Salem
Sunday
Salem began the day with with five consecutive noise complaints in just over an hour. The first, at 12:08 a.m., was for 15 Lyme St., then, in order, the intersection of Salem and Dow streets, 211 Jefferson Ave, 10 First St. and, finally, 89 Congress St., at 1:12 a.m.
Police went to 8 Andrew St., at 2 a.m. for an earlier break and entry.
At 3:45 a.m., police were called to 3 Pioneer Terrace for a drunken individual.
Three parking complaints were reported in the 20 minutes between 9:30 and 9:50 a.m.: the intersection of Leach and Green streets, 2 Silver St., and 27 Silver St.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was reported at 10:20 a.m., at 201 Canal St..
At noon, police were called to 292 Lafayette St., for a larceny.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to the vicinity of 32 Clifton Ave., at 1:40 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 10 Ord St., at 4:55 p.m. for an erratic operator.
An officer was sent to 13 Palmer St., at 7:50 p.m., for a case of vandalism or graffiti.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 98 Washington St., at 8:20 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m., police were called to 286 Washington St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Monday
Police were sent to 10 Congress St., at 1:35 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 185 Lafayette St., at 8:35 a.m.
Another report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 9 Countryside Lane at 9:50 a.m.
Police went to 57 Harbor St., at 1:45 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
The report of a motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Prince and Dow streets at 2:05 p.m.
The third and fourth fraud/scam reports of the day resulted in officers being sent to 28 Goodhue St. at 2:20 p.m., and to 27 Congress St., at 3:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 21 Herbert St., at 4:20 p.m., for a disturbance.
Another report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 184 Loring Ave,. at 5:40 p.m.
Officers were sent to 190 Bridge St., at 6:55 p.m., on a civil issue.
Police were sent to 40 Highland Ave., at 8 p.m. and to 62 Leavitt St. at 8:25 p.m., for two separate disturbances.
A noise complaint brought officers to 295 Derby St. at 10:40 p.m.
Tuesday
Police responded to a call from 35 Congress St., at 1:35 a.m., regarding an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to the vicinity of Bridge and Flint streets at 8:35 a.m., after a person reported a larceny.
At 9:40 a.m., an officer was sent to 72 Flint St., for a larceny,
Officers went to 12 Russell Drive at 10:20 and to 17 Central St., at 11:50 a.m., to make two separate well-being checks.
Police responded to the intersection of Derby and Orange streets at 12:10 p.m., and to the intersection of North and commercial streets, at 1:05 p.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries.
The report of a road-rage incident brought an officer to the intersection of Swampscott Road and First Street at 2:20 p.m.
Marblehead
Friday
A caller said, at 11 a.m., he saw a red mini-van strike a no-parking sign on the corner and knock the whole pole down. The driver stopped, put the sign on the sidewalk, got back into his vehicle and drove away. The caller gave his plate number to police.
A Devereux Street resident called police, at 3:10 p.m., to report her neighbor was screaming at her. A fence and a tree were involved. The woman was advised to go Lynn District Court to obtain an HPO (harassment prevention order).
An upset caller complained to police, at 4:15 p.m. that she had parked at Village Plaza for an hour while getting her nails done, and when she returned, there was a big orange no-parking sticker on her car. She was advised it was not a police sticker and her issue was with a company there or one of their employees.
An officer was sent to a Conant Road home at 6:50 p.m., to speak with a woman who had been victimized by an Amazon scam, where a party, pretending to be with Amazon, calls a prospective victim, tells them a fictitious tale and convinces them they need to send money to help a relative or close friend. Then they tell the victim to buy gift cards for the necessary amount and to give the caller the numbers on the back of the cards. The woman told police she got the gift cards — 20 of them, with a cash value of $15,000 — and gave the numbers to the scammer. She told police she went to several places to get the cards until an employee at the last one told her she was being scammed.
Monday
A person walked into the station at noon to report a past hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Smith and Devereux streets. He said the vehicle involved was a black 2020 Audi SQ5 with Massachusetts plates.
At 1:15 p.m., a caller reported a truck traveling on Pleasant Street possibly pulled a wire off the pole. The caller thought it was a Comcast or Verizon line. Electric Light was notified and took care of the wire.
A Gerry Street woman reported, at 2:50 p.m., that her mother had lost her necklace while visiting town last month. She said it was a silver scallop shell.
Peabody
Monday
An officer was sent to a Tumelty Road address, at 12:10 p.m., to speak with a man who says he fell victim to a driveway scam.
A 35-year-old Salem woman was stopped on Tremont St., at 2:35 p.m., and summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
A woman called at 4 p.m. from Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way to file a vandalism report.
A woman reported, at 7 p.m., from 111 Foster St., that a female had been standing outside for the last five hours. Police requested an ambulance and the woman was transported to Salem Hospital for a psychological exam.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 500 Northshore Road after a person on mall property reported another male had threatened him with a firearm. The person in question was located in the parking lot of 500 North St. Police arrested Anthony J. Stiefel, 34, of 500 Northshore Road, Apt. 110, Peabody, and charged him with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
A woman called police, at 10:30 from 53 Veterans Memorial Drive, to report that she believes someone is trying to break in. The officer called back to report that the culprit was the woman's brother-in-law.
Tuesday
Police were called to 12 Crowninshield St., at 5:55 a.m., after a caller reported a man trying to gain access to her apartment and she had barricaded her door. She said the man had returned to his apartment across the hall. Officers spoke with the caller and determined the attempted B & E complaint was unfounded. They also spoke with the man across the hall, who said he had been in his apartment the entire time and that it appears to be an ongoing issue with the woman across the hall.
