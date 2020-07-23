Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to 245 Andover St., at 9:55 a.m., for a hospice patient who was in and out of consciousness. A family member reported that another family member had injected the patient with an unknown substance, and the patient was now in and out of consciousness. All was in order at the residence.The patient, who was under hospice care, had been given his required dose of pain meds by the other family member.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 8 Hamilton Road, at 3:15 p.m., for a male acting aggressively toward the female in a white car.
Police were called to the New England Meat Market at 4:50 p.m. for a woman hearing voices. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were dispatched, at 9:50 p.m., to the vicinity of Pulaski and Gardner streets, for a two-vehicle accident. A 35-year-old Danvers resident was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and the registered owner of the vehicle came to the station to claim it.
Thursday
Police were called to the intersection of Tremont and Union Streets. at 1 a.m., after a vehicle struck a pole. The operator declined medical attention, the light plant was responding to evaluate the pole, and the vehicle was towed.
Police were called to Analogic, 8 Centennial Drive, at 4:35 a.m., for a dispute between two employees. One, a 41-year-old Peabody woman, was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries and will be summonsed to court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer.
Marblehead
Wednesday
At noon an ambulance was dispatched to a location in the Pleasant and Lafayette street area, where an individual was picked up and transported to Salem, Hospital.
A man called police, at 9:10 p.m., from Sagamore Road and asked them to check on his "lady friend" who just left his residence walking home. He said he just wanted to make sure she got home OK. He didn't know his address or hers, but was able to describe her as being of medium height with medium hair. Police located the woman and reported she made it home fine.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was dispatched to a Newbury Street location at 6:15 p.m., for a motorcycle accident with personal injury. The cyclist was transported to area hospital. No further information was available as the report was incomplete.
Police were sent to the intersection of Adams and Sylvan streets, at 6:40 p.m., for a two-car accident. A driver was headed west on Adams Street and failed stop for a red light, striking a vehicle on Sylvan. The driver told police the sun was in her eyes and she had been unable to see the light. She was cited for failing to stop for a red light. No one was hurt, but both vehicles were towed.
At 7:05 p.m., police were dispatched to the vicinity of 19 Otis St., for a two-vehicle accident after a car driven by Karen Walsh, 58, of 9 Brookside Ave., Danvers, struck a parked car. Walsh was not injured, but was charged with second offense drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger; and with a marked lanes violation.
An officer was sent to 11 Hussey Ave., at 7:15 p.m., to speak with a party reporting an altercation with a dog.
Wednesday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 13 Grandview Road, at 8:35 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to 13 Porter St., at 10:25 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute. Two parties were screaming obscenities at each other.
Officers were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 7:30 p.m., to dispatch four unwanted guests.
Thursday
An officer responded to 7004 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:20 a.m., after a resident reported getting threatening text messages.
Police were sent to the Danvers Registry of Motor Vehicles Service Center, 8 Newbury St., at 11:25 a.m., to escort a disgruntled customer out.
An officer was called to 21 Eden Glen Ave., at 3:30 p.m., to put out an oven fire.
An officer was sent to 98 Newbury St., at 4:05 p.m., to check for a juvenile.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two units were sent to 181 Elliott St., at 4:15 p.m. after a man was believed to have stolen a package.
Officers were called to 101 Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 6:40 p.m., for an unwanted male in the lobby.
Officers went to Moulton and Porter streets, at 7 p.m., to check an ongoing parking issue.
Police responded to a Hilltop Drive address, at 8:55 p.m., for a domestic verbal argument after a 911 hangup.
Police were sent to Exit 19 off Route 128 South at 11:20 p.m. to assist state police with a highway accident with a possible injury.
Thursday
Two officers were sent to a Cabot Street apartment, at 3 a.m. to speak with the female a male was trying to get to leave.
Officers were sent to 181 Elliott St., at 10:15 a.m. to move along a panhandler on the Cummings property.
Police were sent to 900 Cummings Center, at 12:05 p.m., to speak with an aggressive panhandler.
Police were sent to the intersection of River and Pleasant streets, at 3:50 p.m. The road was flooded and impassable.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:35 p.m., to the intersection of Beaver Pond Road and Old Essex St., for a motorist who had taken an ill turn.
Swampscott
Wednesday
The report of a juvenile problem brought officers to a Harrison Avenue address, at 2:15 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Richdale, 444 Humphrey St., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
A request for a well-being check brought an officer to 27 Hampden St., at 11:20 a.m.
Police were called to Holy Name Church, 60 Monument Ave., at 11:10 a.m. for vandalism to a motor vehicle.
An officer went to 43 Suffolk Ave., at 12:30 p.m. to speak with a person who reported being threatened.
Thursday
Officers were sent to Fish House, 431 Humphrey St., at 1:20 a.m. to check out a suspicious noise.
The report of a suspicious party or activity brought police to 92 Banks Road, at 2 a.m.
Police went to 101 Bay View Drive, at 3:05 a.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 124 Leavitt St., at 1:45 p.m., for a fraud or scam.
At 2:45 p.m., officers were sent to 18 S. Washington Square,for another fraud or scam.
The report of a larceny brought police to 1 East India Square, at 3:55 p.m.
Police were called to 225 Derby St.,at 5:40 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Howard streets, at 9:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 29 Hancock St., at 11:10 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Thursday
Police were called to 137 Rainbow Terrace, at 12:25 p.m., to make a well-being check.
At 6:45 a.m., officers went to Glendale Street in response to a parking complaint.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 47 Canal St., at 10:15 a.m.
Another larceny, this at 11:35 a.m., brought police to 44 Jefferson Ave.
At 12:50 p.m., an officer was sent to 42 Roslyn St., for the report of another larceny.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:20 p.m., in the vicinity of 160 Derby St., on a motor vehicle traffic stop. They arrested Deidre Kelly-Snow, 30, of 789 Bay View Ave., Salem. She was charged w ith disorderly conduct; using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, 1st offense; and failing to stop for police.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 12 First St., at 4:50 p.m., for the fourth larceny report of the day, so far.
||||