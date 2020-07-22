Marblehead
Tuesday
An officer reported, at 8:55 a.m., that a bicyclist had fallen about 50 yards in front of his cruiser. The cyclist said he was unhurt, got back on his bike and continued on.
An officer was sent to a Barnard Street location after a caller reported that her neighbor had attached the wrong plates onto his trailer, and she also believes the trailer is not insured. An officer spoke with the trailer owner, who said he was working on the issue. The officer planned to check back with him later.
An Ocean Avenue woman called police at 11:30 a.m. to report she was pulling into her driveway around 6:55 this morning when a bicyclist coming off the Neck made contact with the rear of her car. She said there was no damage to her car the bicycle had only a couple of scratches, and the cyclist appeared to be unhurt and went on his way. The woman said he called her after being home an hour to say he was fine.
Police responded to the vicinity of Cheever Avenue, at 3 p.m., after getting a message from HUM Emergency Response reporting a crash signal from a subscriber. Police were unable to contact the woman, so units responded to the area. They found the woman, who said she was fine, she had not been in a crash, and she didn't subscribe to the service, anyway.
An Independence Way party notified police, at 5:15 p.m. of an attempted Amazon phone scam. They said the caller claimed to be from Amazon and said they needed to confirm an order, but Amazon will never call a customer to confirm an order.
A Commercial Street party advised police, at 8:20 p.m., that she had been scammed out of a sizable amount of money for a dog she thought she was buying over the internet.
Wednesday
A Community Road party called police at 6:05 a.m., to report that a BMW had been parked on Lawrence Road all night with no one in it. An officer checked the car and found the owner-operator with it. She had been unable to start it and was waiting for AAA.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets, at 7:15 a.m., for a three-vehicle accident. EMTs were waved off by police. There was no indication of injuries, vehicle tows or citations, but the Highway Department was notified for glass cleanup.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two cruisers were sent to 42 Essex St., at 4:50 p.m. to look for a stolen moped that was believed to have been seen in the area.
Officers were called to 302 Manor Road, at 9:10 p.m. tor a slashed tire.
Police were dispatched, at 9:30 p.m. to check on a nuisance house at 19 Radcliff Road.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., and then Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at about 10:45 p.m., to disperse vehicles from the area.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 17 Hull St., at 7:05 a.m., for a motor-vehicle rollover in front of Centerville School. Police said the vehicle hit the curb, then a rock wall and rolled over, landing back on its wheels in the roadway. The operator told police he did not know what happened, and a possible medical incident was suspected. He was transported to Beverly Hospital to be checked for possible injuries and other medical issues.
A marijuana violation brought two units to 150 Rantoul St., at 11:25 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul and Myrtle streets, at 12:40 p.m., for a small child who was alone.
At 12:40 p.m., Police were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, Herrick Street, for an unknown disturbance. They arrested Harold Frank Bennett, 59, of 30 Doty Ave., Danvers. Bennett was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting ambulance personnel.
The report of a credit card fraud brought officers to 137 Bridge St., at 2:50 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at about 2 p.m., at or in the intersection of Lynn Street and Memorial Drive. The operator, a 30-year-old Revere man, was transported to Salem Hospital. He was later summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; a marked lane violation; possession of a Class B drug; and possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute. His vehicle was towed.
Officers were sent to the intersection of 192 Main and 2 Howley streets, at 5:30 p.m., for the report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. Michael Burke, of 54 Linnaean St., Cambridge, was hit by a 2018 gray Chevy Cruze operated by Howard Wallach, of 13 Pilgrim Road, Chelmsford. Burke was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and his bicycle was taken to the station until he can pick it up. There were no citations.
Police were sent to the intersection of Washington Street and Goldthwaite Place, shortly before 10 p.m., after a passerby reported a group of possibly-drunken youths. Their parents were notified and arrived on scene while the youths were checked by Atlantic Ambulance. They refused medical treatment and were sent home with their parents.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Second St., at 5:40 a.m., for a male lying on the side of the road. He was taking a nap after work and was fine.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 124 Lafayette St., at 5:20 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested two parties, Michael Patrick Bannon, 35, of the streets, Salem; and Kiara M. Ravelo, 27, of 15 Palmer St., Apt. 2, Salem. They were each charged with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 10 Heritage Drive, at 7:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to 53 Hanson St., at 11:20 p.m., for the report of an explosion. They found nothing and received no further reports of that kind.
Wednesday
Reports of a fight brought officers to 15 Palmer St., at 2:20 a.m.
Police were sent to 400 Highland Ave., at 6:40 a.m., for a suspicious person or motor vehicle.
Police responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents within five minutes. They took place in the vicinity of 323 Highland Ave. at 7:43 a.m.; and in the vicinity of Canal Street and Jefferson Avenue at 7:46 a.m. There were no injuries.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 16 Bradford St., at 7:45 a.m.
Another motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the vicinity of 135 Lafayette St., at 8:10 a.m.
Police were called to 12 Cleveland Road at 8:50 a.m., and to 12 Pope St. at 10:20 a.m., for two separate reports of a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 9 Foster Court, at 11:20 a.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
A reported larceny sent police to 38 Lawrence St., at 12:50 p.m.
A past break-and-entry brought officers to 18 South Washington Square, at 12:50 p.m.
Swampscott
Tuesday
The report of a con or a scam brought officers to 28 Plymouth Ave., at 12:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to Phillips Beach, 199 Ocean Ave., at 7:50 p.m., for an ordinance violation.
Police were sent to Duncan Terrace, at 8:45 p.m., after fireworks were reported in the vicinity.
Wednesday
Police were called to a Harrison Avenue address, at 2:15 a.m., for a juvenile problem.
