Marblehead
Wednesday
A man told police he was working in the area of Atlantic Avenue, at about 12:30 p.m., when a woman driving a BMW X3 SUV struck his arm and left the area without stopping. The man declined medical attention but said that what bothered him was that the woman failed to stop after hitting him. An officer went to the woman's address to speak with her but there was no answer.
A Beacon Street person reported to police, at 5:35 p.m., that their kayak had been stolen.
Police were sent to an Elm Street residence, at 9:45 p.m. after a neighbor reported a bunch of "drunk adults" was disturbing the peace. On arrival, officers determined one person was the problem, and he left for the night to stay somewhere else.
Thursday
A Wyman Road caller told police, at 4 a.m., that she had heard a loud noise outside her window that sounded like fireworks. She said it sounded like it was coming from the park across the street. She said she also heard the same noise at the same time yesterday. An officer sent to check reported a large tree limb was down nearby, but he didn't know when that happened. He said there was also lightning at this time, but no thunder.
Peabody
Wednesday
A Mill Street caller told police, at 3 p.m., that while she was hospitalized, someone broke into her apartment and stole some of her belongings, including an Amazon Echo valued at $400. There was no sign of forced entry.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 6:03 p.m., in the vicinity of Russell Street and Roosevelt Avenue and arrested the driver, Jason P. Thibault, 43, of 42 Garden St., Danvers. He was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police and ambulance responded, at 6:05 p.m., to the vicinity of the Sea Witch Restaurant, 203 Newbury St., Danvers, for a vehicle over the embankment and into the guardrail, with the vehicle on fire and both occupants outside. The fire was quickly extinguished and both parties were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
At about 6:15 p.m., an officer was off duty in his personal vehicle, stopped at the light on Lynnfield Street, with traffic as far back as Luigi's, when he observed a vehicle operated by a middle-age male, cross over the double yellow line into the opposite lane and pass approximately 25 vehicles, while talking on his cellphone. After passing the vehicles, the officer saw him pull into South Peabody liquors and cut through the side lot. The officer will mail a citation to the Peabody driver for a marked lanes violation and for using a mobile device while driving.
A Fulton Street party walked into the station, at 8 p.m., to report her neighbor had just threatened her with a baseball bat and she does not feel safe to return home.
Officers were called to Wendy's, 69 Newbury St., for a disgruntled employee blocking the drive-thru after being sent home by the manager. The male was identified by employees, but left the area before police arrived.
A Joseph Avenue woman reported, at 11:05 p.m., that a group of neighborhood kids threw something — probably an egg — at her window. Police confirmed it was an egg, but no damage was done. They will make additional area checks over the next few nights.
Thursday
At 12:53 a.m., the same Joseph Avenue woman reported that the kids from the previous call came back and threw an item at the house that damaged the siding. Officers confirmed it was a rock.
Police stopped a black 2009 Nissan Altima at 10:05 a.m., on Newbury Street, just prior to Interstate 95, and cited a 36-year-old Lynn woman for having a window obstruction and for failing to signal. Additionally, the officer recovered stolen jewelry from the vehicle. Both the driver and the passenger, also, of Lynn, were summoned to court for receiving stolen property.
A caller notified police, at 11:30 a.m., of finding a terrified orange tabby cat near Pierpont Park on Pierpont Street. She said she placed the tabby in the park near some pallets and called police. The description is similar to that of a cat missing from Scenic Road. The cat's owner was notified and was heading to the location.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 33 Chase St., at 9:30 p.m., after a male walked into the house and asked for 911.
Thursday
Three cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Rantoul Street address, at 1 a.m., for couple yelling. One was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Bridge Street and the Danvers line at about 3:15 a.m., for a male party, possibly bleeding, called in by Danvers Police Department.
An officer was sent to 23 Greene St., at 6:45 p.m. to look into a case of identity theft and fraud.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Standley Street, at 8:30 a.m., for a man down.
An officer was sent to 601 Broughton Drive, at 9:20 a.m., to take a report of a break-in to a motor vehicle.
Two cruisers went to 11 Pleasant St., at 11:25 a.m., for a 17-year-old unwanted guest.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 78 Kernwood Ave., at 2:40 p.m., or a vehicle into a fire hydrant. There was no indication of injuries.
Four cruisers were sent to 321 Cabot St., at 2:40 p.m., for a report of a fist fight. Police arrested Gerald Russell Nadreau, 55, of 321 Cabot St. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with assault and battery.
The report of a stolen package brought police to 390 Cabot St., at 2:40 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to 19 Washington St., at 5:30 p.m. for a past break-and-entry to a residence.
Officers were called to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., at 10:20 p.m., for a suspicious U-Haul. When they checked the 36-year-old Peabody man's license, they discovered he was being sought on a warrant. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 9 Bridge St., at 3:05 a.m., for a bloody man in distress. The call was handled by Beverly Police.
Officers were called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 10:05 a.m., for a male shoplifter. They arrested Ronald Pretola, 58, of 376 Elliott St., Beverly, and charged him with shoplifting, 3rd offense.
Police were sent to 51 Poplar St., at 11:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
An officer was sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 1:10 p.m., for a male refusing to leave.
Police were called to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 1:35 p.m., for a 2-car accident.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 59 Boston St., at 8 a.m., and to 323 Highland Ave., at 8:50 a.m., for two separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries.
An officer was sent to 7 Broad St., at 12:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, at 1:20 p.m., brought police to the vicinity of 10 Nursery St.
Officers were called to 54 Margin St., at 1:40 p.m., for a trespasser.
Officers were sent to 155 Derby St., at 2:30 p.m., to investigate a larceny. Another larceny brought police to 225 Derby St. at 4:25 p.m.
Officers were called to 107 Highland Ave., at 5:15 p.m., for a drunken person.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:22 p.m., near the intersection of Norman and Chestnut streets on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Hector G. Marquez, 36, of 1128 Harrison Ave., Apt. 1, Roxbury. He was charged with a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle; failure to signal; speeding; failure to stop for police; and possession of a Class B drug.
An officer was sent to 50 Saint Peter St., at 9 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police responded to Leavitt Street, at 9:25 for report of fireworks.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:43 p.m., in the vicinity of 225 Derby St., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief investigation, they arrested Roberto Vasquez, 34, of 24 Chase St., Apt. 1, Beverly. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a moped; a safety glass violation; and possession of a class B drug.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Boston and Fowler streets, at 11:07, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Thursday
Vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 6:35 a.m., in the vicinity of 17 Boston St.
Police were dispatched, at 9:30 a.m., to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for a larceny.
At 10:47 a.m., officers were sent to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, for the report of a larceny.
An officer was sent to 122 Washington St., at 11:30 a.m., for the break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 29 Beaver St., at 1:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 76 Lafayette St., at 2:35 p.m., and to 160 Lafayette, at 2:37 p.m., to make two separate well-being checks.
Officers were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 4:50, and to 20 Fort Ave., at 4:55 p.m. for two separate checks of suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles.
