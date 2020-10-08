Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 116 Washington St., after observing it was being driven in an erratic fashion. A tow was requested for the vehicle and the driver was transported to Salem Hospital. The 58-year-old Osgood Street, Salem, man will be summoned to court for operating under the influence of drugs, third offense, and two counts of possessing a Class E drug.
A male called police, at 12:40 p.m., from Keys Drive to say he felt like he was going to pass out. Later in the call, he mentioned he hit a tree and his head was bleeding. Dispatch noted the caller was apparently running with his eyes closed and ran into the tree. He said someone was taking him to Beverly Hospital.
A Walnut Street woman told police, at 2 p.m., that someone had fraudulently applied for Ohio unemployment benefits using her personal information.
A caller told police, at 3 p.m., that there were kids fighting in the woods off Taylor Street. There was no fight. Kids were on their bikes being loud.
Multiple trees and limbs were reported down across the city between 3 and 8 p.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Pickwick Road woman notified police, at 9:45 a.m. that someone had attempted fraud against her account(s). She said she had checked the accounts and has not, to her knowledge, suffered any losses.
A Humphrey Street woman notified police, at 10:10 a.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using her information.
An Ocean Avenue woman called police at 2:50 p.m., to report a kite surfer had been out on the water for five minutes, was having a hard time catching the wind and was blowing down the coast. Police notified the harbormaster. About five minutes later the caller said the surfer was really near the rocks, about 2/3 down the causeway, and it looked scary. An officer called in to say the kite surfer was on land, and the harbormaster could stand down. The officer said the kite was ripped and the surfer was done for the day.
Starting at 5:15 p.m. and lasting until about 6:40 p.m., multiple reports of tree and limb down began to come in from across town, with some blocked or obstructed roads reported.
Thursday
Multiple calls began to come in, at 12:50 a.m., reporting a widespread power outage between Seaview and Clifton, possibly due to a tree on the wires on fire. The electricity department responded and power was restored at 3:22 a.m.
A Ruby Avenue resident reported, at 6:50 a.m., that someone was going through her trash. She said a gray Toyota Corolla took off when he saw the caller looking.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 11 Lothrop St., at 4:40 p.m. to speak with a resident who had just reported a case of identity theft and fraud.
Officers were dispatched, at 6:10 p.m., to the intersection of Chase and Roundy streets for wires in the road.
Officers were sent to 480 Rantoul St., at 11:50 p.m., to check on a Volvo that had been idling since 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to 31 Lovett St., at 3:50 a.m., after a neighbor complained about music so loud the house was shaking.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 18 South Washington Square, at 3:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
At 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 56 Ward St., for a break-and-entry in progress.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 13 Hancock St., at 5:20 p.m.
Police were called to 29 Traders Way, at 5:35 p.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 129 Bridge St., at 5:45 p.m.
Five callers reported trees or limbs down, with the first at 44 Irving St., at 6:15 p.m., and the last at 9 Hartford St., at 6:30 p.m.
A report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 40R Highland Ave. at 11:25 p.m.
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:40 a.m., at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Lafayette Street.
An officer was sent to 401 Essex St., at 9:55 a.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam. They arrested the driver, Malcolm Dorsey, 27, of 49 Rockland St., Boston. He was charged with failing to stop or yield and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police were called to 1000 Loring Ave, at 11:45 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers responded to two separate parking complaints. One was 1 March St., at 12:26 p.m., and the other was 27 Webb St., at 12:29.
Police were sent to the intersection of Chestnut and Cambridge streets, at 12:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 42 Osgood St., at 1:45 p.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 34 Cabot St., at 1:50 p.m.
An 81 Marlborough Road resident reported to police, at 2:25 p.m., that they had received threats.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A Middlesex Avenue woman advised police, at 9:22 a.m., that she woke up today to find her son in the house. He is not allowed to be there and was told to leave. But he was on the front porch, at that time, banging on the door, and she didn't want him in. Police found there was an active warrant for the son's arrest, so he was taken into custody without incident.
A Lexington Avenue woman reported at 9:30 a.m., that there was an injured turkey in her back yard.
A Pleasant Street resident reported, at 11:50 a.m., that he had lost a large sum of money to a scammer.
A Middlesex Avenue party reported at 5 p.m., that she was the victim of identity fraud, as did a Sumner Street resident, at 5:15 p.m.
Police reported, at 6:05 p.m., that a large tree had fallen on a car with occupants inside in the vicinity of 101 Melvin Ave, but no one was injured.
Police and fire were sent to 7 Banks Terrace, at 6:05 p.m., after a tree fell on a house. There were no injuries.
A tree was reported down on a motor vehicle at 6:10 p.m., on Capen Road.
At 6:20 p.m., a tree was reported down on a parked car in the vicinity of 6 Blaney St.
Police and fire were sent to 142 Norfolk Ave., at 6:30. High power lines were sparking and flames coming from a tree with a boat below filled with fuel.
Additional incidents of trees, limbs and lines down were reported until about 7:15 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Medical aid was dispatched, at 5:05 p.m., to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., for a 43-year-old female with flu-like symptoms. She was transported to an area medical facility.
A Foster Street resident and a John Street resident each reported someone else having fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in their names, at 5:35 and 5:45 p.m. respectively.
At 6:08 p.m., the first of five calls for trees or limbs down was logged for a tree down on the wires in the vicinity of 13 Mead St. The final call came in at 6:40 p.m., for a tree limb blocking a driveway at 95 Ash St.
An officer was sent to 5 Danielle Drive, for a loud car stereo disturbing the peace, at 11:30 p.m.
Thursday
Police were called to 19 Trask St., at 10:50 a.m., for a tree branch that had fallen on a motor vehicle.
Jimmy's Famous Beef & Seafood, 71 High St., called police, at 10:50 a.m., to report suspicious activity — a bad review.
Officers were sent to an Andover Street location, at 10:55 a.m., for minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. The drivers exchanged information and went on their ways.
An officer went to Independence Way, at 1:35 p.m., to make a well-being check on a female who was attempting to flag people down.
