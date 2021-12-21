Peabody
Monday
A Shore Drive resident notified police, at 12:25 p.m., that someone opened a fraudulent account in his name.
A Bragg Street resident reported, at 2:10, a past dispute between neighbors concerning their dogs.
Police stopped a Lynn driver at 3 p.m., in the vicinity of St. Ann's Church on Lynn Street and summoned him to court to face a charge of operating a vehicle without a license. His vehicle was towed.
Police arrested a 33-year-old Margaret Road resident, at 4:55 p.m., on four outstanding other-department warrants and after a courtesy booking, turned him over to Danvers police.
A 278 Newbury St. resident reported, at 7:15 p.m., that her neighbor was blaring music and jumping around. The officer said there was no music.
Security advised a store at the Northshore Mall that a male had been shoplifting in their store. Security stopped the party and got the merchandise back.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 56 Fulton St., at 3:40 a.m., for a person laying on his horn and yelling. He was sent on his way.
DEX Logistics, 147 Summit St., notified police, at 7 a.m., that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle.
Marblehead
Monday
A possible abandoned car was reported on Gerald Road, at 10:30 a.m.
A Broughton Road resident reported a porch theft at 4:50 p.m.
Police were sent to West Shore Drive, at 6 p.m., to check on a car in the cemetery.
Tuesday
An open trunk was reported, at 5:05 a.m., on Baldwin Road.
At 6:51 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Everett Paine Boulevard to check on a suspicious car.
Beverly
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 97 West St., at 4 p.m., to check on the operator of a motor vehicle in a property-damage accident.
Monday
Two patrolmen were dispatched to the vicinity of 9 Dane St., at 12:10 a.m., on the report that homeless people were sleeping on the ramp.
Multiple police, firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched, at 12:44 a.m., to a West Dane Street address to check the well-being of a boyfriend. The male was found to be deceased.
Three officers were sent to Salem Hospital, 91 Herrick St., to assist security with an unruly patient.
An officer was dispatched, at 10:36 a.m., to the vicinity of 165 Cabot St., for suspicious parties behind the bank.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were sent to Marjorie Way, at 10:40 a.m., for an unconscious female.
At 1:30 p.m., two officers, fire and an ambulance were sent to 17 Dearborn Ave. to check on a female.
Officers were sent to 14 Cross St., at 2:15 p.m., for a car vandalized over the weekend.
At 2:35 p.m., a dock box was reported missing at 53 Lothrop Street after the October windstorm.
An officer was sent to 15 Broadway, at 3:23 p.m., to take a report on a missing group home resident.
Three patrolmen responded to Gage Street at 3:23 p.m., for a one-on-one fight between two juvenile females.
Two officers were dispatched to 35 Mill St., at 5:12 p.m., for an unwanted guest. Parents of the girls from the earlier fight were on the scene.
The report of a past case of simple assault brought police to 311 Cabot St., at 6:25 p.m.
An anonymous caller reported, at 9:40 p.m., that a mother and her son were in their car smoking.
Tuesday
Two patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address 3:14 a.m., for a female who was saying she wanted to hurt others.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 6:12 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 14 Bennett St., at 9:05 a.m. to talk with the personnel concerning vapes being sold to a child.
Slashed tires were reported from 21 Beckford St., at 9:45 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 10:30 a.m., to the vicinity of 37 Enon St., for a two-car accident with no reported injuries.
An officer was sent to 19 Bennett St., at 12:10 p.m., to talk with a female who was missing $500 from her apartment.
An officer was sent to 501 Manor Road, at 2:24 p.m., to speak with a resident who said the lug nuts on their car wheels were being tampered with.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:52 p.m., to Exit 19 off Route 128 south in Beverly for a baby choking in a vehicle.
Danvers
Sunday
Police responding, at 4:10 p.m., to a 911 call and hang up from 12 Hanson Road, found a fight and one party with a bitten finger.
An officer went to a Rand Circle address, at 4:45 p.m., to take a report regarding harassment at school.
The report of fraud brought an officer to Conifer Hill Commons, 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 8:03 p.m.
A call regarding a disorderly client brought police to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 8:20 p.m.
Monday
An officer was sent to Gulf Express, at 160 Andover St., for a case of road rage.
A minor motor-vehicle accident without injury brought an officer to the interchange of Andover Street and Palmer Avenue, at noon. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
At 12:03 p.m., police were called to a Conant Street home for a disobedient child breaking things at home.
An officer was called to CVS,1:08 p.m., for a shoplifter who took some cosmetic items. No arrest was indicated.
Salem
Monday
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to a Bridge Street location at 12:05 a.m.
Vandalism/graffiti was reported at 9 a.m., in the vicinity of 179 Fort Ave.
Police were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 10:50 a.m., for an arrest. A 46-year-old Lynn man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken directly to court.
Police responded to 114 Highland Ave., at 2:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to 45 Congress St., at 5:20 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Police stopped a vehicle in a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop, at 8:23 p.m., in the vicinity of 135 Lafayette St. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Sebastian Camilo Lopez Ortega, 20, of 8 Porter St., Salem. He was charged with operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 146 Boston St., at 12:40 a.m., to calm a disturbance.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 47 Endicott St., at 8:45 a.m.
An officer was sent to 3 Aborn St., at 8:50 a.m., to maintain order at a private repossession tow.
Police were called to 193 1/2 North St., at 11:19 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Officers went to the vicinity of 9 High St., at 11:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash without injuries.
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 3 p.m.
Police were called to 100 North St., at 3:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 32 Maple St., at 3:20 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle was reported, at 3:25 p.m., from 23 Maple St.
Officers were called to DiBiase Street, at 4:50 p.m., to stop a dispute.
Officers went to 27 Charter St., at 5:35 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.