Officers were called to 286 Newbury St., at 8:45 a.m., for a dispute between neighbors in regards to a cat in heat. The officers suggested a couple of options for the cat. All set for the time being.
The CID was sent to 6 Linwood Ave., at 10 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 31 Simon St., at 8:45 p.m., for parties arguing over a car that was hit.
Three units were sent to 43 Bartlett St., at 9:10 p.m., for a party being harassed by a neighbor.
Tuesday
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance were sent to a Sohier Road address, at 5:30 a.m., for a party feeling suicidal.
Police, fire and ambulance were also sent to a Sohier Road address, at 5:35 a.m., for a woman suffering a possible stroke.
At 8:22 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of Hale and Ober streets for a two-car accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 242 Elliott St., at 10:10 a.m., after a woman reported a rude man had bumped her car in the Starbucks drive-thru.
At 10:45 a.m., an officer went to 60 Rantoul St. to take a report on packages stolen from a building.
Officers went to 191 Cabot St., at 11:05 a.m., to speak with a party who claims he was struck by a vehicle.
At 11:55 a.m., an officer was sent to 15 Fayette St. to take a report on stolen documents.
Police went to 22 Franklin Place, at 1 p.m. to speak with a party who said their mail had been stolen
Officers were sent to Beverly Hospital Emergency Room, 91 Herrick St., at 3 p.m., after the ER requested help with an unruly patient,
Swampscott
Friday
A caller from 235 Puritan Road advised police, at 6:35 a.m., that a construction crew had started work too early. The caller said it is an ongoing issue.
A white male in a plaid shirt kicked something onto someone's property and made a gesture toward someone, in the vicinity of 371 Paradise Road, at 6:44 a.m. The male was walking toward Clark School.
A Millett Road woman called police, at 2:35 p.m., to report some sort of animal was under her house.
A large pothole was reported at 4:15 p.m., on Essex Street near the Entering Lynn sign at the town line.
An Ocean Avenue resident called police to report a painting crew was sanding the house next to his and a large amount of dust was coming toward his home. He was concerned the paint being removed contains lead. The Health Department was closed at the time. The company advised police the equipment and procedures of the crew were to code.
A Sherwood Road woman called police at 8:40 p.m., to report her husband went for a drive at 7:15 p.m. and had not returned. She said this was unusual behavior for him as he does not usually drive around at night. An officer reported finding the husband's car in the parking lot of the Fish House, spoke to him inside, and he was fine. The woman was called back and told her husband was OK.
Saturday
A caller reported a loud party, at 11:15 p.m., in the backyard of 143 Burrill St.
Sunday
A woman called at noon to report an injured rabbit in her yard. The ACO was notified.
Police were called to Lincoln House Avenue, at 12:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with a personal injury. EMS was dispatched.
A 117 Stetson Ave. resident called at 1:20 p.m. to report a belligerent person not known to him was on his front porch causing problems. He was described as a 5'10" male with a shaved head and wearing a red shirt and jeans. EMS was dispatched.
A caller reported at 10:30 p.m., that construction work was taking place inside the bar and causing a lot of noise, at the G Restaurant, 256 Humphrey St.
Monday
Police were called to 17 Doherty Circle about 10 minutes past midnight for youths running around kicking doors and disturbing people. They left before police got there.
A New Ocean Street resident reported, at 2:05 p.m., his girlfriend threw him out of her car on Lynn Shore Drive during an argument in Lynn. The caller said multiple items were missing from the apartment they share and he would like to confirm the items of the missing items he suspects she has sold.
Police were sent to the high school, 200 Essex St., at 4:50 p.m., for a large group gathered at the rear of the school, but they were not supposed to be on the property.
Police were called to 180 Norfolk Ave., at 8:45 p.m., for a larceny.
A woman called at 9:30 p.m., to report her license plate was missing and may have fallen off at the car wash.
Danvers
Sunday
A case of road-rage was reported, at 4:55 p.m. in the vicinity of Andover Street and the Watson Parkway. State police were notified.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 45 Dayton St., at 6:35 p.m. for a truck over a wall.
Monday
The animal control officer was notified, at 9:35 a.m. of a raccoon in the attic.
A cruiser was sent to Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 12:05 p.m., for a female shoplifter taking groceries.
Police were called to Bouncy House Total Entertainment, at 1:30 p.m., for the theft of $2,500.
Police went to a Bruce Road address, at 4:30 p.m. to investigate a suspicious letter.
An officer was sent to the Burlington Coat Factory, 30 Andover St., at 7:10 p.m., for a male riding a go-cart around in the parking lot.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 10:10 p.m. for a disorderly male. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to Ira Subaru, 97A Andover St., at 12:10 a.m., for a suspicious sedan on the lot.
Police went to 501 Locust St., at 11:20 a.m., to take a report on the theft of a cell phone.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1 Summer St., at 11:29 a.m., for an accident involving a pedestrian and an ambulance. According to police, the unidentified man had started to cross the street and did not see the ambulance — which was enroute to Beverly Hospital with a patient — coming. There were no crosswalks at that location. The pedestrian was did not appear to be seriously hurt but was transported to a local medical facility as a precautionary measure.
A report of stolen jewelry brought police to 15 Reservoir Drive, at 11:55 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1 Longfellow St., at 3:38 p.m., for an injured fox with kits. The animal had an injured leg, but Animal Control advised the officer to leave it on its own. There was no mention of kits.
||||