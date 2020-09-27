Peabody
Friday
Police were called to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 11 a.m. for a former guest now living in a tent behind the hotel. He was breaking down his camp and was given a trespass notice not to return to the business, property or building, or he would be arrested.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 12:15 p.m., to assist a caller who said her wallet was taken while at the store. The wallet was turned in but the money was gone.
Police were called to Extended Stay America again at 12:15 p.m. after the manager reported there was a guest who was smoking marijuana in the room and refusing to stop. She wanted him to stop. The officer reported the man and his girlfriend gathered their belongings and left without incident. They were picked up by the girlfriend's mother. Both were given a notice of trespass from the hotel.
Police were called to the parking lot outside Express Alterations, 672 Lowell St., after a caller reported a minor two-vehicle accident at 1:20 p.m. One vehicle, a red 2017 Subaru Outback, was towed, and its operator, Linda Barresi, 65, of 201 Pinebrook Drive, Peabody, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, second offense; and with failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning, etc.
An ambulance was sent to 35 Perley Ave., at 1:20 p.m., after a woman reported her husband had fallen off the roof and may have had a stroke. He was conscious and sitting in a chair when the ambulance arrived. He was transported to Lahey Hospital-Burlington by Atlantic Ambulance.
Beverly
Friday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 19 Essex St., at 5:25 p.m., for a man yelling at people with a bullhorn on the street.
A report of kids spray-painting buildings brought two officers to the vicinity of Park and Pleasant streets at 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Three officers were sent to Borah's Convenience Store, 175 Rantoul St., at 4:45 p.m., for a past issue with customers.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Simon streets, at 8:05 p.m., for a accident involving a police cruiser.
Ongoing fireworks complaints brought officers to 14 Fosters Point, at 8:30 p.m.
Police were called to a Birchwood Drive address, at 10:50 p.m., for two teen siblings fighting with each other.
Sunday
Officers were called to 41 Bridge St., at 1:55 a.m., for a break-in to two cars.
At 8 p.m., officers were sent to 9 Kernwood Heights for two cars broken into during the night.
Police were called to 39 Bridge St., for a car that had been rummaged through, but nothing had been taken.
Police were sent to 5 Kernwood Ave., at 10:10 p.m., for a car rummaged through and change stolen.
A car accident with property damage, but no injuries, brought officers to the intersection of Cabot and Herrick streets.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to a Dodge Street location, at 3:25 p.m., after a boy fell off his bike. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries.
Salem
Friday
Police were called to 10 Becket St., at 12:35 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers went to 6 Parlee St., at 5 a.m., to check on a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
Police went to 94 E. Washington Square, at 7:10 a.m. on a noise complaint.
Police were sent to 18 Mall St., at 9:45 a.m., to 3 Lemon St., at 12:20 p.m., and to 12 Pope St., at 2:05 p.m., on three separate cases of fraud or scams.
A larceny brought officers to 99 North St., at 3:30 p.m.
Police were sent to a Dunlap Street location, at 3:35 p.m., for a past assault.
Officers were sent to 56 Mason St., at 4:10 p.m. for a larceny.
Two more reports of fraud or scams brought police to 250 Washington St., at 4:45 p.m.; and to Raymond Road, at 5:20 p.m.
A larceny brought officers to 56 1/2 Mason St., at 6:35 p.m.
Police were called to 7 First St., at 9 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to 71 Washington St., at 10:35 p.m., and to the intersection of Essex and Washington Streets, at 10:40 p.m., for two reports of a suspicious person in a motor vehicle.
Saturday
Police went to 28 Andrew St., at 8:20 a.m., and to 11 Skerry St., at 8:45 a.m., on noise complaints.
A parking complaint brought an officer to the vicinity of Broad and Cambridge streets, at 10:40 a.m.
An officer was called to a Turner Street location, at 2:50 p.m., on a parking complaint relating to a resident sticker.
