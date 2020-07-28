Peabody
Friday
A report of a possibly drunken man in a car outside Santarpio's on Route 1 led to that person's arrest on a court warrant at 9:53 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called by the Holiday Inn at 5:28 a.m. to assist in removing guests who were smoking in a room.
A resident of Gemma Drive called police shortly after 8 a.m. to report that someone had removed all of her money from a safe and replaced it with counterfeit money. The woman then called back moments later to report that she no longer needed police as her husband had moved the money.
No injuries were reported in a two-car crash on Lowell Street at 10:30 a.m.
A caller reported at 10:54 a.m. that she was behind another vehicle on Lowell Street and the driver in front of her had tossed a liquor bottle out the window and ran a red light. Police found the car, parked, on Holten Street.
A caller reported that a man on a motorcycle was pulled over by the side of Prospect Street, talking on a phone, which she found suspicious, at 12:16 p.m. The man told police he had pulled over to make a call.
A concerned caller reported that someone had set up a lemonade stand near City Hall on Lowell Street at 1:57 p.m. Police said the stand "appears in order at this time."
A Margin Street resident reported at 4:36 p.m. that her car was "keyed" sometime overnight.
A 33-year-old Peabody man will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of driving after license suspension, following a crash on Andover Street at 7:21 p.m.
A caller from Kosciusko Street reported that teens had egged the neighborhood at 10:53 p.m.
Sunday
A caller reported seeing a man in a car without his pants on outside the Holiday Inn on Route 1 at 9:24 a.m. The responding officer reported that there was no issue and that the man was just taking a break.
At 9:53 a.m. police were called back to the hotel regarding a dog left in a car. Officers spoke to the owner.
A caller reported seeing a group of youths on the Independence Greenway riding bikes that appeared to be chained together shortly before 5 p.m. leading the caller to believe that they were stolen. It turned out that one bike's chain had broken and was being "towed" by another bike.
A Maine man will be sent a summons to appear in court on a charge of attempted larceny of a vehicle after police were called to the Tesla dealership on Route 114 shortly before 7 p.m. The man had gotten behind the wheel and was refusing to get out, insisting that the car belonged to him.
A caller from Heath Road reported at 9:39 p.m. that two hours earlier, his son was jumped near the Burke School by a group of people who were in an Audi.
Police took another report of a man not wearing pants, this time on Lynnfield Street, at 10:27 p.m.
Monday
A Washington Street resident reported finding a purse on his property at 9:47 a.m. The owner of the purse told police that it was taken from her home on Sunday night. Cash, Adderall and Klonopin were missing from the purse when it was found.
A resident of Crane Brook Way reported suspected bank fraud at 2:45 p.m.
A Lisa Road resident reported that a firearm was lost or missing at 2:52 p.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
The fire department reported that someone walked in for a ring to be cut off at 8:17 a.m.
A caller from Village Street reported that their missing cellphone was being tracked in Revere at 9:59 a.m. The caller believes that it might be in the possession of an Uber driver.
A caller from Middle Street at 6:36 p.m. complained about a car parked in front of his house despite his disapproval and lights that he had installed. Police said the car was legally parked on the street and that there is nothing they can do about it.
A driver struck a parked car on Tedesco Street at 9:09 p.m. A 2016 Ford Expedition was towed.
Swampscott
Sunday
A caller from Young Avenue reported that a vehicle was "keyed" at 9:19 a.m.
A caller from Puritan Road reported at 10:07 a.m. that a truck with New Hampshire plates had created a hazard by spilling some sort of vehicle fluid on the beach.
A caller from Phillips Beach reported losing a platinum Tiffany wedding band at 4:26 p.m.
A heart-shaped wallet with keys on it was reported lost from Burrill Street at 6:49 p.m.
Police spoke to youths on bikes causing a disturbance at the Fish House at 7:01 p.m.
A fire on the beach turned out to be visitors with citronella candles at 10:19 p.m.
Monday
A couple on Phillips Beach were asked to put out a bonfire at 1:10 a.m.
Salem
Sunday
Threats were reported on Cherry Street at 5:17 p.m.
Threats were reported on Rainbow Terrace at 6:39 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on Willson Street at 7:43 p.m.
A crash with airbag deployment and injuries was reported on Washington Street at 8:04 p.m.
A past assault was reported on North Street at 9:16 p.m.
A fight was reported on Boston Street at 10:44 p.m.
Monday
Harassment was reported at 10:02 a.m. on Harris Street.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Lafayette Street at 10:40 a.m.
Police took a report of a fraud or scam on Fortune Way at 11:13 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Front Street at 11:59 a.m.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to Dane and Butman streets at 6:19 p.m. for a report of a "belligerent man swearing."
Monday
Police were called to Dodge Street at 9:21 a.m. regarding a threatening note left on a car.
A moving truck knocked down a utility pole at Shortell and Melvin avenues around 11:19 a.m.
A two-car accident caused property damage at Elliott and Rantoul streets at 11:25 a.m.
Police checked on a man on the ground near a dumpster on Rantoul Street at 2:52 p.m.
