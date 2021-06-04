Danvers
Wednesday
-- Police were called to Tapley Park at 5:19 p.m. for a report of youths being aggressive, but police found no one when they arrived.
Thursday
-- Malicious damage was reported at TWI Field on Conant Street at 12:47 a.m.
-- Injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Bayberry Road and Maple Street at 7:28 a.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
-- Police notified the owner of a Boston Whaler motorboat that appeared to be sinking in the harbor at 7:40 a.m. The owner was out of state and said he would arrange for someone to address the problem, which he attributed to rainwater.
-- No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at Pleasant and Prospect streets at 2:28 p.m.
-- A report of larceny, forgery or fraud was called in from a Ruby Avenue address at 7:54 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
-- A woman went to the station at 2:21 p.m. to report harassment at work, where she said she was overworked and got no breaks, leading her to quit in March.
-- An officer went to the scene of a downed tree on Bartholomew Street at 4:24 p.m. and managed to move it out of the way.
-- Police spoke to a group of kids who were riding their bikes in the middle of Northend Road at 5:50 p.m.
-- A call about a possibly intoxicated man on a bike on Oak Street at 9:02 p.m. turned out to be a man trying to make a rolling start.
Friday
-- Police were called to Nancy Avenue at 12:48 a.m. because the daughter's ex-boyfriend from six years ago was pacing outside. Police sent the man on his way, but at 2:05 a.m. were called to the area of Jennifer Avenue and Lowell Street because the same man was trying to get home to Danvers. During the call he then asked to be taken to a hospital.
-- Police went to the Northshore Mall at 9 a.m. after a Beverly woman managed to drive her car onto a high median. No injuries were reported.
-- One person was taken to the hospital following a three-car crash on Andover Street at the intersection of Cross Street at 9:26 a.m.
Salem
Thursday
-- No injuries were reported in a crash on Bridge Street at 7:01 a.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Margin and Endicott streets at 7:22 a.m.
-- A fraud or scam was reported on North Washington Square at 11:56 a.m.
-- The theft of a license plate was reported on Boston Street at 12:25 p.m.
-- Vandalism or graffiti was reported on Lawrence Street at 1:39 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash on Bridge Street at 2:38 p.m.
-- A larceny was reported from Summer Street at 4:01 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash on Loring Avenue at 4:17 p.m.
-- Police reported a larceny from Loring Avenue at 5:27 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash on Fort Avenue at 5:52 p.m.
-- A fraud or scam was reported on Jefferson Avenue at 6:53 p.m.
-- Another larceny was reported from the same address on Loring Avenue at 7:13 p.m.
Friday
-- No injuries were reported in a crash on North Street at 9:44 a.m.
-- A fraud or scam was reported on Highland Avenue at 12:09 p.m.
-- A hit and run was reported on Fort Avenue at 1:22 p.m.