An 80 Orchard St., caller reported to police, at 4:50 p.m., that they had been threatened.
A car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, at 7:05 p.m.
The report of a trespasser brought an officer to 10 Howard St., at 9:45 p.m.
Six noise complaints between 10:45 p.m. and 12:40 a.m., brought officers to 21 Wisteria St., 28 Tremont St., 9 Valley St., 3 Garden Terrace, 4 Park St., and 8 Gifford Court, respectively.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Ocean Avenue West and Lawrence Street, at 2:55 a.m., for a disturbance.
A larceny brought officers to 119 Boston St., at 8:35 a.m.
Police went to the vicinity of Derby and Turner streets, at 1 p.m., for a resident sticker parking complaint.
Police were sent to 41 Harbor St., at 1:05 p.m., for a disturbance.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Maple Street and Cottage Avenue, at 4:35 p.m., for a 13-year-old cyclist struck by a car. The youth, who was riding up Maple Street, jumped the curb on his bike and continued riding up the sidewalk and into the intersection of Cottage and Maple without stopping or looking. At the same time, a motorist was approaching the intersection from Cottage and struck the youth's bike. Witnesses at the scene said the driver was slowing down for the stop sign and came to a stop immediately. The youth sustained lower-leg injuries and was transported to Beverly Hospital. The driver was not cited.
Officers were sent to Boston Beauty Supply, 35 Independence Way, at 4:50 p.m., for a larceny after a customer put items into a bag and left without paying for them.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 8:50 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle possibly taking a power mower.
Friday
An officer was sent to 252 Andover St., at 9:20 a.m., for a toddler in the road.
A non-domestic dispute brought officers to 1 Gould St., at 9:20 a.m.
The animal control officer was called to the vicinity of 43 Dayton St., at 11:05 a.m., after chickens were reported on the highway.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 1 p.m., to check out possible suspicious drug activity.
Police were sent to 91 Village Post Road, at 2 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was sent to 48 Elm St., at 2:55 p.m., to check out suspicious sticky substance in the mailbox.
Marblehead
Friday
A Yolande Road caller reported, at 10:30 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment using his info.
A caller told police, at 12:40 p.m., that when he went into Mino's, he left his computer charging in the car, and when he returned, it was gone.
An officer on a bike was flagged down on Front Street by a woman who said she had sold a kayak to a friend and now it was gone.
A Norman Street woman notified police, at 6:40 p.m., that sometime yesterday, a driver struck her vehicle, bending its mirror, and drove off. She said her husband had been able to bend the mirror back, but the other vehicle had left its mirror at the scene. She said she believes the other vehicle may be in a driveway up the street, since there is a bag over its mirror arm.
Saturday
A caller notified police, at 7:40 a.m., there was a growing line of orange cones in Middle Street that motorists have to dodge to get around. The caller said he didn't think it was construction related and was unsure whether it might be related to the cones an area homeowner puts out to block "his" walkway. An officer went to the address and knocked, but no one came to the door. He removed the cones from the street and placed them in the homeowner's yard.
An Elm Street woman called police, at 8 a.m., to report she believes she is being scammed by a contractor. She said he has contacted her twice already this morning, and she was nervous he was escalating. She was advised how to obtain a no-trespass order, but she said she wanted no further action at that point.
A caller reported at 1:10 p.m. that he was driving north on West Shore Drive in the area of Jersey Street, when he encountered a drone flying down the yellow line at driver height. He said it was black, red and about the size of a hockey puck. Police checked the area but found nothing.
An officer was sent to a shop on Atlantic Avenue at 4:45 p.m. for a past shoplifting. The shop had a video of the incident but the shoplifter was gone.
Police were sent to Gingerbread Hill Road, at 10 p.m., after a resident complained about fireworks, but they found nothing.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Cowell Street, at 6 a.m., for a large tree branch that came down and was blocking the road. The Tree Department was notified and expected on scene in about an hour. A crew arrived at 7 a.m., and by 7:15, the street was clear.