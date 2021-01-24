Marblehead
Thursday
A woman who got what she knew was a scam call claiming her license had been found in El Paso, Texas contacted police at 2:52 p.m. to report the call.
Minor damage to a door was reported in a crash on Washington Street at 3:15 p.m.
Swampscott
Friday
An attempted breaking and entering in progress was reported at an Essex Street business at 12:15 a.m. The security company reported receiving a valid passcode but police were investigating.
Beverly
Thursday
No injuries and minor damage was reported in a two-car crash on Bridge Street at 4:51 p.m.
Police went to Yankee Way at 4:56 p.m. for a report of harassment by a neighbor.
A Sylvester Avenue resident reported a possible threat at 8:37 p.m.
A minor accident at the Middle School on Cabot Street was reported at 9:03 a.m.
Vandalism was reported at a church on Standley Street at 9:35 a.m.
A package was reported stolen from a residence near the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets at 12:23 p.m.
Police were reviewing security footage at a Chestnut Park address after a suspected theft was reported at 1:07 p.m.
A package theft was reported at a Charnock Street residence at 2:32 p.m.
A caller asked police to check on the well-being of an 85-year-old woman on Elliott Street at 3:13 p.m.
At 3:35 p.m. a man went to the police station to report that his mother was missing.
An elderly woman was reported missing from Longview Drive at 4:12 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Fraud was reported on Holten Street at 8:36 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to the Target on Independence Way at 3:40 p.m. to follow up on a hit and run crash.
Police went to Endicott Plaza at 4:06 p.m. after receiving a report of animals left in a car. The police log disposition says "spoken to."
Police were called to the Dollar Tree on Route 1 at 4:47 p.m. for a person refusing to wear a mask in the store.
Friday
Police found two mountain bikes on Braman Street at 3:03 p.m.