m.
Police were called to 41 Mason St., at 7:35 p.m., to check out a suspicious vehicle
A noise complaint brought an officer to 35 Palmer St., at 8:35 p.m.
Officers were sent to 8 Peter Road, at 9:50 p.m., to look into a past assault.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 10 Congress St., at 1:35 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was called to 36 Commercial St., at 8:15 a.m., and to 122 Lafayette St., at 8:40 a.m. on separate parking complaints.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 85 Tremont St., at 10:15 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested Mynor Miguel Esteban-Lopez, 28, of 6 Belle Ave., Lynn. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
At 12:12 p.m., police were called to 2 Leavitt St., for a hit-and-run motor vehicle. Officers arrested Crystal Yvonne Nash, 38, of 44 Prince St., Apt. 2. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and with second offense drunken driving.
At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to 13 March St., to look into a reported fraud or scam.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was called to the vicinity of CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 6:20 p.m., for a suspicious male in the bushes. He was gone when police got there.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Fox Run Road, at 7:35 p.m., for a party shooting fireworks.
An officer went to McDonalds, 135 Andover St., at 9:35 p.m., for a dispute over gift cards.
The report of an unwanted guest — someone banging on the window — brought police to 43 Coolidge Road, just before midnight.
Monday
Officers were called to the vicinity of Coolidge Road and Sherwood Avenue, at 4 a.m., for an elderly male seen walking, but an area search failed to turn him up.
Police were called at 6:35 a.m., to the Great Rock Church Thrift Store, 352 Andover St., for loud work going on too early.
Police responded, at 11:05 a.m., to the vicinity of Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
A car hit a parked vehicle, at 11:20 a.m., in the vicinity of 240 Conant St., but the operator did not stop or leave their information.
Police reported a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury at 12:20 p.m., at the intersection of 128 North and High Street.
Police were sent to 222 Rosewood Drive, at 1:50 p.m., for a report of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 64 Holten St., at 2:35 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. There were no injuries.
EMS were sent to Old Neighborhood Foods, 18 Electronics Ave., at 2:45 p.m. for a possible finger amputation.
||||